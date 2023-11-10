Industries

Africa


Shimuzic Foundation launches new internship programme

10 Nov 2023
The Shimuzic Foundation and the Hollywood Foundation have launched a level 3 Seta accreditation internship called The Hub. The programme is four months long and is aimed at up-skilling 15 young individuals from Tembisa in the fields of event management, design and entrepreneurship.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

Artist Shimza says: “I understand that knowledge not shared is knowledge wasted, The Hub exists because I want learners to equip themselves with skills that they can make a life out of.”

He added that the Shimuzic Foundation and Hollywood Foundation partnership allows him to assist the less fortunate and help them so they can later help themselves and others.

“We know that this is a continuous journey, and we are most fortunate to have Hollywood Foundation as our partner every step of the way,” he said.

“The Hollywood Foundation is intentional with the upskilling of the youth in South Africa and the partnership with Shimuzic Foundation affirms our strong commitment to creating a positive social and economic impact, particularly in the context of combating youth unemployment.

“The success of this programme will serve as a model for similar initiatives in other regions and industries,” stated group transformation manager, Hollywood Foundation Babongile Mkhize.

Key features of the internship programme include:

Training: Participants will receive intensive training covering all aspects of event management, including event planning, budgeting, marketing, logistics, and execution also during the annual with a monthly stipend.

Hands-on experience: Interns will have the opportunity to work on real events, gaining practical experience in organizing and managing a variety of events, from corporate conferences to music festivals, namely the annual One-Man Show.

Mentorship: Each intern will be paired with an experienced event management professional who will provide guidance, support, and valuable insights throughout the internship.

Networking opportunities: The programme will facilitate networking with industry experts, vendors, and peers, creating valuable connections within the event management community.

Certification: Upon successful completion of the internship, participants will receive a certificate, acknowledging their newfound skills and expertise in event management.

Hollywood Foundation will also keep an eye on top achievers during the course potentially absorbing them into the business or affiliated sectors.

internships, Shimza, Hollywood Foundation

