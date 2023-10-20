Tourism Sector Masterplan to boost SA's economy and create jobs

The South African government has gazetted the Tourism Sector Masterplan, a comprehensive plan to boost economic activity and job creation in the tourism industry. The Masterplan was developed in consultation with key stakeholders from the government, private sector, and other social partners.

The Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, has welcomed the gazetting of the Masterplan and has called for the commitment of all stakeholders to adopt an integrated approach in implementing the identified strategic interventions and actions. She has also emphasised the importance of sound and effective governance structures and processes to manage and support tourism.

"The pillars and strategic interventions of the Tourism Sector Recovery Plan have been adopted for the Masterplan and therefore the effective implementation of the Plan will be anchored on seven Strategic Interventions supported by catalytic programmes with specific actions, timeframes and an indication of those responsible for implementing each action," stated the Minister.

The Masterplan is based on seven strategic interventions:

• Implement norms and standards for safe operations across the value chain to enable safe travel and rebuild traveller confidence.

• Stimulate domestic demand through targeted initiatives and campaigns.

• Strengthen the supply side through resource mobilisation and investment facilitation.

• Support for the protection of core tourism infrastructure and assets.

• Execute a global marketing programme to reignite international demand.

• Tourism regional integration.

• Create an enabling policy environment to provide enhanced support for sector growth and development.

The successful implementation of the Masterplan will also depend on a set of enablers for growth, including:

• Targeted, strategic partnerships between government and industry.

• Partnerships with relevant departments to ensure improved travel facilitation through the implementation of e-visas, tourist safety, airlift capacity, quicker turnaround times in the processing of tour operator licenses, and

• Stimulation of domestic demand through Government consumption expenditure.'

The Department of Tourism will continue to collaborate with the responsible departments and stakeholders, it said, to ensure the implementation of activities linked to the above enablers.

"The Masterplan aims to galvanise industry, labour and government to collectively act on a shared vision, identify priorities, and deliver economic activity and jobs for all South Africans," Minister de Lille said.

"As the Tourism Sector Recovery Plan has a lifespan of three years, from 2021/22 to 2023/24, the Department of Tourism embarked on a process to convert the TSRP into the Tourism Sector Masterplan. This entailed the integration of all TSRP interventions into the Tourism Sector Masterplan, with the extension of the timeframe for implementation up to the 2025/26 financial year," said the Minister.

Implementing sector masterplan

Additionally, the vision, mission, guiding principles, and values of the National Tourism Sector Strategy (NTSS) 2016 – 2026 were adopted.

Institutional and governance responsibilities for developing and implementing the Masterplan were added in accordance with the Masterplan guidelines to prepare, develop and implement a Masterplan.

The TSRP was a three-year highly focussed intervention and product of collaboration with key stakeholders from the government, the private sector and other social partners aimed at mitigating the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the tourism economy and charting a roadmap for recovery. It proposed various measures to Protect and Rejuvenate Supply, Reignite Demand and Strengthen Enabling Capability for tourism recovery.

Overall, the plan proposed is aimed at helping the sector recover to pre-pandemic levels and positioning the sector for long-term sustainable growth.

Noting the tourism sector's impact on the broader economy, the Plan is aligned to the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP), in particular to the ERRP's priorities in the areas of employment creation, infrastructure investment, green economy or sustainability interventions; inclusion of women and youth; as well as skills development.

Sector recovery and growth

The Masterplan is a significant development for the South African tourism industry. It provides a clear roadmap for recovery and sustained growth in the sector. "The successful implementation and resourcing of the Masterplan is dependent on the commitment of all stakeholders to adopt an integrated approach in implementing the identified strategic interventions and actions.

"This requires sound and effective governance structures and processes that manage and support tourism which the Masterplan has outlined," concluded the Minister.