Bookmarks2021: All the finalists

CAMPAIGN: DIGITAL STRATEGY

Entrant Title Brand Product

Retroviral and Panther Punch My Kreepy Teacher Kreepy Krauly Kreepy Krauly

TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg / Grid Worldwide Wear it for me MTN Group Brand and Marketing Communications MTN Group

FCB Durban Grandtrek Uncharted Dunlop Tyres SA Dunlop Tyres SA

Promise Easter Egg Creds Ab InBev Castle Lite

Mediacom Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar 2.0 Distell Savanna Cider

VMLY&R South Africa Soundscapes WWF Stewardship and Conservation Projects

King James Group Dreaming of One Day Wesgro Western Cape Tourism

Ogilvy South Africa The Sabbatical Volkswagen South Africa Touareg

Clockwork Digital (Pty) Ltd Xbox Hall of Fame Microsoft Xbox

Ogilvy South Africa The Drive to Defy Campaign Volkswagen South Africa T-ROC

Digitas Liquorice Hygienica Unilever Bright Future

CAMPAIGN: DIGITAL INTEGRATED CAMPAIGN

TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Wear it for me MTN Group Brand and Marketing Communications MTN Group

Ogilvy South Africa The Drive to Defy Campaign Volkswagen South Africa T-ROC

Ogilvy South Africa The Sabbatical Volkswagen South Africa Touareg

King James Group The Olympian Sanlam Sanlam

VMLY&R South Africa Another Official Language Hollard Insurance

King James Group Dreaming of One Day Wesgro Western Cape Tourism

Ogilvy South Africa KFC Masala Crunch KFC KFC Masala Crunch

Ogilvy South Africa Whenever, Wherever KFC KFC Nuggets

CAMPAIGN: MOBILE CAMPAIGN

Hellosquare Celebrate Everything Tiger Brands Tinkies

Vodacom ShakeOff2020 Vodacom ShakeOff2020

CAMPAIGN: BEST USE OF DATA

Promise Cold Tracker Ab InBev Castle Lite

Ogilvy South Africa Rape Page Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust Rape Crisis

Ogilvy South Africa The Sabbatical Volkswagen South Africa Touareg

HelloFCB+ Bouquets for Bros Netflorist Flowers

Rogerwilco Sales Funnel Optimisation iWYZE Insurance

CAMPAIGN: INTEGRATED MIXED MEDIA CAMPAIGN

Mark1, Duke, Positive Dialogue Dala Your Colour Jive Cool drinks

TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg \ Grid Worldwide Wear it for me MTN Group Brand and Marketing Communications MTN Group

TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Make Time 1000 Women Trust Cover up Krissy Doll

The Riverbed Agency Passengers Aware.org Alcohol responsibility and education

Ogilvy South Africa #NoExcuse RenewAll Ab InBev Carling Black Label

King James Group The Olympian Sanlam Sanlam

VMLY&R South Africa Another Official Language Hollard Insurance

King James Group Sanlam | Now is the time to plan Sanlam Group Financial Services

Ogilvy South Africa Whenever, Wherever KFC KFC Nuggets

CAMPAIGN: BREAK THROUGH ON A BUDGET

Retroviral and Panther Punch My Kreepy Teacher Kreepy Krauly Kreepy Krauly

TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Make Time 1000 Women Trust Cover up Krissy Doll

TBWA Hunt Lascaris South Africa Children Datsun South Africa Datsun Go

Joe Public United Kentucky Chicken Licken Easybucks®

Ogilvy South Africa Rape Page Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust Rape Crisis

Saatchi & Saatchi South Africa Lockdown Whopper Burger King Brand

King James Group Dreaming of One Day Wesgro Western Cape Tourism

Ogilvy South Africa KFC Masala Crunch KFC KFC Masala Crunch

Ogilvy South Africa KFC Buckarapa KFC KFC

CAMPAIGN: BRANDED CONTENT

Retroviral and Panther Punch My Kreepy Teacher Kreepy Krauly Kreepy Krauly

TBWA \Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Children Datsun South Africa Datsun Go

