Lifestyle Sport
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVYouth MonthOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Business and Arts South AfricaFusionDesignCity Lodge HotelsMultiChoiceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Lifestyle Sport

    Asics reveals new Gel-Kayano 32 shoe

    Asics announces the launch of the Gel-Kayano 32 shoe, the latest in its flagship stability running shoe series.
    15 May 2025
    15 May 2025
    The new Asics Gel-Kayano 32 shoe. Image supplied
    The new Asics Gel-Kayano 32 shoe. Image supplied

    Designed to elevate comfort and support, this new model features a refined midsole design and an updated upper to provide an even smoother and more adaptive running experience.

    The Gel-Kayano 32 shoe continues to build on the legacy of adaptive stability and premium comfort established by its predecessors. The 4D Guidance Sysytem, developed through extensive research and testing, works in harmony with the body's natural movement to provide dynamic stability when runners need it most.

    It helps guide the foot through a more efficient stride, delivering high levels of comfort and stability even in demanding conditions.

    Staying true to the Asics design philosophy, the Gel-Kayano 32 shoe introduces key refinements to enhance both comfort and stability.

    The midsole features updated FF Blast Plus cushioning, a lightweight and responsive material that delivers a soft feel with an energetic rebound. An additional 2mm of foam under the forefoot enhances softness and cushioning, while an updated midsole design with a lighter foam compound makes the shoe even lighter than the previous model.

    Additionally, PureGel technology ensures superior shock absorption and smooth transitions, offering runners a more effortless ride.

    The engineered mesh upper has been thoughtfully redesigned to deliver a softer, more comfortable feel throughout every run. Additionally, the reinforced stable tongue wing is crafted to adapt to the unique arch shape of each runner, offering enhanced midfoot support on the medial side.

    Together with the updated upper and tongue wing construction, the Gel-Kayano 32 shoe provides an improved fit for an elevated running experience. The inclusion of Hybrid AsicsGrip outsole enhances traction and durability, reinforcing stability with every stride.

    Tomohiro Nishida, Performance Running Footwear, at Asics, said: "Asics has always strived to deliver premium running stability with unprecedented levels of comfort. With unique approaches like the 4D Guidance System and PureGel technology, we have delivered adaptive stability and superior comfort. The Gel-Kayano 32 shoe continues this journey of continuous improvement, incorporating impactful refinements to further enhance the comfort of the running experience. We are excited to see runners enjoy its plush cushioning, smooth ride, and trusted support."

    The Gel-Kayano 32 shoe will be available globally at Asics retail stores, online, and through specialist running outlets from 1 June 2025.

    Read more: running shoes, ASICS
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz