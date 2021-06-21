IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit
More IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit news...Submit news
Most Read
Show more
Adidas and Lego collab on brick-built Superstar sneakerAdidas Originals and the Lego Group have collaborated yet again, and are presenting a new take on the classic Superstar silhouette. Launching alongside the playful Adidas Originals Lego Superstar sneaker is a buildable Superstar Lego brick model.
PoPIA: Are you aware of the privacy laws governing your marketing activities?According to a recent survey, only 22% of South African businesses are aware of privacy laws governing their marketing activities, despite the Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA) set to take effect on 1 July 2021.
Adidas shares glimpse of immersive new Sandton flagshipAdidas South Africa will be opening the doors to its new 1,000m2 flagship store in Sandton City on 25 June.
- #StartupStory: Meet Nombulelo Malinga, founder of Zizi Digital
- New commercial station Hot 102.7FM announces on-air lineup from 1 July 2021
- PoPIA and social media posts
- What does the future hold for women of colour in the advertising industry?
- Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2021
- The fine art of building a brand for modern traditionalists
- 3 industry trailblazers join IAB SA executive board
Covid-19
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
#Bookmarks2021: All the finalists
The IAB Bookmark Awards, an IAB SA initiative, celebrates its 13th year of rewarding excellence in digital and recognising the powerful impact interactive has on the overall marketing mix.
The IAB Bookmark Awards, an IAB SA initiative, celebrates its 13th year of rewarding excellence in digital and recognising the powerful impact interactive has on the overall marketing mix. The Bookmark Awards sets the benchmark for tech, digital and leading edge innovation. The award-winning work inspires and educates the industry about the power to build brands through creative and high impact digital executions that deliver measurable results.
This year's categories include: Platforms, Communities, Channels, Emerging Digital Technologies, Publishing, Campaign, Craft and Special Honours.
2021 Bookmarks Awards Jury share insights on state of digital
In the run up to the 13th annual Bookmarks Awards "Moving the Industry Forward" - powered by the IAB SA - our eight jury chairs have shared their insights into the state of digital today...
IAB South Africa 28 Apr 2021
The finalists are...
|CAMPAIGN: DIGITAL STRATEGY
|Entrant
|Title
|Brand
|Product
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|My Kreepy Teacher
|Kreepy Krauly
|Kreepy Krauly
|TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg / Grid Worldwide
|Wear it for me
|MTN Group Brand and Marketing Communications
|MTN Group
|FCB Durban
|Grandtrek Uncharted
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|Promise
|Easter Egg Creds
|Ab InBev
|Castle Lite
|Mediacom
|Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar 2.0
|Distell
|Savanna Cider
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Soundscapes
|WWF
|Stewardship and Conservation Projects
|King James Group
|Dreaming of One Day
|Wesgro
|Western Cape Tourism
|Ogilvy South Africa
|The Sabbatical
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Touareg
|Clockwork Digital (Pty) Ltd
|Xbox Hall of Fame
|Microsoft
|Xbox
|Ogilvy South Africa
|The Drive to Defy Campaign
|Volkswagen South Africa
|T-ROC
|Digitas Liquorice
|Hygienica
|Unilever
|Bright Future
|CAMPAIGN: DIGITAL INTEGRATED CAMPAIGN
|TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Wear it for me
|MTN Group Brand and Marketing Communications
|MTN Group
|Ogilvy South Africa
|The Drive to Defy Campaign
|Volkswagen South Africa
|T-ROC
|Ogilvy South Africa
|The Sabbatical
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Touareg
|King James Group
|The Olympian
|Sanlam
|Sanlam
