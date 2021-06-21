IAB BOOKMARKS AWARDS & SUMMIT Special Section

news | videos | galleries | www.thebookmarks.co.za | www.iabsa.net

IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit

More IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Covid-19

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

#Bookmarks2021: All the finalists

21 Jun 2021
The IAB Bookmark Awards, an IAB SA initiative, celebrates its 13th year of rewarding excellence in digital and recognising the powerful impact interactive has on the overall marketing mix.

The IAB Bookmark Awards, an IAB SA initiative, celebrates its 13th year of rewarding excellence in digital and recognising the powerful impact interactive has on the overall marketing mix. The Bookmark Awards sets the benchmark for tech, digital and leading edge innovation. The award-winning work inspires and educates the industry about the power to build brands through creative and high impact digital executions that deliver measurable results.

This year's categories include: Platforms, Communities, Channels, Emerging Digital Technologies, Publishing, Campaign, Craft and Special Honours.
2021 Bookmarks Awards Jury share insights on state of digital

In the run up to the 13th annual Bookmarks Awards "Moving the Industry Forward" - powered by the IAB SA - our eight jury chairs have shared their insights into the state of digital today...

Issued by IAB South Africa 28 Apr 2021



The finalists are...


CAMPAIGN: DIGITAL STRATEGY
EntrantTitleBrandProduct
Retroviral and Panther PunchMy Kreepy TeacherKreepy KraulyKreepy Krauly
TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg / Grid WorldwideWear it for meMTN Group Brand and Marketing CommunicationsMTN Group
FCB DurbanGrandtrek UnchartedDunlop Tyres SADunlop Tyres SA
PromiseEaster Egg CredsAb InBevCastle Lite
MediacomSavanna Virtual Comedy Bar 2.0DistellSavanna Cider
VMLY&R South AfricaSoundscapesWWFStewardship and Conservation Projects
King James GroupDreaming of One DayWesgroWestern Cape Tourism
Ogilvy South AfricaThe SabbaticalVolkswagen South AfricaTouareg
Clockwork Digital (Pty) LtdXbox Hall of FameMicrosoftXbox
Ogilvy South AfricaThe Drive to Defy CampaignVolkswagen South AfricaT-ROC
Digitas LiquoriceHygienicaUnileverBright Future
CAMPAIGN: DIGITAL INTEGRATED CAMPAIGN
TBWA\Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgWear it for meMTN Group Brand and Marketing CommunicationsMTN Group
Ogilvy South AfricaThe Drive to Defy CampaignVolkswagen South AfricaT-ROC
Ogilvy South AfricaThe SabbaticalVolkswagen South AfricaTouareg
King James GroupThe OlympianSanlamSanlam
VMLY&R South AfricaAnother Official LanguageHollardInsurance
King James GroupDreaming of One DayWesgroWestern Cape Tourism
Ogilvy South AfricaKFC Masala CrunchKFCKFC Masala Crunch
Ogilvy South AfricaWhenever, WhereverKFCKFC Nuggets
CAMPAIGN: MOBILE CAMPAIGN
HellosquareCelebrate EverythingTiger BrandsTinkies
VodacomShakeOff2020VodacomShakeOff2020
CAMPAIGN: BEST USE OF DATA
PromiseCold TrackerAb InBevCastle Lite
Ogilvy South AfricaRape PageRape Crisis Cape Town TrustRape Crisis
Ogilvy South AfricaThe SabbaticalVolkswagen South AfricaTouareg
HelloFCB+Bouquets for BrosNetfloristFlowers
RogerwilcoSales Funnel OptimisationiWYZEInsurance
CAMPAIGN: INTEGRATED MIXED MEDIA CAMPAIGN
Mark1, Duke, Positive DialogueDala Your ColourJiveCool drinks
TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg \ Grid WorldwideWear it for meMTN Group Brand and Marketing CommunicationsMTN Group