Joe Public Pty Limited Kentucky Chicken Licken Easybucks®

Ogilvy South Africa The Drive to Defy Campaign Volkswagen South Africa T-ROC

Ogilvy South Africa The Sabbatical Volkswagen South Africa Touareg

Joe Public Pty Limited The Hungry Poet Chicken Licken Chicken Licken

King James Group Dreaming of One Day Wesgro Western Cape Tourism

CHANNEL: PAID SEARCH MARKETING

Shoprite Checkers PTY LTD Search Checkers Sixty60 Checkers Sixty60

CHANNEL: ORGANIC SEARCH MARKETING

NP Digital MiWay Car Insurance Organic Campaign MiWay MiWay Car Insurance

Sauce Advertising Organic Search Kicks the Competition to the Kerb Famous Brands Kerbside Delivery

Rogerwilco Searching Like Crazy The Crazy Store Retail

Incubeta Driving Organic Success for Hyundai Hyundai Vehicles

CHANNEL: DISPLAY ADVERTISING

Mark1 Diski Like a Legend Mondelez Cadbury

Promise Cold Tracker Ab InBev Castle Lite

Saatchi & Saatchi South Africa Lockdown Whopper Burger King Brand

365 Digital Media Pty Ltd Hold My hunter - Super Billboard Hunters Red Apple

M&C Saatchi Connect ENCOURAGING PEOPLE TO SELF-GIFT THE CARS THEY’VE ALWAYS WANTED Toyota Automark

CHANNEL: NATIVE ADVERTISING

24.com KZN Has It All - Believe It! Tourism KZN Visit KwaZulu-Natal

CHANNEL: ONLINE VIDEO SERIES

TBWA \Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Exciting Datsun South Africa Datsun Go

10th Street & VSA Get in the Game - NFL Super Bowl ESPN Africa Broadcaster

10th Street & VSA Get in the Game - Football ESPN Africa Broadcaster

Joe Public Pty Limited You Belong AB In Bev Brutal Fruit

Ogilvy South Africa Champion Challenge Ab InBev Carling Black Label

HelloFCB+ My Covid-19 Diary City of Cape Town Covid-19

King James Group Dreaming of One Day Wesgro Western Cape Tourism

Ogilvy South Africa Whenever, Wherever KFC KFC Nuggets

Ogilvy South Africa The Drive to Defy Campaign Volkswagen South Africa T-ROC

VMLY&R South Africa Starts with Hello Hollard Insurance

CHANNEL: CONTENT MARKETING STRATEGY

John Brown South Africa (Pty) Ltd Capitec Move Capitec Capitec Move

Ogilvy South Africa Rape Page Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust Rape Crisis

John Brown South Africa (Pty) Ltd SME Survival Guide Old Mutual Corporate Old Mutual Corporate SME | nine yards

VMLY&R South Africa I'm Perfection Edgars Beauty Cosmetics

Wunderman Thompson South Africa Turning data ‘whys’ into #Datawyze Vodacom Vodacom Social Media Platforms

Ogilvy South Africa The Drive to Defy Campaign Volkswagen South Africa T-ROC

King James Group The Olympian Sanlam Sanlam

CHANNEL: SOCIAL PAID ADVERTISING

Machine_ #DryJanuary with Heineken Heineken South Africa Heineken 0.0

Promise Easter Egg Creds Ab InBev Castle Lite

Incubeta The Hyundai Micro-moment, Always on Strategy. Hyundai Vehicles

Mark1, Duke, Positive Dialogue 5 Seconds of Funny Jive Cool drinks

Ogilvy South Africa #NoExcuse The Bravest Thing Ab InBev Carling Black Label

VMLY&R South Africa Community Management Nandos Mobile App

HelloFCB+ Bouquets for Bros Netflorist Flowers

Digitas Liquorice Dinner in Dark Unilever Hellmann's Mayonnaise

M&C Saatchi Abel GIVING PRICE SENSITIVE CONSUMERS A REASON TO CHOOSE BOBTAIL DURING A PANDEMIC RCL Foods Bobtail

