Primedia's Melissa McNally elected to the board of the Broadcast Research Council

2 Mar 2021
Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
Primedia Broadcasting is pleased to acknowledge the appointment of its consulting specialist: research, Melissa McNally, to the board of the Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC). The BRC's radio members voted to fill two vacancies on the board of directors from nominations within the industry.
Melissa McNally
The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC) is a non-profit industry body, which operates as an independent entity. The BRC’s purpose is to commission and oversee the delivery of broadcast industry research, including media currency. This data is critical to both media owners and to advertisers.

Interim CEO of Primedia Broadcasting, Geraint Crwys-Williams says: “We are absolutely thrilled that Melissa has been elected to the BRC board. Her experience within Primedia Broadcasting’s research and insights department is invaluable, and her insights have helped inform our new direction as a broadcaster with a strong focus on seeking out and amplifying multi-platform, digital opportunities for ourselves and our clients. I know that the BRC will benefit from her experience and approach to research.”

McNally is a seasoned research consultant of 15 years with an MA in research psychology from the University of the Witwatersrand. She is currently a consulting specialist in research at Primedia Broadcasting, where she is responsible for research across all four radio stations, as well as Eyewitness News. She has significant expertise in interrogating and interpreting content consumption data, particularly within the radio broadcast industry.

McNally comments:“I am honoured and excited to be appointed to the board of the BRC. In recent years, radio has evolved as a medium and the role it plays in the lives of audiences has gained significance – especially in this Covid-impacted world. I believe that 2021 is going to be an exciting year for radio research, and I’m looking forward to navigating the ever-changing media currency landscape alongside the BRC leadership team.”

Primedia Broadcasting
Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
