Hot 102.7FM powers Ferrari Owners' Club to 400% event attendance increase

Over 4,000 people attended the club’s annual ‘Track Day’ it hosts for its members – representing a jump of roughly 400% on the previous one - as the Ferrari Owners’ Club of SA took their event to a wider audience and engaged one of the fastest-growing radio stations in South Africa to help them do it.

This, just over a week after Hot 102.7FM announced that it had concluded a partnership agreement with the Ferrari Owners’ Club and become its official radio station.

“That didn’t leave too much time to prep,” said Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM. “But we pride ourselves on our quick turnaround times and my team was quickly mobilised, across marketing, logistics, programming and digital, and I’m chuffed to say that all objectives were met and targets hit, with the numbers telling a story.”

Hot 102.7FM was tasked with using its influential platforms to drive awareness with its engaged upper SEM audience and play a key role in increasing ticket sales on the previous Ferrari Track Day.

This the station achieved by running an integrated campaign across on-air and digital, including promos and live reads on high rotation, carefully-worded DJ conversation pieces, a ticket giveaway competition, and a live interview with Ferrari Owners’ Club chairperson Clynton Kairuz.

That and other content pieces were further amplified on social media, giving even more ‘mileage’ to the Track Day campaign and ultimately resulting in greater awareness and a big jump in attendance.

“This is what we do,” said Madurai. “We partner with like-minded brands and we match them with our affluent audience, with a keen focus on using all the tools at our disposal and delivering on the partner’s objectives. The results speak for themselves.”

Track Day featured over 50 different Ferrari sports cars, covering models from the 1980s through to the 2020s, with members of the public invited to buy tickets either via the Hot 102.7FM Facebook page or at the gate on the day.

That gave them access to the Red Star Raceway and the opportunity to not only witness these incredible vehicles up close, but also experience the thrill of riding in one.

“Hot 102.7FM went above and beyond to deliver and deliver they have!” said Kairuz. “The Ferrari Owners’ Club of South Africa is incredibly proud of the relationship with the station and we look forward to a long association with Hot 102.7FM.”