CHANNEL: INNOVATIVE USE OF MEDIA

FCB Durban Grandtrek Uncharted Dunlop Tyres SA Dunlop Tyres SA

Promise Cold Tracker Ab InBev Castle Lite

Promise Easter Egg Creds Ab InBev Castle Lite

Ogilvy South Africa Rape Page Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust Rape Crisis

Ogilvy South Africa #NoExcuse The Bravest Thing Ab InBev Carling Black Label

King James Group Dreaming of One Day Wesgro Western Cape Tourism

Ogilvy South Africa KFC Masala Crunch KFC KFC Masala Crunch

Ogilvy South Africa KFC Buckarapa KFC KFC

Retroviral and 10th Street My Body (Stand up) 1st for women 1st for women

CHANNEL: EMAIL, DIRECT, INBOUND MARKETING

OneDayOnly Email me. OneDayOnly Email marketing conversion and entertainment

Shoprite Checkers Personalised value, instantly with Checkers Xtra Savings Checkers Xtra Savings Offers for You

Clockwork Digital (Pty) Ltd Xbox Hall of Fame Microsoft Xbox

CHANNEL: DIGITAL INSTALLATIONS

Ogilvy South Africa KFC Buckarapa KFC KFC

Mark1, Duke, Positive Dialogue Dala Your Colour Jive Cool drinks

CHANNEL: ONLINE VIDEO

Retroviral and Panther Punch My Kreepy Teacher Kreepy Krauly Kreepy Krauly

Joe Public United Kentucky Chicken Licken Easybucks®

Joe Public United Everyone Is Talking About it Chicken Licken Easybucks®

Joe Public United Soulful Nation Chicken Licken Brand

Joe Public United They Walked So We Could Run Converse Brand

Ogilvy South Africa The Sabbatical Volkswagen South Africa Touareg

King James Group The Olympian Sanlam Sanlam

King James Group We're Open Wesgro Visit Cape Town and the Western Cape

VMLY&R South Africa The Simple Song Supersonic Internet Service Provider

King James Group Don't Panic Buy Pick n Pay Don't Panic Buy

Wunderman Thompson South Africa iGrootman BMW 330is Edition

King James Group Wet Paint AB InBev Stella Artois Premium Beer

CHANNEL: USE OF CRM, LOYALTY & GAMIFICATION

Machine_ Sanlam Reality Lockdown Loyalty Programme Sanlam Group Sanlam Reality

Clockwork Digital (Pty) Ltd Xbox Hall of Fame Microsoft Xbox

Digitas Liquorice Hygienica Unilever Bright Future

CHANNEL: CHANNEL INNOVATION

Joe Public United A Few Minutes is Worth a Lifetime South African National Blood Service (SANBS) South African National Blood Service (SANBS)

Joe Public United The Abused News People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA) Brand

Promise Cold Tracker Ab InBev Castle Lite

Promise Easter Egg Creds Ab InBev Castle Lite

Digitas Liquorice Bigger Picture Business Banking Nedbank Business Banking

Ogilvy South Africa KFC Buckarapa KFC KFC

Silverstone Solutions Ster Kinekor Rate My Vibe Ster Kinekor Ster Kinekor

CHANNEL: CAMPAIGN / MICROSITES

Joe Public United Everyone Is Talking About it Chicken Licken Easybucks®

Digitas Liquorice Hygienica Unilever Bright Future

CHANNEL: BOTS, MESSAGING AND DARK SOCIAL

TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris South Africa Kaito by Nissan Chatbot Nissan South Africa RWC Anniversary

Ogilvy South Africa #NoExcuse The Bravest Thing Ab InBev Carling Black Label

CHANNEL: PODCASTS AND AUDIO STREAMING

FCB Durban Are we there yet? Dunlop Tyres SA Dunlop Tyres SA

Joe Public United A Few Minutes is Worth a Lifetime South African National Blood Service (SANBS) South African National Blood Service (SANBS)

