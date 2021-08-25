Kaya 959 turns 24 years old - Celebrates with cash giveaway for 24 listeners

Radio Company news South Africa

    As an internationally renowned events director who's put on events for up to 60,000 people, she's now spearheading a business called Salute. With two decades' experience in the industry from South Africa to Nigeria, The DRC to Zimbabwe /Botswana, and Dubai to Abu Dhabi among others, she's got a hands-on approach from ideation and conceptualisation right to the event finish line. By Nicole Chamberlin
  • Woolworths CEO Zyda Rylands to step down
    Woolworths CEO Zyda Rylands to step down
    Chief executive officer of Woolworths South Africa, Zyda Rylands, is stepping down from the role, effective from 30 September 2021. Woolworths will not retain the Woolworths South Africa CEO position as the retailer seeks to streamline its operating model.
  • Mpume Ngobese, co-MD at Joe Public
    #WomensMonth: 'Do you, boo!' says Mpume Ngobese, co-MD at Joe Public
    Having served on the judges' panels of some of the most prestigious awards in the industry, Mpume Ngobese has an impressive portfolio that includes working on some of South Africa's most iconic brands such as Nedbank, British American Tobacco, and South African Breweries' corporate brand. By Evan-Lee Courie
  • Image supplied
    All the 2021 Sunday Times GenNext Awards finalists
    The finalists for the 2021 Sunday Times GenNext awards have been announced.
  • MTN announces Burak Akinci as Ayoba's new CEO
    MTN announces Burak Akinci as Ayoba's new CEO
    The MTN Group has announced that it has appointed Burak Akinci as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the instant messaging app Ayoba, effective 1 September.
  • #WomensMonth: 'Speak your truth even if your voice shakes' - Lerisha Naidu, Baker McKenzie
    #WomensMonth: 'Speak your truth even if your voice shakes' - Lerisha Naidu, Baker McKenzie
    Head of the Competition & Antitrust Practice at Baker McKenzie in Johannesburg, Lerisha 'Lee' Naidu is a torchbearer for diversity and inclusion with a deep social conscience. It was this principle which sparked her interest in law, and following some sage advice from Dikgang Moseneke - then-deputy chief justice of the Constitutional Court - decided to use her talents to advance corporate social transformation from the inside out, rather than battle it on the surface. This has paved the way for her many successes. Now 36, Naidu was appointed as one of Baker McKenzie's youngest partners when she was only 32, and is currently the youngest member of the Johannesburg office's management committee - proving that just because you're young and a woman, it doesn't mean you can't be successful. By Shan Radcliffe
Kaya 959 turns 24 years old - Celebrates with cash giveaway for 24 listeners

25 Aug 2021
Issued by: KAYA 959
Joburg's iconic radio station Kaya 959 turns 24 in August. To celebrate the milestone, the station is awarding cash to listeners whilst celebrating the moments that put it on the map.
Kaya 959 turns 24 years old - Celebrates with cash giveaway for 24 listeners

Dubbed '24 Kaya Magic', the radio station is awarding cash to its loyal listeners from 24 - 29 August. 24 listeners will each win R2400 to mark the 24th birthday. The winning moments happen from 6am to 6pm.

“There are so many reasons to celebrate this birthday,” says Kaya 959 managing director Sibongile Mtyali. “In this year we have repositioned the station as part of our strategy to appeal to a bigger audience. We have made extensive changes to the brand’s look and feel. We have brought on board new talent and reconfigured existing shows to bring them into alignment with this strategy. We are continuously improving our playlist for a stronger music offering. And we are constantly challenging ourselves to meet the needs of our listeners and clients.”

“The history of this station is very rich,” says commercial programming manager, Maekanya Morotoba. “Some of South Africa's most-loved public figures have at one time or another been part of Kaya. Former presenters over the years include the late Bra Hugh Masekela, Bob Mabena, Mam Sibongile Khumalo and Dr Sindi van Zyl, pop act Mark Alex (Mark and Alex Rantseli), Lawrence Dube, Masechaba Moshoeshoe, David O’Sullivan and so many more. In 2021, we continue to be home to Gauteng’s leading radio talent including Thomas and Skhumba, T-Bose, Unathi, Sizwe Dhlomo, Gugulethu Mfuphi and many other excellent personalities”.

Two current presenters have been on Kaya 959 since the radio station first opened its doors in 1997: Nicky B and Colin Kgari. “There have been some remarkable moments. Some of those that stand out include the first Breakfast show broadcast by Lawrence Dube, winning Station of the Year twice, 2013 in 2017, as well as seeing two listeners marry in Newtown as part of the Two Strangers and a Wedding competition,” says Morotoba.

How to win cash with #Kaya24Magic:
Listeners are invited to register on www.kaya959.co.za to enter the competition.

