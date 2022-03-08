Not to be missed at Zeitz Mocaa in March

The Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Mocaa) has exhibitions and more to look forward to in March.
Image supplied: Soft Vxnxs
Two exhibitions are available to view now, with more to come up later in the month. Moreover, Mocaa has welcomed new fellows for their Zeitz Mocaa and the University of the Western Cape (UWC) Museum Fellowship programme.Goldendean – Soft Vxnxs
A large-scale inflatable sculpture, Soft Vxnxs invites visitors to touch and embrace its soft form. In doing so, artist Goldendean – as a ‘fat queer white trans body’ – questions who or what is entitled to take up space while the work itself creates comfort and a place for vulnerability. Tracey Rose – Shooting Down Babylon
Spanning 1990 to 2022, this is the largest retrospective of the work by South African multimedia artist Tracey Rose. The exhibition spans three floors and includes 10 new commissions that will be accompanied by a programme of performative interventions throughout its run until 28 August 2022. Viewer discretion is advised and the show is not recommended for persons younger than 16 years of age. This exhibition is made possible with support from Ammado.
Coming SoonInvocations
from 17-19 March is a two-day gathering of artists and thinkers that will lay the theoretical groundwork for a group exhibition project titled Indigo Waves and Other Stories
, that will take place at Zeitz Mocaa in May 2022. The gathering seeks to investigate, unpack and shed light on some of the smaller and bigger historical, cultural and linguistic links between the African and Asian continents and will comprise a cohort of cultural practitioners of African and Asian descent. Visitors to the museum will be able to access some of the discussions during the programme.
Welcome
Zeitz Mocaa welcomes the fellows of its inaugural Zeitz Mocaa and UWC Museum Fellowship Programme. Five fellows from across the African continent have been selected to participate in a 12-month study programme that aims to contribute towards a redefinition of curatorial practice as well as art history scholarship on contemporary art discourse from the continent. The fellows include historian and aspiring curator Rory Tsapayi from Zimbabwe; researcher and editor Mirembe, who hails from Uganda; Ange-Frédéric Koffi, a visual artist from the Ivory Coast; and artist, writer and curator Monique du Plessis and African Studies alumna Motlalepula Phukubje, both from South Africa.
Access for all
Africa Wednesdays are back! Each Wednesday between 10am and 1pm, all citizens of African countries receive free entry to Zeitz Mocaa on presentation of a valid South African ID or an African passport.
While they remain open to the public throughout the current Covid-19 pandemic, Mocaa has put some additional processes in place for health and safety reasons.
On arrival, your temperature will be taken and you will be asked to sanitise regularly at the sanitisation stations throughout the museum. Audio guides are now also available on Soundcloud
. Don’t forget Mocaa has a strict ‘No mask, no entry’ policy.