TBWA\Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgMake Time1000 Women TrustCover up Krissy Doll
The Riverbed AgencyPassengersAware.orgAlcohol responsibility and education
Ogilvy South Africa#NoExcuse RenewAllAb InBevCarling Black Label
King James GroupThe OlympianSanlamSanlam
VMLY&R South AfricaAnother Official LanguageHollardInsurance
King James GroupSanlam | Now is the time to planSanlam GroupFinancial Services
Ogilvy South AfricaWhenever, WhereverKFCKFC Nuggets
CAMPAIGN: BREAK THROUGH ON A BUDGET
Retroviral and Panther PunchMy Kreepy TeacherKreepy KraulyKreepy Krauly
TBWA\Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgMake Time1000 Women TrustCover up Krissy Doll
TBWA Hunt Lascaris South AfricaChildrenDatsun South AfricaDatsun Go
Joe Public UnitedKentuckyChicken LickenEasybucks®
Ogilvy South AfricaRape PageRape Crisis Cape Town TrustRape Crisis
Saatchi & Saatchi South AfricaLockdown WhopperBurger KingBrand
King James GroupDreaming of One DayWesgroWestern Cape Tourism
Ogilvy South AfricaKFC Masala CrunchKFCKFC Masala Crunch
Ogilvy South AfricaKFC BuckarapaKFCKFC
CAMPAIGN: BRANDED CONTENT
Retroviral and Panther PunchMy Kreepy TeacherKreepy KraulyKreepy Krauly
TBWA \Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgChildrenDatsun South AfricaDatsun Go
Joe Public Pty LimitedKentuckyChicken LickenEasybucks®
Ogilvy South AfricaThe Drive to Defy CampaignVolkswagen South AfricaT-ROC
Ogilvy South AfricaThe SabbaticalVolkswagen South AfricaTouareg
Joe Public Pty LimitedThe Hungry PoetChicken LickenChicken Licken
King James GroupDreaming of One DayWesgroWestern Cape Tourism
CHANNEL: PAID SEARCH MARKETING
Shoprite Checkers PTY LTDSearchCheckers Sixty60Checkers Sixty60
CHANNEL: ORGANIC SEARCH MARKETING
NP DigitalMiWay Car Insurance Organic CampaignMiWayMiWay Car Insurance
Sauce AdvertisingOrganic Search Kicks the Competition to the KerbFamous BrandsKerbside Delivery
RogerwilcoSearching Like CrazyThe Crazy StoreRetail
IncubetaDriving Organic Success for HyundaiHyundaiVehicles
CHANNEL: DISPLAY ADVERTISING
Mark1Diski Like a LegendMondelezCadbury
PromiseCold TrackerAb InBevCastle Lite
Saatchi & Saatchi South AfricaLockdown WhopperBurger KingBrand
365 Digital Media Pty LtdHold My hunter - Super BillboardHuntersRed Apple
M&C Saatchi ConnectENCOURAGING PEOPLE TO SELF-GIFT THE CARS THEY’VE ALWAYS WANTEDToyotaAutomark
CHANNEL: NATIVE ADVERTISING
24.comKZN Has It All - Believe It!Tourism KZNVisit KwaZulu-Natal
CHANNEL: ONLINE VIDEO SERIES
TBWA \Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgExcitingDatsun South AfricaDatsun Go
10th Street & VSAGet in the Game - NFL Super BowlESPN AfricaBroadcaster
10th Street & VSAGet in the Game - FootballESPN AfricaBroadcaster
Joe Public Pty LimitedYou BelongAB In BevBrutal Fruit
Ogilvy South AfricaChampion ChallengeAb InBevCarling Black Label
HelloFCB+My Covid-19 DiaryCity of Cape TownCovid-19
King James GroupDreaming of One DayWesgroWestern Cape Tourism
Ogilvy South AfricaWhenever, WhereverKFCKFC Nuggets
Ogilvy South AfricaThe Drive to Defy CampaignVolkswagen South AfricaT-ROC
VMLY&R South AfricaStarts with HelloHollardInsurance
CHANNEL: CONTENT MARKETING STRATEGY
John Brown South Africa (Pty) LtdCapitec MoveCapitecCapitec Move
Ogilvy South AfricaRape PageRape Crisis Cape Town TrustRape Crisis
John Brown South Africa (Pty) LtdSME Survival GuideOld Mutual CorporateOld Mutual Corporate SME | nine yards
VMLY&R South AfricaI'm PerfectionEdgars BeautyCosmetics
