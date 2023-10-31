Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

TDMCDistellEduvosBurger KingMpactPropak Cape 2023Tekkie TownKLATenacityPREverlyticGfK – An NIQ CompanyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Commercial Property News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Exemplar REITail breaks ground in Idutywa, Eastern Cape

31 Oct 2023
Exemplar REITail has broken ground at Mbhashe Mall in Idutywa, Eastern Cape.
Image supplied
Image supplied

The commencement of the project cements their strategic expansion in the region with Lusiki Plaza, KwaBhaca Mall and Bizana Walk already well-established retail developments in the province. Rural retail development experts, McCormick Property Development (MPD) will be the developers on the project.

Work on site officially got underway in late October with contractors beginning with bulk earthworks. A ceremonial sod turning was held with delegates from the Idutywa Town Council, municipal officials and the Mayor all in attendance.

“As we wrap up 2023, it is exciting to finally get started on another incredible opportunity in the Eastern Cape,” explains CEO of Exemplar, Jason McCormick.

“We believe in the retail possibilities within the province and in Idutywa in particular, as it serves as a regional trading hub for the entire Mbhashe region of the Eastern Cape.

“We anticipate serving communities up to 60km away and the development gives us a great opportunity to spread our #ChangeforGood impact across some of the most rural communities in the country.”

Developed in partnership with local entrepreneur, Livingstone Nogoduka, Mbhashe Mall will be a single-level, double-anchored enclosed mall, with its first phase spanning almost 19 ,000m.

Confirmed tenants include Shoprite, Shoprite Liquor, Boxer, Boxer Liquor, OBC, Clicks, Capitec, ABSA, Truworths as well as the Pepkor and the Studio 88 groups.

The project is expected to be complete in just over a year and will include the signature local flair that has become synonymous with developments done by MPD. Mbhashe Mall is the 83rd development by the company who is celebrating four decades of development.

Since 1983, MPD has developed award-winning malls across five provinces. Innovative concepts such as the Kasi CoLAB, a township design entrepreneurship incubator that is in both Mamelodi Square and the Mall of Thembisa, the development of market gardens and the inclusion of sports facilities are all key elements of MPD developments.

Combined with various community-centred initiatives, family-orientated entertainment and ensuring each development has a unique local feel, both Exemplar and MPD’s legacy of uplifting, empowering and changing, for good, while delivering world-class retail developments, remains solid.

NextOptions
Read more: Jason McCormick, McCormick Property Development, MPD, Exemplar REITail

Related

Tshakhuma Mall opens for trade
Tshakhuma Mall opens for trade3 Oct 2023
Partnership delivers #ChangeforGood to communities in need
Partnership delivers #ChangeforGood to communities in need19 Jun 2023
Rebuilt after riots, KZN's Edendale Mall now fully open for trade
Rebuilt after riots, KZN's Edendale Mall now fully open for trade30 Mar 2023
R3bn Dan City mixed-use development in Limpopo gets go-ahead
R3bn Dan City mixed-use development in Limpopo gets go-ahead10 Mar 2023
Work on Tshakhuma Corner development in Limpopo underway
Work on Tshakhuma Corner development in Limpopo underway16 Nov 2022
Source: Supplied
Eastern Cape gets new two-storey shopping centre KwaBhaca Mall1 Nov 2022
Mamelodi Square mall opens with rent-free space for township entrepreneurs
Mamelodi Square mall opens with rent-free space for township entrepreneurs28 Oct 2022
Exemplar's Edendale Mall undergoes phased reopening
Exemplar's Edendale Mall undergoes phased reopening25 Aug 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz