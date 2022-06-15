YouthMonth: Francis Mayebe on young people's role as societal changemakers

Francis T Mayebe, candidate attorney at Baker McKenzie Johannesburg, reminds youth not to underestimate themselves - for in them lies the power to change not only our society, but the world at large for the better.

Tell us a bit more about yourself and why you decided to get into law?

What is the significance of Youth Day to you, as a young attorney?

What do you feel is the most important right children have today?

Name one thing you would change for today's youth...

Pass on one piece of advice given to you by an elder...

Prior to studying law, this exceptional and versatile young candidate attorney played semi-professional cricket for Zimbabwe's Matabeleland Tuskers, and has been involved in several entrepreneurial ventures. This includes co-founding the Africa Sports Consultancy, which aims to empower African athletes to make informed decisions about their future and life after sport.Mayebe was awarded the Mandela Rhodes Scholarship, having graduated his LLB Summa Cum Laude at the University of the Free State in 2020. He went on to complete his Masters of Commerce at UCT in 2021, specialising in International Taxation.I got into law after my short stint in cricket, mainly for its entrenched role in shifting society in all aspects, whether it be commercially, socially or politically. Throughout history, the legal sector has been instrumental both in advancing society and, unfortunately, in setting it back. Therefore, it was and still is my view that I could make a meaningful contribution to my generation by being intrinsically involved in such an important sphere of society.I've been deeply entrenched in the leadership development, particularly leadership in the context of the African continent. I am passionate about the future Africa and how we, as the future generation/leaders, can contribute in driving our continent forward, towards a path of sustainable economic, political, social and environmental development.As a young African, Youth Day is not only a day in which we honour the ideal and thoughts of those that lost their lives during the Soweto youth uprising of 16 June 1976, but a demonstration to us as the youth of today to be reminded that we have an instrumental role in advancing our communities. Particularly as young attorneys, it is a reminder that we are agents of constitutional democracy and that we not only owe it to ourselves but to our society to advance, protect and stand for the enshrined Constitutional rights of all persons.I feel all rights contained in Section 28 of the Bill of Rights in our Constitution, “the right to basic nutrition, shelter, healthcare and social services, as well as the right to be protected from maltreatment, neglect, abuse or degradation” are of paramount importance and one cannot override the other.To always remember that no matter how young we are, we have a responsibility to seek to make our world a better world in which to live.“When you discover what you’re going to be in life, set out to do it as if God Almighty called you at this particular moment in history to do it and do it so well that the living, the dead, and the unborn couldn’t do it any better.”