Primedia's Melissa McNally elected to the board of the Broadcast Research Council

Primedia Broadcasting is pleased to acknowledge the appointment of its consulting specialist: research, Melissa McNally, to the board of the Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC). The BRC's radio members voted to fill two vacancies on the board of directors from nominations within the industry.

The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC) is a non-profit industry body, which operates as an independent entity. The BRC's purpose is to commission and oversee the delivery of broadcast industry research, including media currency. This data is critical to both media owners and to advertisers. McNally is a seasoned research consultant of 15 years with an MA in research psychology from the University of the Witwatersrand. She is currently a consulting specialist in research at Primedia Broadcasting, where she is responsible for research across all four radio stations, as well as Eyewitness News. She has significant expertise in interrogating and interpreting content consumption data, particularly within the radio broadcast industry.