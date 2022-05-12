Industries

Africa


Nominations for Basadi in Music Awards closing soon

12 May 2022
The nominations for the first Basadi in Music Awards (Bima) are closing soon.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

The awards are a celebration of female excellence within the music industry. The public has been encouraged to SMS the category code and their nominee to 49960 by midnight on 19 May. Each SMS is at a cost of R2 with no limit to the number of times the public can nominate their favourites.

The nominated musicians must have released new music between 1 April 2021 and 30 April 2022.

Short-listed nominees across the 23 categories will be announced in June 2022 after which the public will be able to vote for their favourites to win. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony scheduled for August 2022 to coincide with Women’s Month.

Image supplied: The Basadi Music Awards saw many music powerhouses walk the red carpet
Basadi in Music Awards launches in style

10 Mar 2022


Hloni Modise Matau, founder and CEO of Bima, commented, “We have received thousands of nominations thus far which is immensely exciting particularly because this is the inaugural Basadi in Music Awards.”

“Seeing the calibre of nominations, this will undoubtedly be a celebration of women in music who have burst through glass ceilings and inspired thousands. We want to provide the best platform for acknowledging these women and we call on the public to help us do so by nominating their favourite women in music,” Matau continued.

Tiyani Maluleke, chief marketing officer of Sampra, said, “We are delighted that the Basadi in Music Awards entries are open to the public to nominate their favourite female artists that are taking up space in the music industry.”

Image supplied: Sun El Musician is one of the artists joining the stage at the I Am Live concert
All about the Bassline Fest I Am Live concert

3 days ago


“Female representation in the music industry matters and we congratulate Bima for creating such a platform that aims to acknowledge female creatives and their musical talents,” Maluleke concluded.

Further information, as well as terms and conditions, can be found here.
Read more: music industry, South African Music Awards, Sampra, Female empowerment, Tiyani Maluleke

