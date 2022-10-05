New directors voted to Basa board

Following a public call for nominations in August 2022, Lindiwe Letwaba, Lakin Morgan-Baaitjies, and Michael Garbett have been voted in as new directors of the board by the membership of Business and Arts South Africa NPC (Basa) at the organisation's hybrid in-person and virtual annual general meeting (AGM) held on 29 September.

Letwaba, Morgan-Baaitjies, and Garbett join nine existing non-executive directors and one executive director, all of whom contribute to the overall success, governance, and compliance of the organisation.

“It's an honour to be able to serve the industry at this level with two of the most important stakeholders in the sector," said Letwaba, who is the chief executive officer of Vuyani Dance Theatre. Letwaba specialises in managing trusts and foundations as well as risk, financial, and tax administration.

According to Morgan-Baaitjies, a creative and cultural consultant with expertise in business strategy, brand positioning, and arts marketing: “Stepping in to serve on the Basa board allows me the opportunity to contribute to the sector on a larger scale. Connecting arts and business is critical for the sustainability of the creative and cultural industries”.

“I am honored and privileged to have been selected to serve on Basa's board,” said Garbett who is theatre scholar, educator, and award-winning artist/designer with expertise in producing, directing, and performance.

At the September AGM, finance and operations manager, Aviwe Matandela reported that Basa has once again been issued with an unqualified and clean audit for the 2021/2022 financial year.

An electronic copy of the annual report can be downloaded at https://basa.co.za/media/annual-reports/.



