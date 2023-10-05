Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

aHead Marketing ServicesOur Salad MixBizcommunity.comIrvine PartnersSportsmans WarehouseSappiStoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Film News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


DFM Access calls for projects in development

5 Oct 2023
The Durban FilmMart Institute (DFMI) has opened the call for the third edition of DFM Access which takes place online from 17 November 2023 to 13 February 2024.
DFM Access calls for projects in development

DFM Access is a 12-week development platform for entry-level South African producers. It provides a nurturing framework for participants with existing long-form or episodic independent film projects to hone and improve their scripts and project packages.

The online incubation programme supports producers in shaping their stories, preparing their project presentations and understanding the marketplace in order to create effective strategies for their current projects and to plan their professional trajectory. The programme consists of one-on-one mentorship and talks led by industry experts.

Minenhle Luthuli, DFM Access 2023 participant, says this about her experience of the programme: "I was still on the first draft of my treatment and without a producer when I submitted my project Abany'Omama (then called Ma) to the DFM Access Programme. Since my participation in the programme and rigorous sessions with my mentor, Kethiwe Ngcobo, I was able to refine the story and create a pitch deck from scratch. The practice pitches we had every Friday prepared me to pitch my project to the panel at the DFM Finance Forum. I am grateful for this opportunity because I was able to network and take meetings with future collaborators and present my project at a market for the first time."

Luthuli was one of the three participants who, because of the DFM Access Programme, was selected to pitch at the DFM Pitch and Finance Forum 2023.

At the end of the 12-week mentorship programme, projects will pitch to an independent panel who will select 3 projects to participate as an official project at the Pitch and Finance Forum at DFM 2024.

“This programme, currently in its third edition, is part of the Durban FilmMart Institute’s year-round offering. This type of support provided to filmmakers in the country and on the continent is helping stimulate the development of strong African producers who have the skill to compete on both local and international stages,” says Magdalene Reddy, Director of the Durban FilmMart Institute.

“These programmes create a community of filmmakers that develop long term connections which is useful for collaborations and international co-productions.”

DFM Access 2023 is supported by the National Film and Video Foundation PESP funding.

Application criteria:

  • The programme is open to emerging South African filmmakers with an active feature length or episodic project in development.
  • The programme is open to both fiction and documentary projects.
  • The producer must not have participated in an international lab/ pitching programme or market before.
  • The producer must not have produced a complete film or series before.

Applications can be made via the website: https://durbanfilmmart.co.za/access-application/

The deadline for applications is Tuesday, 17 October 2023.

NextOptions
Read more: film industry, South African film industry, filmmakers, story telling, incubator programme

Related

CIFFT opens voting for the World's Best Tourism Film
CIFFT opens voting for the World's Best Tourism Film1 day ago
Image supplied. The Durban FilmMart has selected 35 participants from 22 countries across the continent for the third edition of its DFMI Business Lab
35 participants from 22 countries from Africa selected to DFMI Business Lab28 Sep 2023
Get ready for lights, camera, and a whole lot of action!
MultiChoiceGet ready for lights, camera, and a whole lot of action!24 May 2023
Image supplied. The(NFVF is positioning the South African film industry at the 76th edition of the Festival de Cannes, from 16 to 27 May 2023
8 South African filmmakers at 2023 Cannes Film Festival22 May 2023
Image supplied. (left to right) AuthenticA Series Lab 2022 participant Tony Sebastian Ukpo, Penny Christodoulou Storyboard Collective, mentor Mehret Mandefro, story consultant Selina Ukwuoma, 2022 participant Chantel Clark, 2022 participant Jessica Leanne Hagan, 2022participant Angela Wanjiku Wamai and programme director Elias Ribeiro
2nd edition of the AuthenticA Series Lab opens for submissions9 May 2023
The Athletic Coup Film Festival: Call for entries is now open
The CoupThe Athletic Coup Film Festival: Call for entries is now open11 Apr 2023
The perks and challenges of Jozi's film industry
The perks and challenges of Jozi's film industry3 Mar 2023
Source:
Kitale Film Week opens call for submissions21 Oct 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz