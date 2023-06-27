Power shoes now available at Mr Price Sport

Canadian-designed footwear brand, Power, has been producing athletic footwear globally since 1971, delivering a winning combination of style, technology, comfort and durability for athletes across all skill levels - from gentle walking to intense high-performance activities.

Now, in an exciting collaboration with Mr Price Sport, Power brings its latest collection from lifestyle to high-performance athletic shoes directly to consumers in selected stores and online. This partnership ensures that South African sports enthusiasts can conveniently access and experience the cutting-edge offerings from Power's new collection, tailored to meet the demands of their active lifestyles.

With a strong retail and online presence in more than 25 countries, Power – designed in Canada – is no stranger to South African consumers. Having proven its mileage in the athletic scene, the brand has sponsored top athletes and celebrities worldwide, and thrown its weight behind organisations supporting sports, health and wellness initiatives globally.

Ever-changing consumer needs, coupled with the demand for advanced footwear technology and specialised support for various types of runners, have seen Power make significant investments in technical developments and expanding its running collection since 2010.

With the new Mr Price Sport partnership, the latest collection of Power high-performance athletic shoes includes the Power XoRise+ and Power Plazma X500 performance shoes for both men and women, in designs that inspire movement, made of high-quality materials and durable synthetics.

Power XoRise+

The Power XoRise+ running shoe is designed for performance runners who strive to go the extra mile. It features a range of technologies that support foot stability, cushioning, and energy return, providing extreme comfort during even the most intense workouts.

With its highly responsive cushioning, this shoe offers explosive rebound, maximum energy and minimum weight, enabling you to run for extended periods with ease.

The Cushion+ insole technology enhances heel support, ultra-lightweight midsole technology provides ventilation and cushioning, while the unique patented Tunnel System cushioning incorporated in the Power XoRise+ guarantees maximum shock absorption, enhanced comfort and reduced risk of injuries.

Designed to make running effortless, the Power XoRise+ boasts a lightweight construction that allows you to move with agility and speed. Its advanced Tech Mesh upper ensures breathability and repels sweat from feet, while the active insoles keep your feet feeling fresh and comfortable even after hours of continuous activity.

Finishing off the look is a rubberised forefront and heel with an anti-slip, rubberised outsole and a midsole made of ultralight TPE (thermoplastic elastomers) compound.

Power Plazma

Also new at Mr Price Sport, the Power Plazma running shoe offers excellent value. These shoes are great for shorter runs and can also be worn comfortably for daily exercise and practice sessions.

When you put them on, you'll immediately notice the plushness of the Plazma Gel technology, which features a silicone pad placed on the heel, clearly visible from the side, below the X-shaped insole, and inside the shoe. This technology enhances cushioning during running, particularly under the heel, and offers a soft and comfortable feel while providing excellent support and exceptional impact absorption upon landing thanks to its close-to-the-floor design. The distinctive side view of the Plazma Gel design gives a sleek and unique appearance that highlights the heel support provided by the silicone pad.

The outsole of the Power Plazma running shoe is strategically designed to provide reliable traction on various surfaces, with rubber in areas that require the most contact with the ground, such as the toes and heels. The shoe features a lightweight foam EVA stable midsole that ensures a balanced combination of cushioning, shock absorption, stability, balance and responsiveness. An additional midsole is added under the arch area to enhance stability while running. When combined, the Plazma Gel and EVA stable midsole provide a responsive and supportive experience during activity.

The upper section of the Power Plazma, crafted from breathable Tech-Mesh fabric, promotes proper airflow and ventilation to keep your feet cool and comfortable. It also snugly embraces the contours of your foot, delivering reliable support throughout your runs.

The shoe also features a heel structure that wraps around the ankle, providing support to the Achilles tendon and securing the heel in place for increased confidence during jogging. A reflective stripe on the forefoot offers visibility and safety during low-light or night-time running.

All in all, the Power Plazma is a running shoe that will allow you to move confidently and maintain your speed during shorter runs or practice sessions.



