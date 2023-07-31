Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsGO Content LabEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Residential Property News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Rental demand on the rise, but landlords should note the risks

31 Jul 2023
In the current high-interest rate environment, rental demand continues to rise, according to Ynnis Willson, head of the Rentals Division at Jawitz Properties, as consumers struggle to navigate the prevailing cost-of-living crisis and prospective home buyers delay purchases.
Ynnis Willson, head of the Rentals Division at Jawitz Properties
Ynnis Willson, head of the Rentals Division at Jawitz Properties

“Consumers are facing significant financial constraints after the prime lending rate rose rapidly from 7% in 2020 to 11.75% by May 2023,” she explains.

In the tougher economic climate, where inflation continues to increase the cost of living, consumers have less disposable income.

“Consumers are consequently spending less and taking a conservative approach until the economy stabilises. Concerns about continued high interest rates, economic instability, and affordability issues are driving more people, particularly those under the age of 35, to rent instead of buy.”

Data from Absa echoes Willson's view, showing that buyer and seller sentiment both declined in Q4 2022 and Q1 2023, with buy-rather-than-rent sentiment dropping to its lowest level on record (61%) in Q1 2023.

Rental yields showing improved growth

While these factors are negatively impacting property values, TPN data shows that rental yields are showing improved growth due to a rationalisation from rising rental income and stagnant property values.

“Although interest rates remained unchanged at the latest MPC meeting, we are not out of the woods, as the Reserve Bank’s approach remains cautious. It is unlikely that rates will decrease in the near future, and this continues to drive rental demand,” says Willson.

“In addition, many current renters are considering downscaling to areas that offer better value.”

However, with no shortage of supply, particularly in major centres like Johannesburg and Pretoria, rental escalations are struggling to keep up with inflation. The most recent TPN Residential Rental Monitor revealed an increase from 3.02% to 3.56% between Q3 and Q4 2022.

Industry ombud to host CSOS Indaba for community scheme stakeholders
Industry ombud to host CSOS Indaba for community scheme stakeholders

26 Jul 2023

Rental growth stronger in higher rental brackets

According to the TPN data, rental growth is stronger in higher rental brackets, with properties over R12,000/month experiencing the most growth at 4.38%. Sectional title properties offered the highest rental yields at 10.18% in Q4 of 2022 compared to just under 7% for freehold properties.

“Despite the rising demand, landlords face various challenges as higher interest rates increase bond repayments, the increase in property rates and taxes as a result of the updated valuation roll and other cost escalations mean expenses exceed the rental income, which impacts yield,” explains Willson.

In this environment, Willson cautions landlords against implementing above-inflation rental escalations to cover the shortfall.

“With strong rental supply, particularly from developers that are struggling to sell units in new developments and can afford to undercut rental prices, landlords need to weigh the opportunity cost associated with having no tenant versus the cost of covering a shortfall.”

In addition, landlords must consider the value that retaining a long-term reliable tenant offers in the current economic climate.

“Pushing for above-inflation rental escalations could force existing tenants to consider downscaling,” continues Willson. “There are also costs and risks associated with securing and vetting prospective new tenants, and there is no guarantee that landlords will secure a tenant at the higher rental rate in the current market.”

Unpacking the importance of plain language in property agreements
Unpacking the importance of plain language in property agreements

By 13 Jul 2023

Understanding tenant risk

Given the current economic climate, understanding tenant risk has never been more important amid the cost-of-living crisis.

“Landlords must perform thorough vetting and credit checks and gain access to all the information they need to make an informed decision,” asserts Willson.

“An experienced rental agent can add immense value in this market by performing these tasks on behalf of landlords, and they have the experience to pick up on trends that raise red flags, like how often a tenant moves.”

A rental agent also provides benefits to tenants by ensuring there is a proper lease agreement in place that protects their rights.

“Conducting impartial and thorough entry and exit inspections also protects the best interests of both the tenant and landlord,” concludes Willson.

NextOptions
Read more: Jawitz Properties, Ynnis Willson

Related

Rental fraud: Make sure your checks and balances are in place
Rental fraud: Make sure your checks and balances are in place18 Feb 2022
#WomensMonth: 'Surround yourself with the right support' - Jawitz Properties' Deena Pitum
#WomensMonth: 'Surround yourself with the right support' - Jawitz Properties' Deena Pitum20 Aug 2021
5 top tips to get your property rented out
5 top tips to get your property rented out2 Aug 2021
#YouthMonth: Jawitz Properties' Abdul Aregbeshola shares his strategies for success in property
#YouthMonth: Jawitz Properties' Abdul Aregbeshola shares his strategies for success in property28 Jun 2021
5 reasons why now may be the time for homeowners to sell
5 reasons why now may be the time for homeowners to sell14 Jun 2021
Remote working trend triggers spike in KZN North Coast semigration
Remote working trend triggers spike in KZN North Coast semigration13 Nov 2020
4 techniques to boost your property sales
4 techniques to boost your property sales26 Oct 2020
Jawitz Properties opens office to serve Southern Suburbs
Jawitz Properties opens office to serve Southern Suburbs11 Mar 2020

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz