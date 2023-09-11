Gagasi FM and Hollywood Foundation transform Mcushwa High School with new ablution facilities

Gagasi FM is proud to announce another successful collaboration with Hollywood Foundation as part of our 'Geleza Ne Gagasi 2024 Adopt A School' Corporate Social Investment (CSI) campaign in support of Mcushwa High School in Margate. Through Hollywood Foundation's sponsorship, Mcushwa High School has received essential upgrades, including refurbished toilets and a newly built borehole, ensuring students and teachers have access to safe sanitation and clean water.

Mcushwa High School, located in rural Margate, faced significant challenges, including the usage of pit toilets and no running water, which was a health and safety risk. However, despite the challenges, the school still managed to achieve a 94% NSC result in 2022 in the Gamalakhe circuit. Hollywood Foundation built new flushable facilities for both learners and staff. The project also included the installation of a pump to guarantee consistent flushing capabilities, lights, tiles, and fresh paint, creating a hygienic and dignified environment for all.

Additionally, a new borehole has been constructed, bringing much needed water access to the school and ensuring better conditions for the school community. Hollywood Foundation has also ensured that all the new toilets are connected to Jojo tanks, providing a reliable water supply even during potential water cuts in the area.

“It warms our heart as Gagasi FM to see the commitment that Hollywood Foundation continues to demonstrate for the community of KZN. It’s always refreshing to have like-minded partners who will show up when the need arises,” said Pinky Myeni, H.O.D. Commercial Hub, Gagasi FM. In 2023, Gagasi FM and Hollywood Foundation joined forces to uplift Nhlanhleni Primary School in Howick, where a similar situation regarding inadequate toilet facilities was addressed. Together, we are ensuring that schools such as Mcushwa High School can provide safe and dignified environments for students and teachers, paving the way for improved educational outcomes and community growth.

Mpho Dintwa, Hollywood Foundation’s CSI manager explained: "The foundation’s partnership with Gagasi FM on the Geleza Ne Gagasi initiative began last year, supporting ablution renovations at Nhlanheni Primary School. This year, we extended our Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) pillar’s efforts by replacing pit toilets with flushing facilities at Mcushwa High School on KZN’s South Coast. Geleza Ne Gagasi provides a valuable opportunity for the Foundation to contribute towards improving access to clean water and safe ablution facilities in schools."

The official opening of the new toilets will take place on Tuesday, 22 October 2024. Gagasi FM looks forward to celebrating this momentous achievement with Hollywood Foundation, Mcushwa High School, and the school governing body.