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Another Official Language
|Hollard
|Insurance
|King James Group
|Dreaming of One Day
|Wesgro
|Western Cape Tourism
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC Masala Crunch
|KFC
|KFC Masala Crunch
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Whenever, Wherever
|KFC
|KFC Nuggets
|CAMPAIGN: MOBILE CAMPAIGN
|Hellosquare
|Celebrate Everything
|Tiger Brands
|Tinkies
|Vodacom
|ShakeOff2020
|Vodacom
|ShakeOff2020
|CAMPAIGN: BEST USE OF DATA
|Promise
|Cold Tracker
|Ab InBev
|Castle Lite
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Rape Page
|Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust
|Rape Crisis
|Ogilvy South Africa
|The Sabbatical
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Touareg
|HelloFCB+
|Bouquets for Bros
|Netflorist
|Flowers
|Rogerwilco
|Sales Funnel Optimisation
|iWYZE
|Insurance
|CAMPAIGN: INTEGRATED MIXED MEDIA CAMPAIGN
|Mark1, Duke, Positive Dialogue
|Dala Your Colour
|Jive
|Cool drinks
|TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg \ Grid Worldwide
|Wear it for me
|MTN Group Brand and Marketing Communications
|MTN Group
|TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Make Time
|1000 Women Trust
|Cover up Krissy Doll
|The Riverbed Agency
|Passengers
|Aware.org
|Alcohol responsibility and education
|Ogilvy South Africa
|#NoExcuse RenewAll
|Ab InBev
|Carling Black Label
|King James Group
|The Olympian
|Sanlam
|Sanlam
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Another Official Language
|Hollard
|Insurance
|King James Group
|Sanlam | Now is the time to plan
|Sanlam Group
|Financial Services
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Whenever, Wherever
|KFC
|KFC Nuggets
|CAMPAIGN: BREAK THROUGH ON A BUDGET
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|My Kreepy Teacher
|Kreepy Krauly
|Kreepy Krauly
|TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Make Time
|1000 Women Trust
|Cover up Krissy Doll
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris South Africa
|Children
|Datsun South Africa
|Datsun Go
|Joe Public United
|Kentucky
|Chicken Licken
|Easybucks®
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Rape Page
|Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust
|Rape Crisis
|Saatchi & Saatchi South Africa
|Lockdown Whopper
|Burger King
|Brand
|King James Group
|Dreaming of One Day
|Wesgro
|Western Cape Tourism
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC Masala Crunch
|KFC
|KFC Masala Crunch
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC Buckarapa
|KFC
|KFC
|CAMPAIGN: BRANDED CONTENT
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|My Kreepy Teacher
|Kreepy Krauly
|Kreepy Krauly
|TBWA \Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Children
|Datsun South Africa
|Datsun Go
|Joe Public Pty Limited
|Kentucky
|Chicken Licken
|Easybucks®
|Ogilvy South Africa
|The Drive to Defy Campaign
|Volkswagen South Africa
|T-ROC
|Ogilvy South Africa
|The Sabbatical
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Touareg
|Joe Public Pty Limited
|The Hungry Poet
|Chicken Licken
|Chicken Licken
|King James Group
|Dreaming of One Day
|Wesgro
|Western Cape Tourism
|CHANNEL: PAID SEARCH MARKETING
|Shoprite Checkers PTY LTD
|Search
|Checkers Sixty60
|Checkers Sixty60
|CHANNEL: ORGANIC SEARCH MARKETING
|NP Digital
|MiWay Car Insurance Organic Campaign
|MiWay
|MiWay Car Insurance
|Sauce Advertising
|Organic Search Kicks the Competition to the Kerb
|Famous Brands
|Kerbside Delivery
|Rogerwilco
|Searching Like Crazy
|The Crazy Store
|Retail
|Incubeta
|Driving Organic Success for Hyundai
|Hyundai
|Vehicles
|CHANNEL: DISPLAY ADVERTISING
|Mark1
|Diski Like a Legend
|Mondelez
|Cadbury
|Promise
|Cold Tracker
|Ab InBev
|Castle Lite
|Saatchi & Saatchi South Africa
|Lockdown Whopper
|Burger King
|Brand
|365 Digital Media Pty Ltd
|Hold My hunter - Super Billboard
|Hunters
|Red Apple
|M&C Saatchi Connect
|ENCOURAGING PEOPLE TO SELF-GIFT THE CARS THEY’VE ALWAYS WANTED
|Toyota
|Automark
|CHANNEL: NATIVE ADVERTISING
|24.com
|KZN Has It All - Believe It!
|Tourism KZN
|Visit KwaZulu-Natal
|CHANNEL: ONLINE VIDEO SERIES
|TBWA \Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Exciting
|Datsun South Africa
|Datsun Go
|10th Street & VSA
|Get in the Game - NFL Super Bowl
|ESPN Africa
|Broadcaster
|10th Street & VSA
|Get in the Game - Football
|ESPN Africa
|Broadcaster
|Joe Public Pty Limited
|You Belong
|AB In Bev
|Brutal Fruit
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Champion Challenge
|Ab InBev
|Carling Black Label
|HelloFCB+
|My Covid-19 Diary
|City of Cape Town
|Covid-19
|King James Group
|Dreaming of One Day
|Wesgro
|Western Cape Tourism
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Whenever, Wherever
|KFC
|KFC Nuggets
|Ogilvy South Africa
|The Drive to Defy Campaign
|Volkswagen South Africa
|T-ROC
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Starts with Hello
|Hollard
|Insurance
|CHANNEL: CONTENT MARKETING STRATEGY
|John Brown South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Capitec Move
|Capitec
|Capitec Move
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Rape Page
|Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust
|Rape Crisis
|John Brown South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|SME Survival Guide
|Old Mutual Corporate
|Old Mutual Corporate SME | nine yards
|VMLY&R South Africa
|I'm Perfection
|Edgars Beauty
|Cosmetics
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|Turning data ‘whys’ into #Datawyze
|Vodacom
|Vodacom Social Media Platforms
|Ogilvy South Africa
|The Drive to Defy Campaign
|Volkswagen South Africa
|T-ROC
|King James Group
|The Olympian
|Sanlam
|Sanlam
|CHANNEL: SOCIAL PAID ADVERTISING
|Machine_
|#DryJanuary with Heineken
|Heineken South Africa
|Heineken 0.0
|Promise
|Easter Egg Creds
|Ab InBev
|Castle Lite
|Incubeta
|The Hyundai Micro-moment, Always on Strategy.
|Hyundai
|Vehicles
|Mark1, Duke, Positive Dialogue
|5 Seconds of Funny
|Jive
|Cool drinks
|Ogilvy South Africa
|#NoExcuse The Bravest Thing
|Ab InBev
|Carling Black Label
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Community Management
|Nandos
|Mobile App
|HelloFCB+
|Bouquets for Bros
|Netflorist
|Flowers
|Digitas Liquorice
|Dinner in Dark
|Unilever
|Hellmann's Mayonnaise
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|GIVING PRICE SENSITIVE CONSUMERS A REASON TO CHOOSE BOBTAIL DURING A PANDEMIC
|RCL Foods
|Bobtail
|CHANNEL: INNOVATIVE USE OF MEDIA
|FCB Durban
|Grandtrek Uncharted
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|Promise
|Cold Tracker
|Ab InBev
|Castle Lite
|Promise
|Easter Egg Creds
|Ab InBev
|Castle Lite
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Rape Page
|Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust
|Rape Crisis
|Ogilvy South Africa
|#NoExcuse The Bravest Thing
|Ab InBev
|Carling Black Label
|King James Group
|Dreaming of One Day
|Wesgro
|Western Cape Tourism
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC Masala Crunch
|KFC
|KFC Masala Crunch
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC Buckarapa
|KFC
|KFC
|Retroviral and 10th Street
|My Body (Stand up)
|1st for women
|1st for women
|CHANNEL: EMAIL, DIRECT, INBOUND MARKETING
|OneDayOnly
|Email me.
