Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Publisher's ToolboxOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Art News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Lifestyle jobs

  • Junior Designer Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Not to be missed at Zeitz Mocaa in March

    8 Mar 2022
    The Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Mocaa) has exhibitions and more to look forward to in March.
    Image supplied: Soft Vxnxs
    Image supplied: Soft Vxnxs

    Two exhibitions are available to view now, with more to come up later in the month. Moreover, Mocaa has welcomed new fellows for their Zeitz Mocaa and the University of the Western Cape (UWC) Museum Fellowship programme.

    Goldendean – Soft Vxnxs

    A large-scale inflatable sculpture, Soft Vxnxs invites visitors to touch and embrace its soft form. In doing so, artist Goldendean – as a ‘fat queer white trans body’ – questions who or what is entitled to take up space while the work itself creates comfort and a place for vulnerability.

    Tracey Rose – Shooting Down Babylon

    Spanning 1990 to 2022, this is the largest retrospective of the work by South African multimedia artist Tracey Rose. The exhibition spans three floors and includes 10 new commissions that will be accompanied by a programme of performative interventions throughout its run until 28 August 2022. Viewer discretion is advised and the show is not recommended for persons younger than 16 years of age. This exhibition is made possible with support from Ammado.

    Nando's unveils art, bringing beauty from ashes
    Nando's unveils art, bringing beauty from ashes

    4 Mar 2022


    Coming Soon


    Invocations from 17-19 March is a two-day gathering of artists and thinkers that will lay the theoretical groundwork for a group exhibition project titled Indigo Waves and Other Stories, that will take place at Zeitz Mocaa in May 2022. The gathering seeks to investigate, unpack and shed light on some of the smaller and bigger historical, cultural and linguistic links between the African and Asian continents and will comprise a cohort of cultural practitioners of African and Asian descent. Visitors to the museum will be able to access some of the discussions during the programme.

    Welcome


    Zeitz Mocaa welcomes the fellows of its inaugural Zeitz Mocaa and UWC Museum Fellowship Programme. Five fellows from across the African continent have been selected to participate in a 12-month study programme that aims to contribute towards a redefinition of curatorial practice as well as art history scholarship on contemporary art discourse from the continent. The fellows include historian and aspiring curator Rory Tsapayi from Zimbabwe; researcher and editor Mirembe, who hails from Uganda; Ange-Frédéric Koffi, a visual artist from the Ivory Coast; and artist, writer and curator Monique du Plessis and African Studies alumna Motlalepula Phukubje, both from South Africa.

    ArtScan brings Ellerman House art collection to life
    ArtScan brings Ellerman House art collection to life

    Issued by Publisher's Toolbox 2 Mar 2022


    Access for all


    Africa Wednesdays are back! Each Wednesday between 10am and 1pm, all citizens of African countries receive free entry to Zeitz Mocaa on presentation of a valid South African ID or an African passport.

    While they remain open to the public throughout the current Covid-19 pandemic, Mocaa has put some additional processes in place for health and safety reasons.

    On arrival, your temperature will be taken and you will be asked to sanitise regularly at the sanitisation stations throughout the museum. Audio guides are now also available on Soundcloud. Don’t forget Mocaa has a strict ‘No mask, no entry’ policy.
    NextOptions
    Read more: University of the Western Cape, Tracey Rose

    Related

    Image supplied: Nico Athene in Surfacing (Emerge)
    Institute for Creative Arts brings back in-person Live Art Festival25 Feb 2022
    New partnership aims to improve Cape Town's water security
    New partnership aims to improve Cape Town's water security17 Nov 2021
    More than a woman
    IntercareMore than a woman2 Aug 2021
    #OrchidsandOnions: Setting the standard
    #OrchidsandOnions: Setting the standard23 Mar 2021
    How 2020 may equip students to make an impact beyond expectations
    CoronationHow 2020 may equip students to make an impact beyond expectations23 Jun 2020
    Image Supplied.
    UWC sets up first virtual graduation ceremony for 202031 Mar 2020
    South Africa's spaza shops: how regulatory avoidance harms informal workers
    South Africa's spaza shops: how regulatory avoidance harms informal workers26 Feb 2020
    UWC partners with WearSA on fashion incubator store
    UWC partners with WearSA on fashion incubator store14 Oct 2019

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz