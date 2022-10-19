MRI Software acquires local credit bureau TPN Group

Global real estate software solutions provider, MRI Software, on Wednesday, 19 October, announced its acquisition of Johannesburg-based TPN Group, a local registered credit bureau serving the residential, commercial, and education markets.

Founded in 2000, TPN serves more than 20,000 property and education clients, including landlords, property and institutional investors, property funds, brokers, managing agents, and practitioners. Its portfolio includes verification services for credit, employment, and criminal records, as well as legislation-compliant document packs, market reports, and toolkits.

“In the face of global economic uncertainty and the financial pressures created by widespread inflation, it’s more important than ever to have accurate, detailed tenant profiles to support decision-making,” said Mark Fairweather, MD of MRI Africa.

“We share many clients with TPN, and this combination will enable us to enhance the value we deliver - providing deeper insights, centralising typically disparate processes, and enabling organisational compliance. We look forward to continuing to expand our offerings in the South African market.”

MRI has said it will continue to serve TPN clients without interruption.