|OneDayOnly
|Email marketing conversion and entertainment
|Shoprite Checkers
|Personalised value, instantly with Checkers Xtra Savings
|Checkers Xtra Savings
|Offers for You
|Clockwork Digital (Pty) Ltd
|Xbox Hall of Fame
|Microsoft
|Xbox
|CHANNEL: DIGITAL INSTALLATIONS
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC Buckarapa
|KFC
|KFC
|Mark1, Duke, Positive Dialogue
|Dala Your Colour
|Jive
|Cool drinks
|CHANNEL: ONLINE VIDEO
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|My Kreepy Teacher
|Kreepy Krauly
|Kreepy Krauly
|Joe Public United
|Kentucky
|Chicken Licken
|Easybucks®
|Joe Public United
|Everyone Is Talking About it
|Chicken Licken
|Easybucks®
|Joe Public United
|Soulful Nation
|Chicken Licken
|Brand
|Joe Public United
|They Walked So We Could Run
|Converse
|Brand
|Ogilvy South Africa
|The Sabbatical
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Touareg
|King James Group
|The Olympian
|Sanlam
|Sanlam
|King James Group
|We're Open
|Wesgro
|Visit Cape Town and the Western Cape
|VMLY&R South Africa
|The Simple Song
|Supersonic
|Internet Service Provider
|King James Group
|Don't Panic Buy
|Pick n Pay
|Don't Panic Buy
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|iGrootman
|BMW
|330is Edition
|King James Group
|Wet Paint
|AB InBev
|Stella Artois Premium Beer
|CHANNEL: USE OF CRM, LOYALTY & GAMIFICATION
|Machine_
|Sanlam Reality Lockdown Loyalty Programme
|Sanlam Group
|Sanlam Reality
|Clockwork Digital (Pty) Ltd
|Xbox Hall of Fame
|Microsoft
|Xbox
|Digitas Liquorice
|Hygienica
|Unilever
|Bright Future
|CHANNEL: CHANNEL INNOVATION
|Joe Public United
|A Few Minutes is Worth a Lifetime
|South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
|South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
|Joe Public United
|The Abused News
|People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA)
|Brand
|Promise
|Cold Tracker
|Ab InBev
|Castle Lite
|Promise
|Easter Egg Creds
|Ab InBev
|Castle Lite
|Digitas Liquorice
|Bigger Picture Business Banking
|Nedbank
|Business Banking
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC Buckarapa
|KFC
|KFC
|Silverstone Solutions
|Ster Kinekor Rate My Vibe
|Ster Kinekor
|Ster Kinekor
|CHANNEL: CAMPAIGN / MICROSITES
|Joe Public United
|Everyone Is Talking About it
|Chicken Licken
|Easybucks®
|Digitas Liquorice
|Hygienica
|Unilever
|Bright Future
|CHANNEL: BOTS, MESSAGING AND DARK SOCIAL
|TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris South Africa
|Kaito by Nissan Chatbot
|Nissan South Africa
|RWC Anniversary
|Ogilvy South Africa
|#NoExcuse The Bravest Thing
|Ab InBev
|Carling Black Label
|CHANNEL: PODCASTS AND AUDIO STREAMING
|FCB Durban
|Are we there yet?
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|Joe Public United
|A Few Minutes is Worth a Lifetime
|South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
|South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
|The Riverbed Agency
|Passengers
|Aware.og
|Alcohol responsibility and education
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Soundscapes
|WWF
|Stewardship and Conservation Projects
|King James Group
|Dreaming of One Day
|Wesgro
|Western Cape Tourism
|CHANNEL: INTERACTIVE MIXED MEDIA
|Promise
|Cold Tracker
|Ab InBev
|Castle Lite
|Ogilvy Cape Town
|The Sabbatical
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Touareg
|King James Group
|The Olympian
|Sanlam
|Sanlam
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC Buckarapa
|KFC
|KFC
|COMMUNITY: SOCIAL COMMUNITIES
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|My Kreepy Teacher
|Kreepy Krauly
|Kreepy Krauly
|TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Wear it for me
|MTN Group Brand and Marketing Communications
|MTN Group
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|Vodacom Social Media Command Centre: Staying ahead of the curve
|Vodacom
|Vodacom Social Media Platforms
|Promise
|the $3 000 000 call
|Ab InBev
|Castle Lite
|The Riverbed Agency
|Sherlock Homes
|Private Property
|Property listing website
|Ogilvy South Africa
|The Sabbatical
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Touareg
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Solidarity Fund
|Nandos
|Mobile App
