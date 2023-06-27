Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

FCB AfricaIncubetaBrand InfluenceHOT 102.7FMeMediaMachine_DentsuGrey AfricaBroad MediaeStudyOgilvy South AfricaDUO Marketing + CommunicationsThe CoupStyle IDVega SchoolEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Social Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Brand Influence's Gen Z campaign ignites frenzy for Prime Hydration launch at Checkers

27 Jun 2023
Issued by: Brand Influence
Brand Influence partnered with retail giant Checkers to unleash an electrifying influencer campaign on the Brand Advisor platform, targeting the Gen Z market. The mission was simple: Create a whirlwind of hype and excitement around Checkers becoming the official partner of Prime Hydration in South Africa. With a masterful blend of nano/micro influencers, creativity, and Gen Z-centric activations, the #DrinkPrimeWithCheckers campaign took the nation by storm, demonstrating the immense influence and buying power of Gen Z and their parents.
Brand Influence's Gen Z campaign ignites frenzy for Prime Hydration launch at Checkers

Brand Influence meticulously handpicked 150 people nationwide who fell into two different segments: Gen Z influencers and parents of Gen Z children who represented youth culture on TikTok and Instagram. These influential teens (± 16-year-olds) were aligned with the Prime brand and also the Checkers brand, representing a diverse range of interests, from sports and gaming to fashion and comedy, embodying the spirit of Prime and resonating with the target audience.

Through a series of engaging activations and captivating content, the #DrinkPrimeWithCheckers successfully exceeded expectations and achieved remarkable results, with an unprecedented reach of 4.4 million, exceeding the anticipated figure by a staggering 239%. As for views, the project saw an impressive 596,604 views, with a remarkable 565 pieces of content generated, taking social media by storm and surpassing the projected figure by an impressive 88%.

The influencer-generated content became an adrenaline-fueled showcase of the launch's extraordinary energy and urgency. Immersive videos documented the crowds of eager fans lining up to become the first to own Prime Hydration from Checkers stores. Each post exuded the essence of electrolytes and hydration, pulsating with excitement and capturing the imagination of audiences across multiple platforms.

The success of this campaign has firmly established Brand Influence’s prowess in effectively reaching and captivating the Gen Z market. By harnessing the power of influential voices, the agency effectively created a frenzy of excitement around Prime Hydration, making it the talk of the town among South African consumers.

For more information on Brand Influence's services and campaigns, please visit https://brandinfluence.co.za/.

NextOptions
Brand Influence
Pioneers in social influence. Builders of brand-centred social narratives generating explosive organic reach and guiding authentic conversations that have a meaningful impact on consumers' lives.
Read more: Checkers, Gen Z, TikTok, Brand Influence, Prime Hydration



Related

Ogilvy launches specialised hub to help brands harness the power of TikTok
Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy launches specialised hub to help brands harness the power of TikTok1 day ago
Source: © Shoprite Holdings Checkers is currently trialling a subscription deliver service, Xtra Savings Plus.
Checkers trials Xtra Savings Plus23 Jun 2023
Discover the power of TikTok to unlock new markets with TK.Lab
Ogilvy South AfricaDiscover the power of TikTok to unlock new markets with TK.Lab15 Jun 2023
Source:
Young people are abandoning news websites - new research reveals scale of challenge to media14 Jun 2023
Image supplied. The DStv Content Creator Awards are hosting an informative Emerging Content Creator Workshop in Johannesburg
DStv Content Creator Awards to host emerging content creator workshop30 May 2023
Image supplied. #StopHoldMusic, Naked’s new campaign imagines an alternative universe where hold music is the new rock and roll, and fans get excited about
#BehindtheCampaign: Naked's tongue in cheek #StopHoldMusic campaign where hold music is the new rock 'n roll30 May 2023
Top 4 TikTok accounts for study tips in South Africa
FundiConnectTop 4 TikTok accounts for study tips in South Africa23 May 2023
Source:
Montana set to be first US state to ban TikTok on personal devices18 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz