How to write a great essay: Tips for students

Whether it's for an English class or a research paper, writing an essay is a key skill that can help us succeed in our academic pursuits. Not only that, but knowing how to write properly can help you in all areas of life, whether it’s at college or university, or even at your future job.

If you’re wondering how to get started, don’t worry, the team at FundiConnect has got you covered. Here’s how to write a great essay as a South African student:

1. Understand the assignment

Before you start writing your essay, make sure you fully understand the requirements and instructions of the assignment. Look for key information such as the essay length, the formatting requirements and the topic or prompt. Also, pay attention to any specific instructions, such as the number of sources required or the citation style to be used. If you are unclear about any aspect of the assignment, don't hesitate to ask your professor for clarification.

2. Plan your essay

Once you understand the requirements of the assignment, create a plan or outline for your essay. This will help you organise your thoughts and ensure that your essay has a clear structure. Start with an introduction that sets the stage for your essay and includes your thesis statement. Next, outline the main points or arguments you will make in the body of the essay, and include supporting evidence for each point. Finally, create a conclusion that summarizes your main arguments and restates your thesis in a compelling way.

3. Conduct research

To write a great essay, you will need to conduct thorough research on your topic. Use credible sources such as academic journals, books and reputable websites to gather information and support for your arguments. Take detailed notes on the key points and ideas you want to include in your essay. Be sure to record the source information for each note so you can properly cite your sources later.

4. Write a clear introduction

Your essay introduction should be attention-grabbing and clearly state your thesis. It should provide the reader with an overview of what to expect in the essay and set the tone for the rest of the writing. A strong introduction can make a huge difference in how your essay is received by your audience.

5. Develop your argument

The body of your essay should present and develop your argument in a logical and coherent manner. Each main point or argument should be supported by evidence and examples. Be sure to address any counterarguments and explain why your position is the stronger one. Use transitional phrases to connect each point and ensure that your essay flows smoothly.

6. Write a strong conclusion

Your essay conclusion should summarise your main points and restate your thesis in a compelling way. It should leave the reader with a clear understanding of your argument and a sense of closure. Avoid introducing new information in the conclusion; instead, focus on synthesizing the information you have presented in the essay.

7. Edit and proofread

Before submitting your essay, take the time to edit and proofread it carefully. Check for errors in grammar, spelling and punctuation. Look for any sentences or paragraphs that could be rephrased to improve clarity or coherence. Pay attention to the overall flow of your essay and make sure that your argument is clear and well-supported. Consider having a friend or family member read your essay to provide feedback and catch any errors you may have missed.

