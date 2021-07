Media titan Selae Thobakgale to host the upcoming IAB Bookmark Awards

It's a momentous period of transformation for the digital marketing industry, which has continuously evolved over the years. New technologies and integrated strategies are refined, devotedly, for effective brand building and marketing performance. The IAB Bookmark Awards will be celebrating 13 years of this digital excellence, giving recognition to pioneering agencies, brands and publishers, whose campaigns, platforms and impactful creative executions, set the benchmark for excellence in digital media and marketing.

Selae Thobakgale

#Bookmarks2021: All the finalists Finalists for the 2021 IAB Bookmark Awards have been revealed...

The event takes place on 29 July and IAB is proud to announce that legacypresenter, digital powerhouse, advertising marketer and brand builder, co-founder of Strategy Network and currently the chief strategy officer at The Odd Number, Selae Thobakgale is this year’s host. The media and advertising titan will lead the announcement of South African digital marketing’s industry benchmarks alongside the 2021 Bookmarks Round Table of industry executives.“The Bookmark Awards have always celebrated innovation, creativity and effectiveness and is the unrivalled benchmark of local digital advertising excellence. As the world of advertising has shifted, digital has grown and evolved into a channel that delivers real business results and through this evolution, the Bookmarks stands for more than just great digital work – it is the flagship to drive digital change. Winning a Bookmark award is recognition of work that helps move our industry forward and we wish all our finalists the best of luck for the 29th of July,” says IAB SA CEO Paula Hulley.2021 marks the second year in which the Bookmarks are virtually presented since the outbreak of Covid-19. This has further validated the role of the awards in awarding the modification and pivotal digital transformations that have made it possible for cutting-edge work to be done. Under the theme ‘13 years of moving the industry forward’, the Bookmarks will promote noteworthy executions that are critical for future proofing the industry.To book a seat at the Bookmark Awards, head to https://www.iabbookmarkawards.co.za/ Registration is open until 28 July 2021.The awards will be an honour to work created under the categories: Platforms, Community, Channels, Publishing, Campaign, Craft, Emerging Channels and Special Honours.The 13th Annual Bookmark Awards, powered by DStv Media Sales and brought to you by Accenture Interactive,, Everlytic, Google, Joe Public, Tractor Outdoor, Absa, iProspect,and Mediamark.The Bookmarks are a crucial part of the IAB SA’s mandate to empower the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. IAB SA membership comprises more than 150 leading media companies, brands and the technology firms responsible for enabling excellence in digital marketing focusing on identifying and targeting audiences, delivering and optimising campaigns to these audiences and the innovation and selling of such activities. The non-profit, non-government, trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, publishers. and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing.