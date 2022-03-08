MusicExchange: Grammy-nominated Wouter Kellerman

More than a decade after the release of his debut album, Wouter Kellerman is recognised as one of South Africa's foremost musicians - with an extensive and growing global following.
Image supplied: Wouter Kellerman performing at the Dubai Expo
Over the course of nine albums, Kellerman has steadfastly built on his classical training, to create a signature sound that’s earned him praise and numerous awards.
Winds of Samsara, a collaboration with Indian composer and producer Ricky Kej, was named winner in the Best New Age Album category at the 57th Annual Grammy® Awards in 2015.
In less than a month, Wouter and David Arkenstone will find out if they the recipients of another Grammy Award for the album Pangaea. The award will be hosted by Trevor Noah on 3 April 2022.
The album is themed around Pangaea, which is the name of the supercontinent that existed before it broke apart to form the existing continents. The music calls for unity in these divided times and for a culture of nurturing the earth and nature.
I caught up with Wouter last week…
The new decade means…
Exciting opportunities.
Fame is about…
Generally, fame is not desirable, in many cases leading to loss of privacy and illusions of grandeur – luckily I have no chance to become famous, being a flutist.
Retirement will happen when…
Not anytime soon, I am loving working.
I don't do…
Hate
What does music mean to you?
Travelling on a shared road of passion and love.
My music is about…
Expressing passion and love.
I would love to co-write with…
Norah Jones
Where do you go for inspiration to create?
I listen to beautiful music or jam with people who make beautiful sounds.
What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?
I love rehearsing and creating new music.
The song you must do in every show?
We usually start with one of the first songs I wrote called Wind.
Any funny moments on stage?
When Phresh (the singer/percussionist in my band) took his shirt off and did an impromptu drum solo on his tummy.
My heroes are…
Elon Musk, Sam Harris, Lila Downs
Which living person do you admire most and why?
Elon Musk, because he is making such an incredible and positive difference to the world and our future.
What is your most treasured possession?
My flutes.
It’s your round, what are you drinking?
Whiskey
Dream gig to do?
A set with Lila Downs and Norah Jones for a week at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
What makes you stand out?
Doing my own thing I guess – being unique.
Nicknames?
Wouts
If you were not a musician, what would you do?
A software engineer or angel investor
Who would play you in a Hollywood Blockbuster and why?
It will have to be someone with no hair – perhaps a young Ben Kingsley!