The Riverbed Agency Passengers Aware.og Alcohol responsibility and education

VMLY&R South Africa Soundscapes WWF Stewardship and Conservation Projects

King James Group Dreaming of One Day Wesgro Western Cape Tourism

CHANNEL: INTERACTIVE MIXED MEDIA

Promise Cold Tracker Ab InBev Castle Lite

Ogilvy Cape Town The Sabbatical Volkswagen South Africa Touareg

King James Group The Olympian Sanlam Sanlam

Ogilvy South Africa KFC Buckarapa KFC KFC

COMMUNITY: SOCIAL COMMUNITIES

Retroviral and Panther Punch My Kreepy Teacher Kreepy Krauly Kreepy Krauly

TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Wear it for me MTN Group Brand and Marketing Communications MTN Group

Wunderman Thompson South Africa Vodacom Social Media Command Centre: Staying ahead of the curve Vodacom Vodacom Social Media Platforms

Promise the $3 000 000 call Ab InBev Castle Lite

The Riverbed Agency Sherlock Homes Private Property Property listing website

Ogilvy South Africa The Sabbatical Volkswagen South Africa Touareg

VMLY&R South Africa Solidarity Fund Nandos Mobile App

VMLY&R South Africa Community Management Nandos Mobile App

VMLY&R South Africa Frenemies Nandos Mobile App

The Hardy Boys (A Wunderman Thompson Company) A Taste Of Mzansi Unilever Aromat

King James Group Bon Bon Bon Appétit Petfood Premium Cat Food

King James Group TymeBank Social Communities TymeBank TymeBank

King James Group inSync with the Stayfree® Sistahood Johnson and Johnson Stayfree® menstrual care

King James Group Sanlam Social Communities Sanlam Sanlam

COMMUNITY: USE OF USER-GENERATED CONTENT

TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg / Grid Worldwide Wear it for me MTN Group Brand and Marketing Communications MTN Group

Mark1, Duke, Positive Dialogue 5 Seconds of Funny Jive Cool drinks

Promise the $3 000 000 call Ab InBev Castle Lite

Joe Public United Soulful Nation Chicken Licken Brand

Ogilvy South Africa The Sabbatical Volkswagen South Africa Touareg

Gorilla The Huletts National Humthem Huletts Huletts Sugar

Clockwork Digital (Pty) Ltd Acer #InstaPitch Acer Acer

The Hardy Boys Share Your Mess Cleanipedia Cleanipedia Website

Retroviral and 10th Street and Webfluential My Body (Stand up) 1st for women 1st for women

COMMUNITY: SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGNS

Retroviral and Panther Punch My Kreepy Teacher Kreepy Krauly Kreepy Krauly

Machine_ Chivas Business Unusual Pernod Ricard SA Chivas Regal

TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg / Grid Worldwide Wear it for me MTN Group Brand and Marketing Communications MTN Group

TBWA Hunt Lascaris South Africa Remake 32-12 MTN South Africa RWC Anniversary

Promise the $3 000 000 call Ab InBev Castle Lite

The Riverbed Agency Passengers Aware.org Alcohol responsibility and education

The Riverbed Agency Sherlock Homes Private Property Property listing platform

Showmax Somizi & Mohale: The Union Showmax Somizi & Mohale: The Union reality series

Ogilvy South Africa The Drive to Defy Campaign Volkswagen South Africa T-ROC

Ogilvy South Africa Rape Page Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust Rape Crisis

