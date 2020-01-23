Radisson RED calls SA creatives to enter #REDexperiment 2.0

The Radisson RED Hotel V&A Waterfront, Cape Town is once again embarking on a #REDexperiment competition, to offer South African designers and creatives the opportunity to design the hotel's new staff uniform, which includes a T-shirt, a cap and a long-sleeve jacket; with entries closing on 31 January 2020.

Calling all creatives for the #REDexperiment Radisson RED Cape Town has joined forces with Youngblood Africa Foundation to give creatives the opportunity to join the #REDexperiment design contest...

The #REDexperiment: Bringing art to life Winners of the #REDExperiment - a collaboration between Radisson Red and the Youngblood Africa Foundation - were announced at the Youngblood Art Gallery in Bree Street, Cape Town...

Staying true to its mission to enhance the hotel and tourism industry through art, music and fashion, Radisson RED Cape Town believes in finding and nurturing homegrown creative talent. "South African designers are full of truly unique ideas, but don’t always have the platform for exposure. The winning design will be on display 24/7 both locally and globally, which is a great career advancing opportunity for creatives," says Leonie Andereya, Curator at RED.Known for their eccentric and unconventional style, Andereya would like competition participants to know that when it comes to rules for RED design, there aren’t any. "We are not your traditional hotel, so bold design that pushes conventional boundaries is good with us. We are looking for an authentic, daring design style that captures our philosophy of using arts and culture to enhance the world around us. It’s local story-telling that will live on a global platform."The past #REDExperiment design competition called for artwork across takeaway coffee cups and drinks coasters, which have been extensively used throughout the hotel. This year, the competitions winning designs will be worn by the hotel staff.The design categories that are open for entry are as follows :• A long and short-sleeve crew-neck T-shirt design• A 5-panel cap design• A long-sleeve baseball jacket designThe judging panel will include RED creative staff, as well Puma sportswear agent, Gustav Nefdt.#REDexperiment2.0 is open to all creatives from professionals to design students, hobbyists and enthusiasts, and even those who just want to try their hand at something new. Entries close 31 January.Entrants can enter one or all three categories. Designs must be original and must be easily replicated on a variety of surfaces. Finalists will be notified on 7 February 2020, and their work will be showcased at an exclusive preview event at RED, with designs to be exhibited at an awards ceremony on 26 February 2020.