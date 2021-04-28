2021 Bookmarks Awards Jury share insights on state of digital

In the run up to the 13th annual Bookmarks Awards "Moving the Industry Forward" - powered by the IAB SA - our eight jury chairs have shared their insights into the state of digital today. Nominated by their peers, they are some of the industry's brightest minds whose expertise plays a pivotal role in advancing South Africa's digital marketing industry. The task that lies before them is no small feat: together, under the guidance of the inimitable Andrea Quaye, Senior Director, Global Category Lead: Coffee, Coca-Cola, they will select the best South African digital marketing across a range of categories; winning work will then become the benchmark for excellence in digital. This year's categories include: Platforms, Communities, Channels, Emerging Digital Technologies, Publishing, Campaign, Craft and Special Honours.