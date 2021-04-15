Jacaranda FM and East Coast Radio empower businesses with SoundInsights

After years of generating audience data and insights, Kagiso Media Radio has officially launched a first-party radio listener data collection service called SoundInsights.
SoundInsights offers a new way to look at radio research.
The data product offering gives East Coast Radio and Jacaranda FM clients valuable insights to inform decisions that communicate to the right audience with the right message to maximise ROI.
“It’s more than just a sound understanding of the market. It’s a wider research pool, new ears for every project, less repetition, and more diversity,” says Charis Coleman, Kagiso Media radio market engagement manager.
Businesses will have access to first-party data from over one million real radio listener profiles, as well as to the broader East Coast Radio and Jacaranda FM listenership of more than two million.
While the pandemic has been difficult and destructive for so many South Africans, Covid-19 forced Kagiso Media Radio and its media sales house, Mediamark, to rely on these insights to influence strategy and to help clients, opening new opportunities to provide this resource to our advertisers.
Kagiso Media Radio’s SoundInsights connects businesses and customers in real time.
SoundInsights will uncover compelling insights based on a brand’s target market, to help the business make informed decisions.
It draws from a wide range of radio station listeners from East Coast Radio and Jacaranda FM and will never survey the same person twice. Therefore, statistics will be more organic and genuine, and more valuable.
SoundInsights uses Data Management Programs, which allows East Coast Radio and Jacaranda FM to collect data across a wide range of platforms.
This is not just about tracking interests and search terms, SoundInsights can speak directly to the targeted audience and gauge their sentiments, allowing the audience to participate and share their views.
From a simple poll asking for an opinion, to an in-depth survey, SoundInsights has the ability to deliver the answers a brand needs and help create meaningful connections.
Coleman says SoundInsights is perfect for businesses looking for new ways to grow in an evolving Covid-19-impacted landscape.
“Are you conveying the right message to the right audience, in the most impactful manner, based on facts? What do your customers really think about your brand? SoundInsights is here to enable deeper customer understanding and insight-based decisions, empowering you and your business,” she adds.
The data product offers businesses tailor-made solutions that will help them stand out from the noise.
It is time to connect to your audience. Let SoundInsights help you tune into them.
Contact your Mediamark consultant for more: az.oc.aidemosigak@sthgisnidnuos