Wunderman Thompson South AfricaTurning data ‘whys’ into #DatawyzeVodacomVodacom Social Media Platforms
Ogilvy South AfricaThe Drive to Defy CampaignVolkswagen South AfricaT-ROC
King James GroupThe OlympianSanlamSanlam
CHANNEL: SOCIAL PAID ADVERTISING
Machine_#DryJanuary with HeinekenHeineken South AfricaHeineken 0.0
PromiseEaster Egg CredsAb InBevCastle Lite
IncubetaThe Hyundai Micro-moment, Always on Strategy.HyundaiVehicles
Mark1, Duke, Positive Dialogue5 Seconds of FunnyJiveCool drinks
Ogilvy South Africa#NoExcuse The Bravest ThingAb InBevCarling Black Label
VMLY&R South AfricaCommunity ManagementNandosMobile App
HelloFCB+Bouquets for BrosNetfloristFlowers
Digitas LiquoriceDinner in DarkUnileverHellmann's Mayonnaise
M&C Saatchi AbelGIVING PRICE SENSITIVE CONSUMERS A REASON TO CHOOSE BOBTAIL DURING A PANDEMICRCL FoodsBobtail
CHANNEL: INNOVATIVE USE OF MEDIA
FCB DurbanGrandtrek UnchartedDunlop Tyres SADunlop Tyres SA
PromiseCold TrackerAb InBevCastle Lite
PromiseEaster Egg CredsAb InBevCastle Lite
Ogilvy South AfricaRape PageRape Crisis Cape Town TrustRape Crisis
Ogilvy South Africa#NoExcuse The Bravest ThingAb InBevCarling Black Label
King James GroupDreaming of One DayWesgroWestern Cape Tourism
Ogilvy South AfricaKFC Masala CrunchKFCKFC Masala Crunch
Ogilvy South AfricaKFC BuckarapaKFCKFC
Retroviral and 10th StreetMy Body (Stand up)1st for women1st for women
CHANNEL: EMAIL, DIRECT, INBOUND MARKETING
OneDayOnlyEmail me.OneDayOnlyEmail marketing conversion and entertainment
Shoprite CheckersPersonalised value, instantly with Checkers Xtra SavingsCheckers Xtra SavingsOffers for You
Clockwork Digital (Pty) LtdXbox Hall of FameMicrosoftXbox
CHANNEL: DIGITAL INSTALLATIONS
Ogilvy South AfricaKFC BuckarapaKFCKFC
Mark1, Duke, Positive DialogueDala Your ColourJiveCool drinks
CHANNEL: ONLINE VIDEO
Retroviral and Panther PunchMy Kreepy TeacherKreepy KraulyKreepy Krauly
Joe Public UnitedKentuckyChicken LickenEasybucks®
Joe Public UnitedEveryone Is Talking About itChicken LickenEasybucks®
Joe Public UnitedSoulful NationChicken LickenBrand
Joe Public UnitedThey Walked So We Could RunConverseBrand
Ogilvy South AfricaThe SabbaticalVolkswagen South AfricaTouareg
King James GroupThe OlympianSanlamSanlam
King James GroupWe're OpenWesgroVisit Cape Town and the Western Cape
VMLY&R South AfricaThe Simple SongSupersonicInternet Service Provider
King James GroupDon't Panic BuyPick n PayDon't Panic Buy
Wunderman Thompson South AfricaiGrootmanBMW330is Edition
King James GroupWet PaintAB InBevStella Artois Premium Beer
CHANNEL: USE OF CRM, LOYALTY & GAMIFICATION
Machine_Sanlam Reality Lockdown Loyalty ProgrammeSanlam GroupSanlam Reality
Clockwork Digital (Pty) LtdXbox Hall of FameMicrosoftXbox
Digitas LiquoriceHygienicaUnileverBright Future
CHANNEL: CHANNEL INNOVATION
Joe Public UnitedA Few Minutes is Worth a LifetimeSouth African National Blood Service (SANBS)South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
Joe Public UnitedThe Abused NewsPeople Opposing Women Abuse (POWA)Brand
PromiseCold TrackerAb InBevCastle Lite
PromiseEaster Egg CredsAb InBevCastle Lite
Digitas LiquoriceBigger Picture Business BankingNedbankBusiness Banking
Ogilvy South AfricaKFC BuckarapaKFCKFC
Silverstone SolutionsSter Kinekor Rate My VibeSter KinekorSter Kinekor
CHANNEL: CAMPAIGN / MICROSITES
Joe Public UnitedEveryone Is Talking About itChicken LickenEasybucks®
Digitas LiquoriceHygienicaUnileverBright Future
CHANNEL: BOTS, MESSAGING AND DARK SOCIAL
TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris South AfricaKaito by Nissan ChatbotNissan South AfricaRWC Anniversary
Ogilvy South Africa#NoExcuse The Bravest ThingAb InBevCarling Black Label
CHANNEL: PODCASTS AND AUDIO STREAMING
FCB DurbanAre we there yet?Dunlop Tyres SADunlop Tyres SA
Joe Public UnitedA Few Minutes is Worth a LifetimeSouth African National Blood Service (SANBS)South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
The Riverbed AgencyPassengersAware.ogAlcohol responsibility and education
VMLY&R South AfricaSoundscapesWWFStewardship and Conservation Projects
King James GroupDreaming of One DayWesgroWestern Cape Tourism
CHANNEL: INTERACTIVE MIXED MEDIA
PromiseCold TrackerAb InBevCastle Lite
Ogilvy Cape TownThe SabbaticalVolkswagen South AfricaTouareg
King James GroupThe OlympianSanlamSanlam
Ogilvy South AfricaKFC BuckarapaKFCKFC
COMMUNITY: SOCIAL COMMUNITIES
Retroviral and Panther PunchMy Kreepy TeacherKreepy KraulyKreepy Krauly
TBWA\Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgWear it for meMTN Group Brand and Marketing CommunicationsMTN Group
Wunderman Thompson South AfricaVodacom Social Media Command Centre: Staying ahead of the curveVodacomVodacom Social Media Platforms
Promisethe $3 000 000 callAb InBevCastle Lite
The Riverbed AgencySherlock HomesPrivate PropertyProperty listing website
Ogilvy South AfricaThe SabbaticalVolkswagen South AfricaTouareg
VMLY&R South AfricaSolidarity FundNandosMobile App
VMLY&R South AfricaCommunity ManagementNandosMobile App
VMLY&R South AfricaFrenemiesNandosMobile App
The Hardy Boys (A Wunderman Thompson Company)A Taste Of MzansiUnileverAromat
King James GroupBon BonBon Appétit PetfoodPremium Cat Food
King James GroupTymeBank Social CommunitiesTymeBankTymeBank
King James GroupinSync with the Stayfree® SistahoodJohnson and JohnsonStayfree® menstrual care
King James GroupSanlam Social CommunitiesSanlamSanlam
COMMUNITY: USE OF USER-GENERATED CONTENT
TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg / Grid WorldwideWear it for meMTN Group Brand and Marketing CommunicationsMTN Group
Mark1, Duke, Positive Dialogue5 Seconds of FunnyJiveCool drinks
Promisethe $3 000 000 callAb InBevCastle Lite
Joe Public UnitedSoulful NationChicken LickenBrand
Ogilvy South AfricaThe SabbaticalVolkswagen South AfricaTouareg
GorillaThe Huletts National HumthemHulettsHuletts Sugar
Clockwork Digital (Pty) LtdAcer #InstaPitchAcerAcer
The Hardy BoysShare Your MessCleanipediaCleanipedia Website
Retroviral and 10th Street and WebfluentialMy Body (Stand up)1st for women1st for women
COMMUNITY: SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGNS
Retroviral and Panther PunchMy Kreepy TeacherKreepy KraulyKreepy Krauly
Machine_Chivas Business UnusualPernod Ricard SAChivas Regal
TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg / Grid WorldwideWear it for meMTN Group Brand and Marketing CommunicationsMTN Group
TBWA Hunt Lascaris South AfricaRemake 32-12MTN South AfricaRWC Anniversary
Promisethe $3 000 000 callAb InBevCastle Lite
The Riverbed AgencyPassengersAware.orgAlcohol responsibility and education
The Riverbed AgencySherlock HomesPrivate PropertyProperty listing platform
ShowmaxSomizi & Mohale: The UnionShowmaxSomizi & Mohale: The Union reality series
Ogilvy South AfricaThe Drive to Defy CampaignVolkswagen South AfricaT-ROC
Ogilvy South AfricaRape PageRape Crisis Cape Town TrustRape Crisis
Ogilvy South AfricaThe SabbaticalVolkswagen South AfricaTouareg
King James GroupThe OlympianSanlamSanlam
HelloFCB+Bouquets for BrosNetfloristFlowers
