Enhancing environmental literacy: Introducing Captain Fanplastic and the Black Mermaid

We are thrilled to announce the release of Captain Fanplastic & the Black Mermaid, a groundbreaking book that aims to educate readers about the pervasive issue of marine litter and emphasises our interconnectedness with the world's oceans. Authored by Ruben Hazelzet, social behaviour change expert and head of programme at Captain Fanplastic, this book serves as a catalyst for change through experiential education.

As the world grapples with the alarming consequences of marine litter, including its detrimental impact on marine life and ecosystems, Captain Fanplastic & the Black Mermaid sheds light on the importance of recognising our role in protecting the oceans, from wherever we are. This book is a powerful tool to engage readers of all ages in the mission to preserve our planet's most precious resource with a core message 'the ocean starts here'.

"I am incredibly excited about the release of this book. It represents a renewed commitment from Captain Fanplastic to educate and inspire change, by combining our story with an incredible role model like Zandile Ndhlovu and her powerful message." says Ruben Hazelzet. "Our goal is to connect people with our oceans and give them a sense of responsibility towards it, and this third book to the series is a significant step in that direction."

According to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), marine litter poses a grave threat to Goal 14: Life Below Water, which seeks to conserve and sustainably use the oceans. Statistics indicate that over 11 million metric tons of plastic enter the oceans each year, highlighting the urgent need for action to combat this environmental crisis. The book also touches on various of the Global Goals for 2030 with a special focus on SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and SDG 4: Quality Education.

Zandile Ndhlovu, PADI freediving instructor and founder of the Black Mermaid Foundation, shares her enthusiasm for the partnership with Captain Fanplastic: "Partnerships and collaboration are the way of the future. We are all part of the collective heart working to protect our oceans. The Black Mermaid Foundation focuses on creating access to the ocean, allowing us to expand dreams and our worlds. Powerful stories build our courage. It's an incredible honour to work with Captain Fanplastic on this mission, and we're elated to see this work go out into the world!"

In addition to the book's release, Captain Fanplastic has ambitious plans to create underwater virtual reality videos with Zandile Ndhlovu that will enhance its classroom programme offering. This will bring the wonders of our oceans closer to those without direct access to the oceans.

This success follows Captain Fanplastic’s recent recognition as a winner in the World Economic Forum’s Uplink Great Blue Wall Challenge, further cementing its great efforts in addressing marine litter, enhancing education and promoting ocean health. Additionally, the organisation is endorsed by the United Ocean Decade of Actions for its exemplary work across African Indian Ocean islands.

The official book launch event for Captain Fanplastic & the Black Mermaid took place at the Two Oceans Aquarium on 29 September. The event had captivating talks, a live interactive storytelling with a live breathtaking simultaneous ocean dive by Zandi. Audiences included local community organisations, young learners, and the general public. This launch event marks the continuous exciting journey to inspire change and foster a deep connection between humanity, the oceans and nature at large.

Captain Fanplastic & the Black Mermaid is available for purchase online on TakeAlot.com along with their two other educating and enchanting books. All are encouraged to join the movement towards a cleaner, more sustainable future for our oceans. Captain Fanplastic also encourages group or corporate sponsorships and donations for community organisations and schools. Funds generated from the sales will be split evenly between the Captain Fanplastic and The Black Mermaid Foundation. Together, we can make a difference.

About Captain Fanplastic:

Captain Fanplastic is an award-winning environmental literacy programme (online/offline) teaching 7 to 12 year olds about the impact and value of plastic. It addresses the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) via storytelling, e-learning, gamification, craft, active recycling and litter collection.

It's an organisation dedicated to raising awareness about marine litter and empowering individuals to take action. Through experiential education programmes and initiatives. The programme was launched at the end of 2018 (October) after extensive research had been undertaken to develop a character – Captain Fanplastic – that all children would respond positively to.

The whole programme is based on behaviour change through experiential education, gamification and activities that include innovation with waste and active clean ups and recycling at communities as well as nature. It nurtures a new generation of environmentally literate children educating them about the impact of land based pollution on the marine environment.

About the Black Mermaid Foundation:

The Black Mermaid Foundation is committed to promoting ocean access and environmental conservation, especially among underrepresented communities. Founded by Zandile Ndhlovu, the foundation seeks to expand opportunities and dreams by connecting people to the oceans and fostering a sense of responsibility towards their protection.