Eduvos to exhibit at rAge Expo

rAge is an annual expo geared towards gaming, technology, gadgets, and geek lifestyle entertainment and attracts fans from across South Africa. Many call it the event of the year, where you can escape your reality and be surrounded by people who share the same interests.

The event comes at a pivotal time for Eduvos. The institution, voted the best private higher education provider in South Africa, now has 12 official esports leagues – one at each of its campuses – making it the largest in the private higher education sector. Eduvos also recently launched two gaming qualifications, namely a Higher Certificate in Information Systems (Game Design and Development), and a Higher Certificate in Computing (GameCraft and Development). Launching these gaming qualifications aligns with the institution’s vision of providing holistic, forward-facing education. It enables students to not only enjoy their passion for gaming but also gain recognised qualifications that can open doors to diverse career opportunities in the esports field.

rAge will bring together Eduvos’s most talented student gamers, who will compete at RGB’s stand in an Apex Legends tournament. The gamers are no stranger to competing at high-profile events as they have represented Eduvos at Comic Con Cape Town and Comic Con Africa.

Eduvos’s sales team will also be at the event to showcase the institution’s accredited qualifications, campus facilities and assist with enrolments for 2024. Eduvos is currently the only higher education provider offering Matrics the opportunity to pre-enrol. This means Matrics do not have to wait for their final results in January and can use their latest term report to secure their seat for 2024.

“At Eduvos, we believe that education holds the key to unlocking Africa's potential. We are always seeking new ways to prepare our students for the future of work, and bringing new opportunities to light where it connects students to industry relevant forums where they utilise their skills. We believe that the world-renowned rAge event connects us to the industry in a meaningful way to grow the impact of gaming on the continent.” Dr Riaan Steenberg, Eduvos executive director.

He adds, “Esports is one of our offerings that underscores our commitment to future planning. The world of competitive gaming, serious games and game development has emerged as a global phenomenon. It's a potentially thriving industry in Africa, that demands strategic thinking, teamwork, and problem-solving – skills that are relevant to numerous fields in STEM and that will drive the Fourth Industrial Revolution. By embracing esports, Eduvos prepares students not only for the present but also for an exciting and tech-driven future.”

The event will also be a celebration for Eduvos’s Game Jam winners. Over the past several months, RGB Gaming has mentored talented students to build their own custom game on the Unreal Engine. Eduvos will select three winners to showcase their game at rAge and provide the opportunity for festival-goers to play and compete.

Jaco Sauer, general manager at RGB Gaming, says "We're incredibly excited about the upcoming collaboration with Eduvos for the rAge expo this year. Our enthusiasm stems from recognising the influential combination of education and gaming as dynamic drivers for growth, innovation, and individual advancement. This partnership with Eduvos isn't solely about displaying our love for gaming; it's about emphasising the harmonious fusion of education and entertainment. Through this collaboration, we aim to nurture a platform that cultivates the upcoming generation of gamers, creators, and trailblazers for this industry. The prospect of bringing this vision to fruition at rAge fills us with tremendous excitement.”

Tickets are currently available for rAge and can be purchased online.

For press enquiries and more information contact Kara van der Berg at moc.sovude@grebdv.arak

Find Eduvos Online

Twitter: @edu_vos

Instagram: @eduvoseducation

YouTube: noitacudEsovudE@/moc.ebutuoy