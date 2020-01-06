All the winners of the 2020 Golden Globes

The winners of the 77th Golden Globes were announced on the 6 January 2020 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California, USA.

Director Quentin Tarantino (far left) with 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' stars Margaret Qualley, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Julia Butters (front) - © Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Fact and fiction blur in Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Rumoured as Quentin Tarantino's last movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a (partially) based-on-true-events film surrounding infamous cult leader Charles Manson...

Full list of winners:

The 2020 Golden Globes kicked off a new decade of award shows with a series of wins and surprises in many of the categories. Despite predictions to the contrary, streaming didn’t dominate as much as was both predicted and expected.Warner Bros.’ biggest movie of 2019, Joker, picked up a few wins which included the Best Actor nod for Joaquin Phoenix and Best Score for composer Hildur Gudnadottir. Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood walked away with three wins including Best Picture, Comedy or Musical; Quentin Tarantino’s screenplay; and Brad Pitt for Best Supporting Actor.Even Rocketman, Elton John’s biopic saw a Best Actor win for Taron Egerton. 1917 took home the prize for Best Drama, beating out The Irishman, Marriage Story, Joker and The Two Popes, while director Sam Mendes scored the win over Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino for Best Director. Renee Zellweger also walked award with the award for Best Actress in a Drama for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy.1917Once Upon a Time … in HollywoodSam Mendes –1917Renée Zellweger – JudyAwkwafina – The FarewellLaura Dern – Marriage StoryJoaquin Phoenix – JokerTaron Egerton – RocketmanBrad Pitt – Once Upon a Time … in HollywoodQuentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time … in HollywoodHildur Gudnadottir – Joker“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” — RocketmanMissing LinkParasiteSuccessionFleabagChernobylOlivia Colman – The CrownPhoebe Waller-Bridge – FleabagMichelle Williams – Fosse/VerdonPatricia Arquette – The ActBrian Cox – SuccessionRamy Youssef – RamyRussell Crowe – The Loudest VoiceStellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl