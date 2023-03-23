Eduvos and RGB Gaming take on Comic Con Cape Town 2023

Image by Nexus Media/RGB Gaming

Comic Con Cape Town (CCPT) will take place between 27 and 30 April at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2). The festival focuses on all elements of pop culture and brings international and local comic artists, film and TV celebrities and cosplayers to South Africa.

The co-sponsorship comes as Eduvos and RGB Gaming have teamed up to establish esports teams at three of Eduvos’s 12 campuses. The initiative forms part of Eduvos’s future-facing perspective on integrating digital technologies in learning and campus life.

The sponsorship of by Eduvos with RGB Gaming at CPT 2023 aims to not only promote esports but through this initiative, both parties aim to further the academic interest in esports in the educational sector and the development of the sport in general.

Both RGB Gaming and Eduvos believe that esports holds value beyond just teaching students how to game. Esports holds the potential to foster a sense of community and inclusivity as anyone can partake.

As a higher education institution, Eduvos is excited about the academic opportunities that esports can provide students. Esports provides a bridge to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths) fields as teams must analyse data, review their strategies and learn to understand the computer hardware and software.

