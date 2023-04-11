Youth encouraged to visit the merSeta at the Rand Show

...to learn how to access funding and services for higher education...

merSeta acting CEO, Disa Mpande

The Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services Sector Education and Training Authority (merSeta) invited the youth of South Africa to attend this year's Rand Show, which took place this Easter long weekend. The event showcased the organisation's products and service offerings and informed the public, particularly the youth, of the opportunities available through the merSeta.

The merSeta is committed to empowering young South Africans through education and training initiatives. At the expo, the organisation highlighted the various opportunities available to the youth, including bursaries to further their studies at higher education institutions in the country, apprenticeships, learnerships, and entrepreneurships.

Through the funding provided by the merSeta, young people can pursue numerous fields of study at universities and TVET colleges, particularly in engineering-related fields such as auto mechanics, motor mechanics, boiler making, fitting and turning, electrical, plumbing, and more. The organisation aims to equip young South Africans with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in these fields and contribute to the country's economic growth.

"Attending the Rand Show was an excellent opportunity for young people to learn about the various opportunities available to them through the merSeta," said the merSeta acting CEO, Disa Mpande. "We are committed to helping the youth of South Africa access the funding and services they need to succeed in their education and future careers. We invited all young people to visit our exhibition and learn more about the exciting opportunities available to them."

The merSeta exhibition at the Rand Show allowed young people to engage with the organisation's representatives, ask questions, and learn about the various programmes and services available. The exhibition was an informative and interactive experience for all visitors.

For more information about the merSeta and the opportunities available to young people, visit the organisation's website and the social media platforms below.

Contact: Temana Masekela

Email: az.gro.atesrem@alekesamt

Website: www.merseta.org.za

Twitter: @mersetasocial

LinkedIn: mersetasocial

Facebook: mersetasocial

Youtube: mersetaengineering