Wunderman South AfricaSA's Hidden HeroesVodacomVodacom Summer
Ogilvy South AfricaChampion ChallengeAb InBevCarling Black Label
King James GroupDreaming of One DayWesgroWestern Cape Tourism
GorillaThe Huletts National HumthemHulettsHuletts Sugar
Ogilvy South AfricaKFC InstagameKFCKFC Nuggets
Digitas LiquoriceDinner in DarkUnileverHellmann's Mayonnaise
Ogilvy South Africa#NoExcuse The Bravest ThingAb InBevCarling Black Label
COMMUNITY: ONLINE VIDEO CHANNELS
Ogilvy South AfricaThe Drive to Defy CampaignVolkswagen South AfricaT-ROC
COMMUNITY: INFLUNCER MARKETING
TBWA\Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgWear it for meMTN Group Brand and Marketing CommunicationsMTN Group
Ogilvy South Africa#NoExcuse RenewAllAb InBevCarling Black Label
VMLY&R South AfricaI'm PerfectionEdgars BeautyCosmetics
HelloFCB+My Covid-19 DiaryCity of Cape TownCovid-19
The Hardy BoysShare Your MessCleanipediaCleanipedia Website
King James GroupinSync with the Stayfree® SistahoodJohnson and JohnsonStayfree® menstrual care
COMMUNITY: SOCIAL MEDIA INNOVATION
HellosquareCelebrate EverythingTiger BrandsTinkies
The Riverbed AgencyPassengersAware.orgAlcohol awareness and education
HelloFCB+Bouquets for BrosNetfloristFlowers
King James GroupDreaming of One DayWesgroWestern Cape Tourism
Clockwork Digital (Pty) LtdAcer #InstaPitchAcerAcer
Ogilvy South AfricaKFC InstagameKFCKFC Nuggets
Ogilvy South AfricaKFC BuckarapaKFCKFC
CRAFT: MARKETING COPYWRITING
OneDayOnlyWas it something we said?OneDayOnlyDaily Deals e-commerce write-ups
Joe Public UnitedSoulful NationChicken LickenBrand
Joe Public UnitedThe Hungry PoetChicken LickenBrand
VMLY&R South AfricaCommunity ManagementNandosMobile App
King James GroupDreaming of One DayWesgroWestern Cape Tourism
Ogilvy South AfricaRape PageRape Crisis Cape Town TrustRape Crisis
Ogilvy South AfricaThe Drive to Defy Campaign - KittyVolkswagen South AfricaT-ROC
Ogilvy South AfricaKFC Masala CrunchKFCKFC Masala Crunch
CRAFT: NEWS OR FEATURE WRITING
24.comThe big picture: How SA fumbled securing crucial Covid-19 vaccinesNews24Investigation
24.comANALYSIS | SA’s toxic triad invades Senekal: Rampant violence, broken justice, cynical politicsNews24Analysis
24.comNorma Gigaba and Nompumelelo Ntuli-Zuma: A tale of two wivesNews24Feature article
24.comTammy Petersen: Body of work reporting on Exodus: Uncovering a cult in KwaZulu-NatalNews24News24
CRAFT: INTERFACE DESIGN
INJOZIFeed Their CravingChicken LickenChicken Licken Hotwings®
Studio Malvah PTY LTDStudio Malvah Digital ShowcaseStudio MalvahStudio Malvah Digital Showcase
MakeReignParsons Branding WebsiteParsons BrandingBrand Strategy & Design Studio
CRAFT: SOFTWARE, CODING & TECH INNOVATION
PromiseCold TrackerAb InBevCastle Lite
INJOZIFeed Their CravingChicken LickenChicken Licken Hotwings®
CRAFT: STRATEGY
FCB DurbanGrandtrek UnchartedDunlop Tyres SADunlop Tyres SA
Ogilvy South Africa#NoExcuse RenewAllAb InBevCarling Black Label
Ogilvy South AfricaThe SabbaticalVolkswagen South AfricaTouareg
Ogilvy South Africa#NoExcuse The Bravest ThingAb InBevCarling Black Label
CRAFT: UX
INJOZIFeed Their CravingChicken LickenChicken Licken Hotwings®
MakeReignThe new shelflife.co.zaShelflifeStreetwear Retailer
MakeReignParsons Branding WebsiteParsons BrandingBrand Strategy & Design Studio
CRAFT: ONLINE VIDEO PRODUCTION
Retroviral and Panther PunchMy Kreepy TeacherKreepy KraulyKreepy Krauly
Joe Public UnitedEveryone Is Talking About itChicken LickenEasybucks®
Ogilvy South AfricaThe SabbaticalVolkswagen South AfricaTouareg
