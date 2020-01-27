Kaya FM bids farewell to the B-Side with Bridget Masinga

After almost four years on the Home of the Afropolitan, Kaya FM bids farewell to Bridget Masinga effective from the end of January 2020. Masinga who started her career on YFM, is currently one of the most recognisable voices on the airwaves.



Masinga first joined Kaya FM in 2016 where she hosted an arts-focused show from Mondays to Wednesdays between 21h00-23h00, as well as on Sundays from 22h00 until midnight. In 2017 she moved into the midday slot with the B-Side with Bridget Masinga, which has grown into a favourable lifestyle show exploring the latest arts and culture trends while tapping into the zeitgeist of our times.



“With an extensive career in radio, Bridget has contributed largely to our vision as a station with a show that has grown to truly epitomise the Afropolitan lifestyle. We wish her the best in all her future endeavours which will be nothing short of fantastic," said Neil Johnson, Kaya FM’s Chief Content Officer.



Kaya FM will replace the B-Side with a new show starting in March 2020. The show’s host will be announced soon.



