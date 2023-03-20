Loeries Special Section

The Loeries announce changes to entry categories

20 Mar 2023
With the recent opening of entries of the Loeries, the brand communications awards across Africa and the Middle East, have announced changes to some of its categories.
Source © Gallo Images L to r: Sbu Sitole, chairperson of The Loeries and Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of Loeries at the Loeries 2022
Source © Gallo Images Gallo Images L to r: Sbu Sitole, chairperson of The Loeries and Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of Loeries at the Loeries 2022

With the opening of entries of the Loeries, the brand communications awards across Africa and the Middle East, have announced changes to some of its categories.

This year The Loeries celebrates 45 years. As such the changes in categories will ensure an even more exciting field of entries in a number of highly innovative areas.

“The industry is evolving and these category changes will allow the industry to enter their innovative new campaigns and possibly be recognised with the ultimate symbol of creative excellence – a Loerie award,” says chairperson of the Loeries, Sibusiso Sitole - co-founder and chief creative officer of The Odd Number.

The Loeries constantly evolves its entry categories to be in-line with the innovation in the brand communication industry.

“At its core, the Loeries is all about creative innovation,” says Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj, “You cannot win a Loerie if you do not demonstrate innovation and the newly launched categories will ensure that judges will experience one of their most innovative years of judging."

Category changes

Changes are in the Design and Digital categories. Both categories have some new sub-categories. These include:

Design category:

  • Digital Branding
  • Browser-based graphics & apps
  • Data & information visualisation
  • Digital experiences
  • Extended reality (XR) design

Digital category:

  • Web browser-based experiences
  • Digital applications & interactive tools
  • Co-creation & user-generated content
  • Use of influencers
  • Use of AI
  • Use of Metaverse AR and VR
  • Games & gamification

Source: © Daily Maverick Behind a Loerie, sits a number of processes designed to to promote creative excellence
The Loeries: Behind 45 years of developing creative excellence

6 Mar 2023

Social Impact Campaign Category

The Shared Value category has been also been renamed as the Social Impact Campaign Category.

This will ensure that more socially-beneficial campaigns can enter and show how creativity is essential in tackling social challenges while delivering value to businesses.

Entry period and deadlines

Work that was commercially published, launched or aired to a substantial audience from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023 is eligible to enter if it was created within the Africa Middle East Region or exclusively for the region. The early bird entry deadline, with discounted entry fees, is 3 May. Entries close on 31 May

NextOptions
