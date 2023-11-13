Eduvos Game Jam winners to present at rAge

The game will be available to play at the rAge Expo in Johannesburg over the weekend. Eduvos, along with its gaming partner, RGB Gaming, will be exhibiting at this year’s rAge where Eduvos gamers will compete in the game Apex Legends. Visitors to the Eduvos booth will be able to see the Vossie gamers in action and experience the Queen Wolf game for themselves.

This has been a major year in gaming for Eduvos as the institution launched esports at all 12 of its campuses, as well as two gaming qualifications to help bridge the skills gap in gaming in Africa. Part of this was the launch of Eduvos’s first Game Jam.

The Game Jam was hosted in collaboration with RGB Gaming. It consisted of Hackathons where participating teams learned how to build games on Unreal Engine. From there they could build their own games in their own time.

“Game design is something I wanted to take up as I love gaming as a hobby. I convinced the others to join,” says final-year software engineering student, Siya Zwane. “Most of it was just fun and messing around and seeing what we could do with the engine.”

Wolf Queen takes the concept of asking out your crush and turns it into a fighting-style game. The team wanted to take the ordinary and show how chaotic everyday life could be.

Robert Njawaya, a final-year computer science student says that they decided to just have fun with the project. “We had no idea what we were doing. We just thought: Why not.”

Njawaya is furthering his studies in robotics at Eduvos next year. “I want to add game design into my career, so this was a cool learning experience.”

The amount of interest in the Game Jam was overwhelming. For this reason, Eduvos intends to extend the initiative next year to allow more students to participate. The Game Jam is open to all Eduvos students, regardless of their field of study, as evidenced by the Wolf Queen team who study graphic design, computer science and software engineering.

Thabo Matthew Ndlovu already showed his design prowess at the Student Gold Pack awards this year where he won second place.

“I can fit game design into my career as I really enjoy character design,” says Ndlovu, who designed most of the characters in Wolf Queen.