Ogilvy South Africa The Sabbatical Volkswagen South Africa Touareg

King James Group The Olympian Sanlam Sanlam

HelloFCB+ Bouquets for Bros Netflorist Flowers

Wunderman South Africa SA's Hidden Heroes Vodacom Vodacom Summer

Ogilvy South Africa Champion Challenge Ab InBev Carling Black Label

King James Group Dreaming of One Day Wesgro Western Cape Tourism

Gorilla The Huletts National Humthem Huletts Huletts Sugar

Ogilvy South Africa KFC Instagame KFC KFC Nuggets

Digitas Liquorice Dinner in Dark Unilever Hellmann's Mayonnaise

Ogilvy South Africa #NoExcuse The Bravest Thing Ab InBev Carling Black Label

COMMUNITY: ONLINE VIDEO CHANNELS

Ogilvy South Africa The Drive to Defy Campaign Volkswagen South Africa T-ROC

COMMUNITY: INFLUNCER MARKETING

TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Wear it for me MTN Group Brand and Marketing Communications MTN Group

Ogilvy South Africa #NoExcuse RenewAll Ab InBev Carling Black Label

VMLY&R South Africa I'm Perfection Edgars Beauty Cosmetics

HelloFCB+ My Covid-19 Diary City of Cape Town Covid-19

The Hardy Boys Share Your Mess Cleanipedia Cleanipedia Website

King James Group inSync with the Stayfree® Sistahood Johnson and Johnson Stayfree® menstrual care

COMMUNITY: SOCIAL MEDIA INNOVATION

Hellosquare Celebrate Everything Tiger Brands Tinkies

The Riverbed Agency Passengers Aware.org Alcohol awareness and education

HelloFCB+ Bouquets for Bros Netflorist Flowers

King James Group Dreaming of One Day Wesgro Western Cape Tourism

Clockwork Digital (Pty) Ltd Acer #InstaPitch Acer Acer

Ogilvy South Africa KFC Instagame KFC KFC Nuggets

Ogilvy South Africa KFC Buckarapa KFC KFC

CRAFT: MARKETING COPYWRITING

OneDayOnly Was it something we said? OneDayOnly Daily Deals e-commerce write-ups

Joe Public United Soulful Nation Chicken Licken Brand

Joe Public United The Hungry Poet Chicken Licken Brand

VMLY&R South Africa Community Management Nandos Mobile App

King James Group Dreaming of One Day Wesgro Western Cape Tourism

Ogilvy South Africa Rape Page Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust Rape Crisis

Ogilvy South Africa The Drive to Defy Campaign - Kitty Volkswagen South Africa T-ROC

Ogilvy South Africa KFC Masala Crunch KFC KFC Masala Crunch

CRAFT: NEWS OR FEATURE WRITING

24.com The big picture: How SA fumbled securing crucial Covid-19 vaccines News24 Investigation

24.com ANALYSIS | SA’s toxic triad invades Senekal: Rampant violence, broken justice, cynical politics News24 Analysis

24.com Norma Gigaba and Nompumelelo Ntuli-Zuma: A tale of two wives News24 Feature article

24.com Tammy Petersen: Body of work reporting on Exodus: Uncovering a cult in KwaZulu-Natal News24 News24

CRAFT: INTERFACE DESIGN

INJOZI Feed Their Craving Chicken Licken Chicken Licken Hotwings®

Studio Malvah PTY LTD Studio Malvah Digital Showcase Studio Malvah Studio Malvah Digital Showcase

MakeReign Parsons Branding Website Parsons Branding Brand Strategy & Design Studio

CRAFT: SOFTWARE, CODING & TECH INNOVATION

Promise Cold Tracker Ab InBev Castle Lite

INJOZI Feed Their Craving Chicken Licken Chicken Licken Hotwings®

CRAFT: STRATEGY

FCB Durban Grandtrek Uncharted Dunlop Tyres SA Dunlop Tyres SA

Ogilvy South Africa #NoExcuse RenewAll Ab InBev Carling Black Label

Ogilvy South Africa The Sabbatical Volkswagen South Africa Touareg

Ogilvy South Africa #NoExcuse The Bravest Thing Ab InBev Carling Black Label

CRAFT: UX

INJOZI Feed Their Craving Chicken Licken Chicken Licken Hotwings®

MakeReign The new shelflife.co.za Shelflife Streetwear Retailer

MakeReign Parsons Branding Website Parsons Branding Brand Strategy & Design Studio

