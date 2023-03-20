IAB SA calls for nominations to its various councils and committees

The IAB SA is calling for nominations to some of its councils and various committees including its Digital Influencer Marketing committee, IAB SA Education Council, and IAB Digital Content Marketing council.

Source © Canva Studio pexels The IAB is calling for nominations tol various councils and committees including Education Council which aims to accelerate skills development in the industry by creating access and value within the IAB network.

Committee and council participation is open to IAB SA member companies, as long as that company’s membership status is active.

The IAB SA councils and committees represent and lead the agenda of the IAB SA interactive members in the context of the industry at large and in alignment with its IAB global vision to empower the media & marketing industry to thrive in a digital economy.

IAB SA Digital Influencer Marketing committee

The IAB SA Digital Influencer Marketing Committee provides an organising structure to enable the discussions and development of guidelines, best practice and benchmarking for Digital Influencer Marketing in South Africa.

The overall aim of the IAB SA Influencer Committee is to empower the media and marketing industry to make better digital decisions regarding best practice and standard definitions for influencers in the digital space.

IAB SA Education council

The IAB South Africa calls on members to nominate their industry peers for a seat on the IAB SA Education Council. The Education Council is tasked with galvanising the industry to support the development of industry-specific occupational qualifications that meet the ever-growing and evolving industry needs and skills gap areas, while ensuring diversity and inclusion at every level.

"The Education Council aims to accelerate skills development in the industry by creating access and value within the IAB network. Our prerogative includes facilitating the training and up-skilling of young black creatives in the digital marketing industry so that they can participate and contribute to the digital economy," says Su Little, IAB SA Education Council lead.

"We’re looking for members who understand the need for industry diversity and inclusion, mentorship of young talent, alongside skills development in emerging innovative technologies, and who care enough about the future of the industry to partake in addressing these needs proactively and productively,” adds Little.

2023 is set to be an exciting year for the Education Council with numerous projects in the pipeline.

IAB SA Content Marketing council

Content marketing has historically been underrepresented in the South African advertising industry, and frequently misunderstood by agencies and brands alike. One of the reasons is that it has the ubiquitous word ‘content’ in its name. But not all content is created equally, and not all content constitutes content marketing.

The council seeks to develop content marketing as a unique, independent discipline and an effective tool for brands to communicate with their audiences and deliver on business objectives.

2023 is set to be an exciting year for the Content Marketing committee which will play a critical role in key areas.