King James GroupThe OlympianSanlamSanlam
HelloFCB+How are you?City of Cape TownMental Health
Ogilvy South AfricaThe Drive to Defy Campaign - KittyVolkswagen South AfricaT-ROC
Ogilvy South AfricaThe Drive to Defy Campaign - MandisaVolkswagen South AfricaT-ROC
CRAFT: SOCIAL MEDIA COMMUNITY MANAGEMENT
VMLY&R South AfricaCommunity ManagementNandosMobile App
HelloFCB+Bouquets for BrosNetfloristFlowers
CRAFT: DIGITAL MEDIA
HelloFCB+Bouquets for BrosNetfloristFlowers
HelloFCB+My Covid-19 DiaryCity of Cape TownCovid-19
Rogerwilco & MetamediaTest & LearnNestleNescafe Dolce Gusto
CRAFT: USE OF SOUND
Joe Public UnitedA Few Minutes is Worth a LifetimeSouth African National Blood Service (SANBS)South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
VMLY&R South AfricaSoundscapesWWFStewardship and Conservation Projects
CRAFT: DIGITAL CONTENT MARKETING
Retroviral and Panther PunchMy Kreepy TeacherKreepy KraulyKreepy Krauly
24.comSee the Bigger Picture with NedbankNedbankNedbank Business Banking
John Brown South Africa (Pty) LtdCapitec Move!CapitecCapitec Move
John Brown South Africa (Pty) LtdSME Survival GuideOld Mutual CorporateOld Mutual Corporate SME | nine yards
Digitas LiquoriceBigger Picture Business BankingNedbankBusiness Banking
Wunderman Thompson South AfricaTurning data ‘whys’ into #Datawyze through content marketingVodacomVodacom Social Media Platforms
EMERGING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES & CHANNELS: VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) & AUGMENTED REALITY (AR)
Joe Public UnitedThe Abused NewsPeople Opposing Women Abuse (POWA)Brand
Aegis Media Central Services (Pty) LtdAbsa Snapchat Augmented Reality GameAbsaTransactional Banking
EMERGING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES & CHANNELS: INTERNET OF THINGS
PromiseCold TrackerAb InBevCastle Lite
EMERGING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES & CHANNELS: SECOND SCREEN CAMPAIGN
LevergyNedbank Cup FanmodeNedbankNedbank Cup Fanmode
PLATFORMS: BRAND, COMMERCIAL & RETAIL WEBSITES
So InteractiveHOMii WebsiteHOMiiHome Rental Management Solution
Ogilvy South AfricaKFC Masala CrunchKFCKFC Masala Crunch
MakeReignParsons Branding WebsiteParsons BrandingBranding Design Studio
PLATFORMS: E-COMMERCE SITES
OneDayOnlyOneDayOnly. The best deals today, and every other day.OneDayOnlyDaily Deals e-commerce platform
MakeReignThe new shelflife.co.zaShelflifeStreetwear Store
PLATFORMS: PUBLIC SERVICE & NPO PLATFORMS
TBWA\Hunt Lascaris South AfricaMake Time1000 Women TrustCover up Krissy Doll
PLATFORMS: WEB APPS
Social PlacesMulti-Location Marketing TechnologySocial PlacesMarketing Tech Platform
PLATFORMS: MOBILE APPS
So InteractiveHOMii AppHOMiiHome Rental Management Solution
NakedNaked AppNakedNaked App
Promise and Fell+Co.A Story of CourageRand Merchant BankRowing South Africa Sponsorship
GuerillaAmaMeme - Mzansi's Freshest Memes by DStvDStvAmaMeme
PLATFORMS: GAMES
INJOZI & Joe Public UnitedFeed Their CravingChicken LickenChicken Licken Hotwings®
Ogilvy South AfricaKFC InstagameKFCKFC Nuggets
Digitas LiquoriceHygienicaUnileverBright Future
PLATFORMS: PLATFOM INNOVATION
Machine_Sanlam Connect StoryStackrSanlam GroupSanlam Internal Communications
PromiseCold TrackerAb InBevCastle Lite
INJOZI & Joe Public UnitedFeed Their CravingChicken LickenChicken Licken Hotwings®
GuerillaAmaMeme - Mzansi's Freshest Memes by DStvDStvAmaMeme platform
Shoprite Checkers PTY LTDCheckers Sixty60 - In-store shopper appCheckers Sixty60Checkers Sixty60 in-store shopper app