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Community Management
|Nandos
|Mobile App
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Frenemies
|Nandos
|Mobile App
|The Hardy Boys (A Wunderman Thompson Company)
|A Taste Of Mzansi
|Unilever
|Aromat
|King James Group
|Bon Bon
|Bon Appétit Petfood
|Premium Cat Food
|King James Group
|TymeBank Social Communities
|TymeBank
|TymeBank
|King James Group
|inSync with the Stayfree® Sistahood
|Johnson and Johnson
|Stayfree® menstrual care
|King James Group
|Sanlam Social Communities
|Sanlam
|Sanlam
|COMMUNITY: USE OF USER-GENERATED CONTENT
|TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg / Grid Worldwide
|Wear it for me
|MTN Group Brand and Marketing Communications
|MTN Group
|Mark1, Duke, Positive Dialogue
|5 Seconds of Funny
|Jive
|Cool drinks
|Promise
|the $3 000 000 call
|Ab InBev
|Castle Lite
|Joe Public United
|Soulful Nation
|Chicken Licken
|Brand
|Ogilvy South Africa
|The Sabbatical
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Touareg
|Gorilla
|The Huletts National Humthem
|Huletts
|Huletts Sugar
|Clockwork Digital (Pty) Ltd
|Acer #InstaPitch
|Acer
|Acer
|The Hardy Boys
|Share Your Mess
|Cleanipedia
|Cleanipedia Website
|Retroviral and 10th Street and Webfluential
|My Body (Stand up)
|1st for women
|1st for women
|COMMUNITY: SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGNS
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|My Kreepy Teacher
|Kreepy Krauly
|Kreepy Krauly
|Machine_
|Chivas Business Unusual
|Pernod Ricard SA
|Chivas Regal
|TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg / Grid Worldwide
|Wear it for me
|MTN Group Brand and Marketing Communications
|MTN Group
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris South Africa
|Remake 32-12
|MTN South Africa
|RWC Anniversary
|Promise
|the $3 000 000 call
|Ab InBev
|Castle Lite
|The Riverbed Agency
|Passengers
|Aware.org
|Alcohol responsibility and education
|The Riverbed Agency
|Sherlock Homes
|Private Property
|Property listing platform
|Showmax
|Somizi & Mohale: The Union
|Showmax
|Somizi & Mohale: The Union reality series
|Ogilvy South Africa
|The Drive to Defy Campaign
|Volkswagen South Africa
|T-ROC
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Rape Page
|Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust
|Rape Crisis
|Ogilvy South Africa
|The Sabbatical
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Touareg
|King James Group
|The Olympian
|Sanlam
|Sanlam
|HelloFCB+
|Bouquets for Bros
|Netflorist
|Flowers
|Wunderman South Africa
|SA's Hidden Heroes
|Vodacom
|Vodacom Summer
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Champion Challenge
|Ab InBev
|Carling Black Label
|King James Group
|Dreaming of One Day
|Wesgro
|Western Cape Tourism
|Gorilla
|The Huletts National Humthem
|Huletts
|Huletts Sugar
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC Instagame
|KFC
|KFC Nuggets
|Digitas Liquorice
|Dinner in Dark
|Unilever
|Hellmann's Mayonnaise
|Ogilvy South Africa
|#NoExcuse The Bravest Thing
|Ab InBev
|Carling Black Label
|COMMUNITY: ONLINE VIDEO CHANNELS
|Ogilvy South Africa
|The Drive to Defy Campaign
|Volkswagen South Africa
|T-ROC
|COMMUNITY: INFLUNCER MARKETING
|TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Wear it for me
|MTN Group Brand and Marketing Communications
|MTN Group
|Ogilvy South Africa
|#NoExcuse RenewAll
|Ab InBev
|Carling Black Label
|VMLY&R South Africa
|I'm Perfection
|Edgars Beauty
|Cosmetics
|HelloFCB+
|My Covid-19 Diary
|City of Cape Town
|Covid-19
|The Hardy Boys
|Share Your Mess
|Cleanipedia
|Cleanipedia Website
|King James Group
|inSync with the Stayfree® Sistahood
|Johnson and Johnson
|Stayfree® menstrual care
|COMMUNITY: SOCIAL MEDIA INNOVATION
|Hellosquare
|Celebrate Everything
|Tiger Brands
|Tinkies
|The Riverbed Agency
|Passengers
|Aware.org
|Alcohol awareness and education
|HelloFCB+
|Bouquets for Bros
|Netflorist
|Flowers
|King James Group
|Dreaming of One Day
|Wesgro
|Western Cape Tourism
|Clockwork Digital (Pty) Ltd
|Acer #InstaPitch
|Acer
|Acer
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC Instagame
|KFC
|KFC Nuggets
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC Buckarapa
|KFC
|KFC
|CRAFT: MARKETING COPYWRITING
|OneDayOnly
|Was it something we said?
