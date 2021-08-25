Kaya 959 turns 24 years old - Celebrates with cash giveaway for 24 listeners

Joburg's iconic radio station Kaya 959 turns 24 in August. To celebrate the milestone, the station is awarding cash to listeners whilst celebrating the moments that put it on the map.
Dubbed '24 Kaya Magic
', the radio station is awarding cash to its loyal listeners from 24 - 29 August. 24 listeners will each win R2400 to mark the 24th birthday. The winning moments happen from 6am to 6pm.
“There are so many reasons to celebrate this birthday,” says Kaya 959 managing director Sibongile Mtyali. “In this year we have repositioned the station as part of our strategy to appeal to a bigger audience. We have made extensive changes to the brand’s look and feel. We have brought on board new talent and reconfigured existing shows to bring them into alignment with this strategy. We are continuously improving our playlist for a stronger music offering. And we are constantly challenging ourselves to meet the needs of our listeners and clients.”
“The history of this station is very rich,” says commercial programming manager, Maekanya Morotoba. “Some of South Africa's most-loved public figures have at one time or another been part of Kaya. Former presenters over the years include the late Bra Hugh Masekela, Bob Mabena, Mam Sibongile Khumalo and Dr Sindi van Zyl, pop act Mark Alex (Mark and Alex Rantseli), Lawrence Dube, Masechaba Moshoeshoe, David O’Sullivan and so many more. In 2021, we continue to be home to Gauteng’s leading radio talent including Thomas and Skhumba, T-Bose, Unathi, Sizwe Dhlomo, Gugulethu Mfuphi and many other excellent personalities”.
Two current presenters have been on Kaya 959 since the radio station first opened its doors in 1997: Nicky B and Colin Kgari. “There have been some remarkable moments. Some of those that stand out include the first Breakfast show broadcast by Lawrence Dube, winning Station of the Year twice, 2013 in 2017, as well as seeing two listeners marry in Newtown as part of the Two Strangers and a Wedding competition,” says Morotoba. How to win cash with #Kaya24Magic:
Listeners are invited to register on www.kaya959.co.za
to enter the competition.