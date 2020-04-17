Stay connected with Kaya FM

During this lockdown, while times remain uncertain in our country and the world over, Kaya FM remains committed to serving all our Afropolitan listeners in different ways.
Get to know Kaya FM’s power trio in this month’s issue of Afropolitan
Looking for an inspiring read during these uncertain times? Then the latest issue of Afropolitan Magazine gives readers an insider’s look into the lives of Kaya FM’s MD, Greg Maloka - as well as two of the station’s presenters Unathi Nkayi and Jason Goliath.
What big changes can we anticipate in the future of radio? What can South Africans look forward to in the coming decade? What can one of South Africa’s biggest stars teach us about happiness? Find out more in these exclusive interviews in the latest issue of Afropolitan Magazine. Read the latest issue for free here. https://www.afropolitan.co.za/magazines
Education to remain at the fore
Education has been one of the many sectors that cannot afford the interruption of the lockdown. Acknowledging that there is a lot at stake especially for students in their Matric year, the Department of Education has collaborated with Kaya FM to make sure that our students remain a top priority by making lessons on critical subjects available on the Kaya FM App. Every week students will be able to log onto our website and App to access fundamental Physics, Maths and Maths Literacy lessons. Download the Kaya app to find out more https://apps.apple.com/za/app/kaya/id1477631619
And the beat goes on...
Every month Kaya FM has been part of Obrigado SA, a live celebration of Afro and Latino tunes connecting people who love life and music. Recently, the soiree which is usually hosted at Constitutional Hill went live across Kaya FM’s digital and social media platforms. Listeners tuned in from their homes and got to groove to unforgettable sets by DJ Nyack (Brazil), Louie Vega (USA) and Kaya’s very own DJ Kenzhero, Just Themba and Tha_Muzik. If you missed it here is a taste of how this live party went down:
For more information visit kayafm.co.za or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
KAYA FM reflects the lives of the predominantly black, urban listener between the ages 25 - 49 living in Gauteng. The current listenership stands at 450 000 per average day and 765 000 per average 7 days.
