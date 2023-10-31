Exemplar REITail breaks ground in Idutywa, Eastern Cape

Exemplar REITail has broken ground at Mbhashe Mall in Idutywa, Eastern Cape.

Image supplied

The commencement of the project cements their strategic expansion in the region with Lusiki Plaza, KwaBhaca Mall and Bizana Walk already well-established retail developments in the province. Rural retail development experts, McCormick Property Development (MPD) will be the developers on the project.

Work on site officially got underway in late October with contractors beginning with bulk earthworks. A ceremonial sod turning was held with delegates from the Idutywa Town Council, municipal officials and the Mayor all in attendance.

“As we wrap up 2023, it is exciting to finally get started on another incredible opportunity in the Eastern Cape,” explains CEO of Exemplar, Jason McCormick.

“We believe in the retail possibilities within the province and in Idutywa in particular, as it serves as a regional trading hub for the entire Mbhashe region of the Eastern Cape.

“We anticipate serving communities up to 60km away and the development gives us a great opportunity to spread our #ChangeforGood impact across some of the most rural communities in the country.”

Developed in partnership with local entrepreneur, Livingstone Nogoduka, Mbhashe Mall will be a single-level, double-anchored enclosed mall, with its first phase spanning almost 19 ,000m .

Confirmed tenants include Shoprite, Shoprite Liquor, Boxer, Boxer Liquor, OBC, Clicks, Capitec, ABSA, Truworths as well as the Pepkor and the Studio 88 groups.

The project is expected to be complete in just over a year and will include the signature local flair that has become synonymous with developments done by MPD. Mbhashe Mall is the 83rd development by the company who is celebrating four decades of development.

Since 1983, MPD has developed award-winning malls across five provinces. Innovative concepts such as the Kasi CoLAB, a township design entrepreneurship incubator that is in both Mamelodi Square and the Mall of Thembisa, the development of market gardens and the inclusion of sports facilities are all key elements of MPD developments.

Combined with various community-centred initiatives, family-orientated entertainment and ensuring each development has a unique local feel, both Exemplar and MPD’s legacy of uplifting, empowering and changing, for good, while delivering world-class retail developments, remains solid.