CRAFT: ONLINE VIDEO PRODUCTION

Retroviral and Panther Punch My Kreepy Teacher Kreepy Krauly Kreepy Krauly

Joe Public United Everyone Is Talking About it Chicken Licken Easybucks®

Ogilvy South Africa The Sabbatical Volkswagen South Africa Touareg

King James Group The Olympian Sanlam Sanlam

HelloFCB+ How are you? City of Cape Town Mental Health

Ogilvy South Africa The Drive to Defy Campaign - Kitty Volkswagen South Africa T-ROC

Ogilvy South Africa The Drive to Defy Campaign - Mandisa Volkswagen South Africa T-ROC

CRAFT: SOCIAL MEDIA COMMUNITY MANAGEMENT

VMLY&R South Africa Community Management Nandos Mobile App

HelloFCB+ Bouquets for Bros Netflorist Flowers

CRAFT: DIGITAL MEDIA

HelloFCB+ Bouquets for Bros Netflorist Flowers

HelloFCB+ My Covid-19 Diary City of Cape Town Covid-19

Rogerwilco & Metamedia Test & Learn Nestle Nescafe Dolce Gusto

CRAFT: USE OF SOUND

Joe Public United A Few Minutes is Worth a Lifetime South African National Blood Service (SANBS) South African National Blood Service (SANBS)

VMLY&R South Africa Soundscapes WWF Stewardship and Conservation Projects

CRAFT: DIGITAL CONTENT MARKETING

Retroviral and Panther Punch My Kreepy Teacher Kreepy Krauly Kreepy Krauly

24.com See the Bigger Picture with Nedbank Nedbank Nedbank Business Banking

John Brown South Africa (Pty) Ltd Capitec Move! Capitec Capitec Move

John Brown South Africa (Pty) Ltd SME Survival Guide Old Mutual Corporate Old Mutual Corporate SME | nine yards

Digitas Liquorice Bigger Picture Business Banking Nedbank Business Banking

Wunderman Thompson South Africa Turning data ‘whys’ into #Datawyze through content marketing Vodacom Vodacom Social Media Platforms

EMERGING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES & CHANNELS: VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) & AUGMENTED REALITY (AR)

Joe Public United The Abused News People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA) Brand

Aegis Media Central Services (Pty) Ltd Absa Snapchat Augmented Reality Game Absa Transactional Banking

EMERGING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES & CHANNELS: INTERNET OF THINGS

Promise Cold Tracker Ab InBev Castle Lite

EMERGING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES & CHANNELS: SECOND SCREEN CAMPAIGN

Levergy Nedbank Cup Fanmode Nedbank Nedbank Cup Fanmode

PLATFORMS: BRAND, COMMERCIAL & RETAIL WEBSITES

So Interactive HOMii Website HOMii Home Rental Management Solution

Ogilvy South Africa KFC Masala Crunch KFC KFC Masala Crunch

MakeReign Parsons Branding Website Parsons Branding Branding Design Studio

PLATFORMS: E-COMMERCE SITES

OneDayOnly OneDayOnly. The best deals today, and every other day. OneDayOnly Daily Deals e-commerce platform

MakeReign The new shelflife.co.za Shelflife Streetwear Store

PLATFORMS: PUBLIC SERVICE & NPO PLATFORMS

TBWA\Hunt Lascaris South Africa Make Time 1000 Women Trust Cover up Krissy Doll

PLATFORMS: WEB APPS

Social Places Multi-Location Marketing Technology Social Places Marketing Tech Platform

PLATFORMS: MOBILE APPS

So Interactive HOMii App HOMii Home Rental Management Solution

Naked Naked App Naked Naked App

Promise and Fell+Co. A Story of Courage Rand Merchant Bank Rowing South Africa Sponsorship

Guerilla AmaMeme - Mzansi's Freshest Memes by DStv DStv AmaMeme

PLATFORMS: GAMES

INJOZI & Joe Public United Feed Their Craving Chicken Licken Chicken Licken Hotwings®

