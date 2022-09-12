Industries

    Fresh line-up at Algoa FM

    12 Sep 2022
    Issued by: Algoa FM
    Spring 2022 has arrived, and with it, Algoa FM is refreshing its on-air presence with a combination of newcomers to the station, as well as some well-known voices in new time-slots.
    Vinny Nogemane
    Vinny Nogemane

    Liaquat Sain
    Liaquat Sain

    “It is a testament to the depth of talent in Algoa country that we are in a position to evolve our on air product,” says Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay.

    “We’re excited about the opportunity these changes represent and are confident that our listeners will like what they hear”.

    Popular late-night companion, Vinny Nogemane has relocated to East London to anchor the afternoon drive show from an Algoa FM studio in the Hemingways Casino.

    He’s been the voice of Algoa FM between 10pm and 2am since April 2013.

    Born in Komani (Queenstown), Vinny started his radio career at CBFM before moving on to spend six years on air and behind the scenes at OFM in the Free State.

    “It is a tribute to Vinny that he was a natural choice for the Afternoon Drive Show when it became vacant,” says Jay.

    Late night listeners will now keep company with Liaquat Sain between 10pm and 2am during weekdays.

    His radio career includes stints at UCT Radio, Voice of Wits, CBFM and Good Hope FM.

    The Woolhope Secondary matriculant has returned to the Bay after spending some time in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

    JP Botha
    JP Botha

    Craig Ross
    Craig Ross

    Jean-Pierre (JP) Botha is stepping up to present the award winning Algoa FM Top 30 on Saturday mornings between 9 am and noon.

    A regular stand-in and Algoa FM Hitmobile host, JP describes himself as “a proud Gqeberhan”.

    The Alexander Road High School language teacher also holds postgraduate degrees in languages, psychology and education.

    Before joining Algoa FM in January 2020, JP started broadcasting at Bay FM in 2017.

    Popular early morning presenter Craig Ross will be hosting the Saturday afternoon show between 3pm and 7pm.

    Ross entered the world of broadcasting while working in the United Kingdom and subsequently did a short stint at Algoa FM around 2010 before moving to Cape Town where he presented various shows on KFM.

    He has worked as a radio presenter, professional voice artist, master of ceremonies and audio engineer.

    Ross describes himself as “a gifted sportsman, accomplished pianist, outdoor gym and garden junkie, food lover and ardent chocaholic”.

    Annelu Le Roux
    Annelu Le Roux

    Mandisa Magwaxaza
    Mandisa Magwaxaza

    Another new voice from the Eastern Cape is Cradock born and raised Annelu Le Roux, who will be on air between 7pm and 10pm on Saturdays.

    She discovered her love for radio while studying a BA in Communications at the North West University in Potchefstroom, where campus radio station, PUKfm 93.6 awakened her interest.

    Working as a presenter, news reader and news editor at PUKfm, and two Liberty Radio Awards later (2017 and 2018), she says it was clear that radio was where she wanted to be.

    After graduating with an honours degree in Journalism and Multimedia, Annelu joined Radio Sonder Grense (RSG) as a journalist and producer in Johannesburg.

    Thereafter she joined Moneyweb as the producer of RSG Geldsake – during which time she received a Bright Star Award at the South African Radio Awards (2021).

    Annelu also worked at Jacaranda FM as the producer of the Scenic Drive with Rian van Heerden.

    Earlier this year, Annelu decided it was time to return home and joined Algoa FM as a copywriter.

    Following her in the Saturday 10pm to 2am slot will be Mandisa Magwaxaza, who was raised in Motherwell, Gqeberha.

    “She grew up in the city, went to Sunridge Primary and St James in Schauderville before moving to Makhanda to study at Rhodes University,” says programme manager Baydu Adams.

    Mandisa describes herself as “a travel enthusiast with a passion for the Eastern Cape who loves connecting with its people”.

    “This is the reason she loves Algoa FM and why she joined the team.

    “Mandisa believes that the power of radio lies is in how effortlessly it fits into people’s lives, to entertain them, keep them company, and to keep them informed,” says Adams.

    Algoa FM
    Algoa FM is the leading media house connecting people and companies from the Garden Route to the Wild Coast and inland through the Karoo through radio and online channels.
