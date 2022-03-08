MusicExchange: Grammy-nominated Wouter Kellerman

More than a decade after the release of his debut album, Wouter Kellerman is recognised as one of South Africa's foremost musicians - with an extensive and growing global following.

Image supplied: Wouter Kellerman performing at the Dubai Expo

The new decade means…

Fame is about…

Retirement will happen when…

I don't do…

What does music mean to you?

My music is about…

I would love to co-write with…

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

The song you must do in every show?

Any funny moments on stage?

My heroes are…

Which living person do you admire most and why?

What is your most treasured possession?

It’s your round, what are you drinking?

Dream gig to do?

What makes you stand out?

Nicknames?

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

Who would play you in a Hollywood Blockbuster and why?

Pick five words to describe yourself?

Five favourite SA albums?

Greatest movie ever made?

What books are you reading?

What song changed your life?

Who do you love?

What is your favourite word?

Favourite fashion garment?

Top of your bucket list?

Your greatest achievement?

What do you complain about most often?

What is your fear?

Happiness is…

On stage I tend to…

The best life lesson you have been taught?

Do you get worked up whilst watching a sports game on TV?

Where would you like to be right now?

Do you do charity work and if you do –what do you do?

Wishes and dreams?

Social media

Over the course of nine albums, Kellerman has steadfastly built on his classical training, to create a signature sound that’s earned him praise and numerous awards.Winds of Samsara, a collaboration with Indian composer and producer Ricky Kej, was named winner in the Best New Age Album category at the 57th Annual Grammy® Awards in 2015.In less than a month, Wouter and David Arkenstone will find out if they the recipients of another Grammy Award for the album Pangaea. The award will be hosted by Trevor Noah on 3 April 2022.The album is themed around Pangaea, which is the name of the supercontinent that existed before it broke apart to form the existing continents. The music calls for unity in these divided times and for a culture of nurturing the earth and nature.I caught up with Wouter last week…Exciting opportunities.Generally, fame is not desirable, in many cases leading to loss of privacy and illusions of grandeur – luckily I have no chance to become famous, being a flutist.Not anytime soon, I am loving working.HateTravelling on a shared road of passion and love.Expressing passion and love.Norah JonesI listen to beautiful music or jam with people who make beautiful sounds.I love rehearsing and creating new music.We usually start with one of the first songs I wrote called Wind.When Phresh (the singer/percussionist in my band) took his shirt off and did an impromptu drum solo on his tummy.Elon Musk, Sam Harris, Lila DownsElon Musk, because he is making such an incredible and positive difference to the world and our future.My flutes.WhiskeyA set with Lila Downs and Norah Jones for a week at Radio City Music Hall in New York.Doing my own thing I guess – being unique.WoutsA software engineer or angel investorIt will have to be someone with no hair – perhaps a young Ben Kingsley!Positive, caring, passionate, even-tempered, curiousMiriam Makeba - The Many Voices Of Miriam MakebaJohnny Clegg & Juluka - ScatterlingsJohannes Kerkorrel en die Gereformeerde Blues Band – Eet KreefMafikizolo - 20Brenda Fassie - MemezaToo many good ones to choose - personal favourites include Lost In Translation and Run Lola RunErich Fromm – Art of LovingJacqueline du Prè – Haydn Concerto in CKind peopleExpected ValueJeansBeing a table tennis olympianRaising my kidsIncompetenceMy kids not being okayLoveGet lost in the musicPerseveranceIf Roger Federer is losing!Right here.I support the SOS Children’s Villages.For kindness to rule.