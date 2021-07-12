R900,000 in tips to be shared with those affected by lockdown Level 4 work restrictions

Many South Africans are unable to earn an income due to the pandemic, with those in the hospitality and entertainment industries hit the hardest due to the imposed Level 4 lockdown.

Jacaranda FM and East Coast Radio empower businesses with SoundInsights After years of generating audience data and insights, Kagiso Media Radio has officially launched a first-party radio listener data collection service called SoundInsights...

Mediamark, East Coast Radio, Jacaranda FM and Smile 90.4FM have teamed up with LottoLand to lend a helping hand to those who cannot earn an income during lockdown. Each station will fill their ‘Tip Jar’ with a share of R300,000, resulting in a collective R900,000 in aid for the people who keep these industries afloat.The financial assistance will help staff who work in industries such as hospitality, entertainment, performing arts, eventing and the local cleaning industry – these industries are hit the hardest by alcohol bans and public gathering prohibitions.Everyone is encouraged to nominate someone in need of financial help by sharing the person’s plight on the stations’ websites.Boni Mchunu, East Coast Radio’s managing director, adds: “After the announcement of the nationwide lockdown Level 4, we knew that certain sectors would be greatly affected. As a station that cares for our communities the ‘Tip Jar’ campaign allows us to do purposeful work and reach out to audiences so that they know they always have a companion in radio.”“We all know someone in these industries or enjoyed their service before Covid-19 hit – they are very much part of our community and our listeners expect us to show us when our community is in need. We do so proudly. Not only is our assistance critical for their survival, but the survival of our deep and rich culture fuelled by art, culture, music, event and the restaurant industry,” says Deirdre King, managing director at Jacaranda FM.“We have all been challenged in some way by Covid, some more than others. It is a pleasure to be able to team up with the other stations in the Mediamark stable, as well as Lottoland, to make a difference to the industry’s most hard hit,” says Lois O’Brien, Smile 90.4FM managing director.“Lottoland is committed to help South Africans in need. We are very happy to be part of this fantastic initiative by East Coast Radio, Jacaranda FM and Smile 90.4FM,” says Maryke Haywood, Marketing head, Lottoland South Africa.Nominations are officially open. Visit East Coast Radio, Jacaranda FM or Smile 90.4FM online to make a difference, today.Let’s be in their service and give them the helping hand they deserve.