|OneDayOnly
|Daily Deals e-commerce write-ups
|Joe Public United
|Soulful Nation
|Chicken Licken
|Brand
|Joe Public United
|The Hungry Poet
|Chicken Licken
|Brand
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Community Management
|Nandos
|Mobile App
|King James Group
|Dreaming of One Day
|Wesgro
|Western Cape Tourism
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Rape Page
|Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust
|Rape Crisis
|Ogilvy South Africa
|The Drive to Defy Campaign - Kitty
|Volkswagen South Africa
|T-ROC
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC Masala Crunch
|KFC
|KFC Masala Crunch
|CRAFT: NEWS OR FEATURE WRITING
|24.com
|The big picture: How SA fumbled securing crucial Covid-19 vaccines
|News24
|Investigation
|24.com
|ANALYSIS | SA’s toxic triad invades Senekal: Rampant violence, broken justice, cynical politics
|News24
|Analysis
|24.com
|Norma Gigaba and Nompumelelo Ntuli-Zuma: A tale of two wives
|News24
|Feature article
|24.com
|Tammy Petersen: Body of work reporting on Exodus: Uncovering a cult in KwaZulu-Natal
|News24
|News24
|CRAFT: INTERFACE DESIGN
|INJOZI
|Feed Their Craving
|Chicken Licken
|Chicken Licken Hotwings®
|Studio Malvah PTY LTD
|Studio Malvah Digital Showcase
|Studio Malvah
|Studio Malvah Digital Showcase
|MakeReign
|Parsons Branding Website
|Parsons Branding
|Brand Strategy & Design Studio
|CRAFT: SOFTWARE, CODING & TECH INNOVATION
|Promise
|Cold Tracker
|Ab InBev
|Castle Lite
|INJOZI
|Feed Their Craving
|Chicken Licken
|Chicken Licken Hotwings®
|CRAFT: STRATEGY
|FCB Durban
|Grandtrek Uncharted
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|Ogilvy South Africa
|#NoExcuse RenewAll
|Ab InBev
|Carling Black Label
|Ogilvy South Africa
|The Sabbatical
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Touareg
|Ogilvy South Africa
|#NoExcuse The Bravest Thing
|Ab InBev
|Carling Black Label
|CRAFT: UX
|INJOZI
|Feed Their Craving
|Chicken Licken
|Chicken Licken Hotwings®
|MakeReign
|The new shelflife.co.za
|Shelflife
|Streetwear Retailer
|MakeReign
|Parsons Branding Website
|Parsons Branding
|Brand Strategy & Design Studio
|CRAFT: ONLINE VIDEO PRODUCTION
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|My Kreepy Teacher
|Kreepy Krauly
|Kreepy Krauly
|Joe Public United
|Everyone Is Talking About it
|Chicken Licken
|Easybucks®
|Ogilvy South Africa
|The Sabbatical
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Touareg
|King James Group
|The Olympian
|Sanlam
|Sanlam
|HelloFCB+
|How are you?
