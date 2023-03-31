Industries

Africa


Introducing Uniq: Shoprite's foray into fashion

31 Mar 2023
Shoprite Group has launched its new clothing brand Uniq, and opened the doors to its first standalone fashion store in Cape Town's Canal Walk Shopping Centre. Another Uniq eight stores are scheduled to open in the next month.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

According to South Africa's largest supermarket group, the Uniq brand caters to the whole family and is focused on simplicity, comfort, superior fabrics and value. The clothing range consists of premium basics in a variety of colours and fabrics that are easy to mix and match. "Every item of clothing is thoughtfully designed and made to last, pairing durable fabrics with stylish and versatile designs," Shoprite said.

It added that Uniq has sourced materials specifically engineered for comfort and convenience, and it is the first local clothing retailer to introduce Supima cotton to the mass market. With longer fibres than regular cotton, this superior quality cotton is said to be stronger, softer and absorbs colour better, keeping clothing lustrous after many washes.

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

The premium quality launch range includes an extensive collection of t-shirts (priced from R149) including a standard, slim and oversized fit, and women's wear in luxurious fabrics, such as modal-blend leggings which contain 10% elastane (R199 each), brushed fleece joggers (R299 each), and cosy knits and sleepwear.

There's also modern menswear such as fleecetech jackets, hoodies and bottoms, including corduroy pants and shirt jackets, while kiddies’ basics (ages 3 – 13) feature muted tones which are mirrored on the adult lines so parents can have fun twinning with their little ones. Shoppers will also find responsibly sourced down-filled puffer jackets (from R799), and underwear for men and women.

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Self-service checkout

Uniq is the first clothing retailer in South Africa to offer self-service checkout. Smart tags and advanced radio-frequency identification (RFID) enable customers to easily scan and pay for items.

Customers will be assisted on the sales floor by trained employees, with on average nine new jobs created with the opening of every Uniq store.

Eight more standalone stores will be opened at the following locations over the next month: Ballito Junction Mall (KwaZulu-Natal), Secunda Mall (Mpumalanga), Table Bay Mall (Western Cape), Mall@Reds Shopping Centre (Gauteng), The Grove Mall (Gauteng), Galleria Mall (KwaZulu-Natal), Chartwell Corner (Gauteng) and Menlyn Park (Gauteng).

Source: Supplied
