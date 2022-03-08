Industries

#MusicExchange: Grammy-nominated Wouter Kellerman

8 Mar 2022
Martin MyersBy: Martin Myers
More than a decade after the release of his debut album, Wouter Kellerman is recognised as one of South Africa's foremost musicians - with an extensive and growing global following.
Image supplied: Wouter Kellerman performing at the Dubai Expo
Image supplied: Wouter Kellerman performing at the Dubai Expo

Over the course of nine albums, Kellerman has steadfastly built on his classical training, to create a signature sound that’s earned him praise and numerous awards.

Winds of Samsara, a collaboration with Indian composer and producer Ricky Kej, was named winner in the Best New Age Album category at the 57th Annual Grammy® Awards in 2015.

In less than a month, Wouter and David Arkenstone will find out if they the recipients of another Grammy Award for the album Pangaea. The award will be hosted by Trevor Noah on 3 April 2022.

The album is themed around Pangaea, which is the name of the supercontinent that existed before it broke apart to form the existing continents. The music calls for unity in these divided times and for a culture of nurturing the earth and nature.

I caught up with Wouter last week…

Bizcommunity The new decade means…


Exciting opportunities.

Bizcommunity Fame is about…


Generally, fame is not desirable, in many cases leading to loss of privacy and illusions of grandeur – luckily I have no chance to become famous, being a flutist.

Bizcommunity Retirement will happen when…


Not anytime soon, I am loving working.

Bizcommunity I don't do…


Hate

Bizcommunity What does music mean to you?


Travelling on a shared road of passion and love.

Bizcommunity My music is about…


Expressing passion and love.

Bizcommunity I would love to co-write with…


Norah Jones



Bizcommunity Where do you go for inspiration to create?


I listen to beautiful music or jam with people who make beautiful sounds.

Bizcommunity What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?


I love rehearsing and creating new music.

Bizcommunity The song you must do in every show?


We usually start with one of the first songs I wrote called Wind.

Bizcommunity Any funny moments on stage?


When Phresh (the singer/percussionist in my band) took his shirt off and did an impromptu drum solo on his tummy.

Bizcommunity My heroes are…


Elon Musk, Sam Harris, Lila Downs

Bizcommunity Which living person do you admire most and why?


Elon Musk, because he is making such an incredible and positive difference to the world and our future.

Bizcommunity What is your most treasured possession?


My flutes.

Bizcommunity It’s your round, what are you drinking?


Whiskey

Bizcommunity Dream gig to do?


A set with Lila Downs and Norah Jones for a week at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Bizcommunity What makes you stand out?


Doing my own thing I guess – being unique.


Bizcommunity Nicknames?


Wouts

Bizcommunity If you were not a musician, what would you do?


A software engineer or angel investor

Bizcommunity Who would play you in a Hollywood Blockbuster and why?


It will have to be someone with no hair – perhaps a young Ben Kingsley!

Bizcommunity Pick five words to describe yourself?


Positive, caring, passionate, even-tempered, curious

Bizcommunity Five favourite SA albums?


Miriam Makeba - The Many Voices Of Miriam Makeba
Johnny Clegg & Juluka - Scatterlings
Johannes Kerkorrel en die Gereformeerde Blues Band – Eet Kreef
Mafikizolo - 20
Brenda Fassie - Memeza

Bizcommunity Greatest movie ever made?


Too many good ones to choose - personal favourites include Lost In Translation and Run Lola Run

Bizcommunity What books are you reading?


Erich Fromm – Art of Loving

Bizcommunity What song changed your life?


Jacqueline du Prè – Haydn Concerto in C

Bizcommunity Who do you love?


Kind people

Bizcommunity What is your favourite word?


Expected Value

Bizcommunity Favourite fashion garment?


Jeans

Bizcommunity Top of your bucket list?


Being a table tennis olympian



Bizcommunity Your greatest achievement?


Raising my kids

Bizcommunity What do you complain about most often?


Incompetence

Bizcommunity What is your fear?


My kids not being okay

Bizcommunity Happiness is…


Love

Bizcommunity On stage I tend to…


Get lost in the music

Bizcommunity The best life lesson you have been taught?


Perseverance

Bizcommunity Do you get worked up whilst watching a sports game on TV?


If Roger Federer is losing!

Bizcommunity Where would you like to be right now?


Right here.

Bizcommunity Do you do charity work and if you do –what do you do?


I support the SOS Children’s Villages.

Bizcommunity Wishes and dreams?


For kindness to rule.

Martin Myers
Miriam Makeba, Wouter Kellerman, Martin Myers, South African music, Ben Kingsley, Elon Musk, South African musicians, #MusicExchange, Grammy Awards