|City of Cape Town
|Mental Health
|Ogilvy South Africa
|The Drive to Defy Campaign - Kitty
|Volkswagen South Africa
|T-ROC
|Ogilvy South Africa
|The Drive to Defy Campaign - Mandisa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|T-ROC
|CRAFT: SOCIAL MEDIA COMMUNITY MANAGEMENT
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Community Management
|Nandos
|Mobile App
|HelloFCB+
|Bouquets for Bros
|Netflorist
|Flowers
|CRAFT: DIGITAL MEDIA
|HelloFCB+
|Bouquets for Bros
|Netflorist
|Flowers
|HelloFCB+
|My Covid-19 Diary
|City of Cape Town
|Covid-19
|Rogerwilco & Metamedia
|Test & Learn
|Nestle
|Nescafe Dolce Gusto
|CRAFT: USE OF SOUND
|Joe Public United
|A Few Minutes is Worth a Lifetime
|South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
|South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Soundscapes
|WWF
|Stewardship and Conservation Projects
|CRAFT: DIGITAL CONTENT MARKETING
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|My Kreepy Teacher
|Kreepy Krauly
|Kreepy Krauly
|24.com
|See the Bigger Picture with Nedbank
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Business Banking
|John Brown South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Capitec Move!
|Capitec
|Capitec Move
|John Brown South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|SME Survival Guide
|Old Mutual Corporate
|Old Mutual Corporate SME | nine yards
|Digitas Liquorice
|Bigger Picture Business Banking
|Nedbank
|Business Banking
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|Turning data ‘whys’ into #Datawyze through content marketing
|Vodacom
|Vodacom Social Media Platforms
|EMERGING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES & CHANNELS: VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) & AUGMENTED REALITY (AR)
|Joe Public United
|The Abused News
|People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA)
|Brand
|Aegis Media Central Services (Pty) Ltd
|Absa Snapchat Augmented Reality Game
|Absa
|Transactional Banking
|EMERGING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES & CHANNELS: INTERNET OF THINGS
|Promise
|Cold Tracker
|Ab InBev
|Castle Lite
|EMERGING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES & CHANNELS: SECOND SCREEN CAMPAIGN
|Levergy
|Nedbank Cup Fanmode
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Cup Fanmode
|PLATFORMS: BRAND, COMMERCIAL & RETAIL WEBSITES
|So Interactive
|HOMii Website
|HOMii
|Home Rental Management Solution
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC Masala Crunch
|KFC
|KFC Masala Crunch
|MakeReign
|Parsons Branding Website
|Parsons Branding
|Branding Design Studio
|PLATFORMS: E-COMMERCE SITES
|OneDayOnly
|OneDayOnly. The best deals today, and every other day.
|OneDayOnly
|Daily Deals e-commerce platform
|MakeReign
|The new shelflife.co.za
|Shelflife
|Streetwear Store
|PLATFORMS: PUBLIC SERVICE & NPO PLATFORMS
|TBWA\Hunt Lascaris South Africa
|Make Time
|1000 Women Trust
|Cover up Krissy Doll
|PLATFORMS: WEB APPS
|Social Places
|Multi-Location Marketing Technology
|Social Places
|Marketing Tech Platform
|PLATFORMS: MOBILE APPS
|So Interactive
|HOMii App
|HOMii
|Home Rental Management Solution
|Naked
|Naked App
|Naked
|Naked App
|Promise and Fell+Co.