LevergyNedbank Cup FanmodeNedbankNedbank Cup Fanmode
Ogilvy South AfricaKFC InstagameKFCKFC Nuggets
Ogilvy South AfricaKFC BuckarapaKFCKFC
PLATFORMS: EMPLOYEE EXPERIENCE PLATFORM
Machine_Sanlam Internal CommunicationsSanlam GroupSanlam Internal Communications
Bluegrass DigitalBio-Oil Internal Brand Communication PlatformUnion SwissBio-Oil
Bluegrass DigitalB2B Mobile App Brand Community PlatformUnion SwissBio-Oil
PLATFORMS: CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE DESIGN
So InteractiveHOMii AppHOMiiHome Rental Management Solution
PromiseCold TrackerAb InBevCastle Lite
Shoprite Checkers PTY LTDCheckers Sixty60 - 60 minute grocery delivery appCheckers Sixty60Checkers Sixty60
PUBLISHING: PUBLISHER SITES
24.comNews24News24News24
New MediaVodacom now! blogVodacomvodacom
PUBLISHING: SPECIALIST PUBLISHER SITES
24.comWe RememberNews24Covid-19: We Remember by News24
24.comExodus | Uncovering a cult in KwaZulu-NatalNews24Exodus: A News24 specialist website
PUBLISHING: MOBILE CONTENT
24.comNews24: Covid-19 DashboardNews24News24: Covid-19 Dashboard
24.comKilling KinnearNews24News24 investigation
24.comNews24 MobileNews24News24
PUBLISHING: ELECTRONIC NEWSLETTERS
24.comFriday BriefingNews24Weekly newsletter published every Friday.
New MediaVodacom now! BlogVodacomVodacom
PUBLISHING: DATA STORIES
24.comNews24: Covid-19 DashboardNews24A single-page resource for the latest available, official Covid-19 information for South Africa.
Netwerk24Covid-19 Dashboard - Netwerk24Netwerk24Dashboard of all the latest Covid-19 statistics
PUBLISHING: ONLINE NEWS VIDEO
24.comDOCUMENTARY | Exodus: Uncovering a cult in KwaZulu-NatalNews24News24 documentary
24.comNews24 VideoNews24News24 Video
Arena Holdings (Pty) LtdTable Mountain Killer'TimesLIVEHow the 'Table Mountain Killer' operated and how he was caught
Primedia BroadcastingThe first month of coronavirus in SAEyewitness NewsThe first month of coronavirus in SA
Primedia BroadcastingThe Brendin Horner story – SenekalEyewitness NewsThe Brendin Horner story – Senekal
PUBLISHING: LIVE EVENT COVERAGE
24.comNews24 coronavirus live updateNews24News24 live update
24.comNews24 protest action live updateNews24News24 live update
24.comCovid-19 briefings: Up-to-date information, analysis, and insightNews24News24
PUBLISHING: PODCASTS & AUDIO STREAMING
24.comMissing MatthewNews24News24 podcast
24.comExodus | Uncovering a cult in KwaZulu-NatalNews24News24 podcast
Arena Holdings (Pty) LtdBoots on the GroundTimesLIVEBoots on the Ground podcast series
Primedia BroadcastingThe Broken RainbowEyewitness NewsEyewitness News podcast
PUBLISHING: NEWS INNOVATION
24.comKilling KinnearNews24News24 investigation
Arena Holdings (Pty) LtdTales from BegajaTimesLIVETales from Begaja
24.comNews24: The voice behind the newsNews24News24 for subscribers
Comment

Read more: Bookmark Awards, digital awards, IAB Bookmark Awards, IAB bookmark awards

Related

#Bookmarks2020: Shining, shimmering and splendid20 Mar 2020
#Bookmarks2020: Behind-the-scenes judging insights from the jury chairs6 Feb 2020
Q&A w/ Holly Meadows, Bookmarks' Best Marketer 201910 Apr 2019
Ogilvy South AfricaA golden night for Ogilvy at the 2019 IAB Bookmark Awards4 Apr 2019
Arc InteractiveCellCgirl wins Silver at 2019 Bookmarks Awards4 Apr 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Charl Bassil on his new role as VP global marketing at Absolut Vodka19 Dec 2018
#Bookmarks2018: A decade of rewarding excellence in digital2 Mar 2018
#BOOKMARKS2018: WINNERS ANNOUNCED!1 Mar 2018

News


Show more
Let's do Biz