Ogilvy South Africa KFC Instagame KFC KFC Nuggets

Digitas Liquorice Hygienica Unilever Bright Future

PLATFORMS: PLATFOM INNOVATION

Machine_ Sanlam Connect StoryStackr Sanlam Group Sanlam Internal Communications

Promise Cold Tracker Ab InBev Castle Lite

INJOZI & Joe Public United Feed Their Craving Chicken Licken Chicken Licken Hotwings®

Guerilla AmaMeme - Mzansi's Freshest Memes by DStv DStv AmaMeme platform

Shoprite Checkers PTY LTD Checkers Sixty60 - In-store shopper app Checkers Sixty60 Checkers Sixty60 in-store shopper app

Levergy Nedbank Cup Fanmode Nedbank Nedbank Cup Fanmode

Ogilvy South Africa KFC Instagame KFC KFC Nuggets

Ogilvy South Africa KFC Buckarapa KFC KFC

PLATFORMS: EMPLOYEE EXPERIENCE PLATFORM

Machine_ Sanlam Internal Communications Sanlam Group Sanlam Internal Communications

Bluegrass Digital Bio-Oil Internal Brand Communication Platform Union Swiss Bio-Oil

Bluegrass Digital B2B Mobile App Brand Community Platform Union Swiss Bio-Oil

PLATFORMS: CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE DESIGN

So Interactive HOMii App HOMii Home Rental Management Solution

Promise Cold Tracker Ab InBev Castle Lite

Shoprite Checkers PTY LTD Checkers Sixty60 - 60 minute grocery delivery app Checkers Sixty60 Checkers Sixty60

PUBLISHING: PUBLISHER SITES

24.com News24 News24 News24

New Media Vodacom now! blog Vodacom vodacom

PUBLISHING: SPECIALIST PUBLISHER SITES

24.com We Remember News24 Covid-19: We Remember by News24

24.com Exodus | Uncovering a cult in KwaZulu-Natal News24 Exodus: A News24 specialist website

PUBLISHING: MOBILE CONTENT

24.com News24: Covid-19 Dashboard News24 News24: Covid-19 Dashboard

24.com Killing Kinnear News24 News24 investigation

24.com News24 Mobile News24 News24

PUBLISHING: ELECTRONIC NEWSLETTERS

24.com Friday Briefing News24 Weekly newsletter published every Friday.

New Media Vodacom now! Blog Vodacom Vodacom

PUBLISHING: DATA STORIES

24.com News24: Covid-19 Dashboard News24 A single-page resource for the latest available, official Covid-19 information for South Africa.

Netwerk24 Covid-19 Dashboard - Netwerk24 Netwerk24 Dashboard of all the latest Covid-19 statistics

PUBLISHING: ONLINE NEWS VIDEO

24.com DOCUMENTARY | Exodus: Uncovering a cult in KwaZulu-Natal News24 News24 documentary

24.com News24 Video News24 News24 Video

Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd Table Mountain Killer' TimesLIVE How the 'Table Mountain Killer' operated and how he was caught

Primedia Broadcasting The first month of coronavirus in SA Eyewitness News The first month of coronavirus in SA

Primedia Broadcasting The Brendin Horner story – Senekal Eyewitness News The Brendin Horner story – Senekal

PUBLISHING: LIVE EVENT COVERAGE

24.com News24 coronavirus live update News24 News24 live update

24.com News24 protest action live update News24 News24 live update

24.com Covid-19 briefings: Up-to-date information, analysis, and insight News24 News24

PUBLISHING: PODCASTS & AUDIO STREAMING

24.com Missing Matthew News24 News24 podcast

24.com Exodus | Uncovering a cult in KwaZulu-Natal News24 News24 podcast

Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd Boots on the Ground TimesLIVE Boots on the Ground podcast series

Primedia Broadcasting The Broken Rainbow Eyewitness News Eyewitness News podcast

PUBLISHING: NEWS INNOVATION

24.com Killing Kinnear News24 News24 investigation

Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd Tales from Begaja TimesLIVE Tales from Begaja