|A Story of Courage
|Rand Merchant Bank
|Rowing South Africa Sponsorship
|Guerilla
|AmaMeme - Mzansi's Freshest Memes by DStv
|DStv
|AmaMeme
|PLATFORMS: GAMES
|INJOZI & Joe Public United
|Feed Their Craving
|Chicken Licken
|Chicken Licken Hotwings®
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC Instagame
|KFC
|KFC Nuggets
|Digitas Liquorice
|Hygienica
|Unilever
|Bright Future
|PLATFORMS: PLATFOM INNOVATION
|Machine_
|Sanlam Connect StoryStackr
|Sanlam Group
|Sanlam Internal Communications
|Promise
|Cold Tracker
|Ab InBev
|Castle Lite
|INJOZI & Joe Public United
|Feed Their Craving
|Chicken Licken
|Chicken Licken Hotwings®
|Guerilla
|AmaMeme - Mzansi's Freshest Memes by DStv
|DStv
|AmaMeme platform
|Shoprite Checkers PTY LTD
|Checkers Sixty60 - In-store shopper app
|Checkers Sixty60
|Checkers Sixty60 in-store shopper app
|Levergy
|Nedbank Cup Fanmode
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Cup Fanmode
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC Instagame
|KFC
|KFC Nuggets
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC Buckarapa
|KFC
|KFC
|PLATFORMS: EMPLOYEE EXPERIENCE PLATFORM
|Machine_
|Sanlam Internal Communications
|Sanlam Group
|Sanlam Internal Communications
|Bluegrass Digital
|Bio-Oil Internal Brand Communication Platform
|Union Swiss
|Bio-Oil
|Bluegrass Digital
|B2B Mobile App Brand Community Platform
|Union Swiss
|Bio-Oil
|PLATFORMS: CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE DESIGN
|So Interactive
|HOMii App
|HOMii
|Home Rental Management Solution
|Promise
|Cold Tracker
|Ab InBev
|Castle Lite
|Shoprite Checkers PTY LTD
|Checkers Sixty60 - 60 minute grocery delivery app
|Checkers Sixty60
|Checkers Sixty60
|PUBLISHING: PUBLISHER SITES
|24.com
|News24
|News24
|News24
|New Media
|Vodacom now! blog
|Vodacom
|vodacom
|PUBLISHING: SPECIALIST PUBLISHER SITES
|24.com
|We Remember
|News24
|Covid-19: We Remember by News24
|24.com
|Exodus | Uncovering a cult in KwaZulu-Natal
|News24
|Exodus: A News24 specialist website
|PUBLISHING: MOBILE CONTENT
|24.com
|News24: Covid-19 Dashboard
|News24
|News24: Covid-19 Dashboard
|24.com
|Killing Kinnear
|News24
|News24 investigation
|24.com
|News24 Mobile
|News24
|News24
|PUBLISHING: ELECTRONIC NEWSLETTERS
|24.com
|Friday Briefing
|News24
|Weekly newsletter published every Friday.
|New Media
|Vodacom now! Blog
|Vodacom
|Vodacom
|PUBLISHING: DATA STORIES
|24.com
|News24: Covid-19 Dashboard
|News24
|A single-page resource for the latest available, official Covid-19 information for South Africa.
|Netwerk24
|Covid-19 Dashboard - Netwerk24
|Netwerk24
|Dashboard of all the latest Covid-19 statistics
|PUBLISHING: ONLINE NEWS VIDEO
|24.com
|DOCUMENTARY | Exodus: Uncovering a cult in KwaZulu-Natal
|News24
|News24 documentary
|24.com
|News24 Video
|News24
|News24 Video
|Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd
|Table Mountain Killer'
|TimesLIVE
|How the 'Table Mountain Killer' operated and how he was caught
|Primedia Broadcasting
|The first month of coronavirus in SA
|Eyewitness News
|The first month of coronavirus in SA
|Primedia Broadcasting
|The Brendin Horner story – Senekal
|Eyewitness News
|The Brendin Horner story – Senekal
|PUBLISHING: LIVE EVENT COVERAGE
|24.com
|News24 coronavirus live update
|News24
|News24 live update
|24.com
|News24 protest action live update
|News24
|News24 live update
|24.com
|Covid-19 briefings: Up-to-date information, analysis, and insight
|News24
|News24
|PUBLISHING: PODCASTS & AUDIO STREAMING
|24.com
|Missing Matthew
|News24
|News24 podcast
|24.com
|Exodus | Uncovering a cult in KwaZulu-Natal
|News24
|News24 podcast
|Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd
|Boots on the Ground
|TimesLIVE
|Boots on the Ground podcast series
|Primedia Broadcasting
|The Broken Rainbow
|Eyewitness News
|Eyewitness News podcast
|PUBLISHING: NEWS INNOVATION
|24.com
|Killing Kinnear
|News24
|News24 investigation
|Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd
|Tales from Begaja
|TimesLIVE
|Tales from Begaja
|24.com
|News24: The voice behind the news
|News24
|News24 for subscribers
Read more: Bookmark Awards, digital awards, IAB Bookmark Awards, IAB bookmark awards
Related
#BOOKMARKS2018: WINNERS ANNOUNCED!1 Mar 2018
News
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.