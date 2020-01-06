Film News South Africa

All the winners of the 2020 Golden Globes

The winners of the 77th Golden Globes were announced on the 6 January 2020 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California, USA.
The 2020 Golden Globes kicked off a new decade of award shows with a series of wins and surprises in many of the categories. Despite predictions to the contrary, streaming didn’t dominate as much as was both predicted and expected.

Director Quentin Tarantino (far left) with 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' stars Margaret Qualley, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Julia Butters (front) - © Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Warner Bros.’ biggest movie of 2019, Joker, picked up a few wins which included the Best Actor nod for Joaquin Phoenix and Best Score for composer Hildur Gudnadottir. Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood walked away with three wins including Best Picture, Comedy or Musical; Quentin Tarantino’s screenplay; and Brad Pitt for Best Supporting Actor.

Even Rocketman, Elton John’s biopic saw a Best Actor win for Taron Egerton. 1917 took home the prize for Best Drama, beating out The Irishman, Marriage Story, Joker and The Two Popes, while director Sam Mendes scored the win over Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino for Best Director.  Renee Zellweger also walked award with the award for Best Actress in a Drama for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy.

Fact and fiction blur in Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rumoured as Quentin Tarantino's last movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a (partially) based-on-true-events film surrounding infamous cult leader Charles Manson...

By Ruth Cooper 28 Aug 2019


Full list of winners:


Best Motion Picture, Drama
1917 

Best Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy
Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Best Director, Motion Picture
Sam Mendes – 1917

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Drama
Renée Zellweger – Judy

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy
Awkwafina – The Farewell

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Drama
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker 

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy
Taron Egerton – Rocketman 

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood 

Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Hildur Gudnadottir – Joker 

Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” — Rocketman

Best Motion Picture, Animated
Missing Link

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Parasite

Best Television Series, Drama
Succession

Best Television Series, Musical Or Comedy
Fleabag

Best Television Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
Chernobyl 

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series, Drama
Olivia Colman – The Crown

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series, Musical Or Comedy
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
Patricia Arquette – The Act 

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series, Drama
Brian Cox – Succession 

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series, Musical Or Comedy
Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl
