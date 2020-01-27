Radio Company news South Africa

Kaya FM bids farewell to the B-Side with Bridget Masinga

After almost four years on the Home of the Afropolitan, Kaya FM bids farewell to Bridget Masinga effective from the end of January 2020. Masinga who started her career on YFM, is currently one of the most recognisable voices on the airwaves.

Masinga first joined Kaya FM in 2016 where she hosted an arts-focused show from Mondays to Wednesdays between 21h00-23h00, as well as on Sundays from 22h00 until midnight. In 2017 she moved into the midday slot with the B-Side with Bridget Masinga, which has grown into a favourable lifestyle show exploring the latest arts and culture trends while tapping into the zeitgeist of our times.

“With an extensive career in radio, Bridget has contributed largely to our vision as a station with a show that has grown to truly epitomise the Afropolitan lifestyle. We wish her the best in all her future endeavours which will be nothing short of fantastic," said Neil Johnson, Kaya FM’s Chief Content Officer.

Kaya FM will replace the B-Side with a new show starting in March 2020. The show’s host will be announced soon.

For more information visit kayafm.co.za or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. To set up interviews, please contact .

About Kaya FM 95.9

Kaya FM 95.9 reflects the lives of the predominantly black, urban listener between the ages 25-49 living in Gauteng. The station broadcasts both music and talk. Kaya FM 95.9 broadcasts in English on the FM frequency signal 95.9, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The current listenership stands at 450,000 per average day and 762,000 per average seven days. The music format offers a diverse soulful mix of adult contemporary music to smoother sounds like R&B, world music, soul and jazz. The station was recently named Station of the Year 2019 at the Liberty Radio Awards.

Kaya FM 95.9 reflects the lives of the predominantly black, urban listener between the ages 25 - 49 living in Gauteng. The current listenership stands at 450 000 per average day and 765 000 per average 7 days.
