Coming home to self at the Cradle of Humankind

I absolutely love the city life! The hustle and bustle that comes with it gives me much needed adrenaline. It keeps me on my feet and is the reason why I am often so charged up to reach for my goals and achieve more.

But every now and then, I need an escape in nature. This fills my cup and leaves me with a sense of calm and renewed purpose. There’s just something very magical about being in the midst of scenic views and being kissed by a fresh breeze as you listen to the sweet singing of birds.

So, I decided to pack my bag and embark on a sweet escape at The Cradle of Humankind.

Connecting to nature at Farmhouse58

Nestled at the heart of the Cradle of Humankind in Krugersdorp, Farmhouse58 is a wellness hotel which allows one to connect to self, to others as well as to nature.

The cosy accommodation has 21 rooms which are all inspired by the Japanese concept of wabi-sabi - the acceptance of transience and imperfection. The overall décor and feel of the establishment is very minimalist and grounded in nature. This helped me declutter my mind and left me feeling grounded too.

Amenities include a swimming pool, boma fire area, library and communal lounge. On a chilly Friday night, I got to curl up with a book from the library and keep warm near the fireplace.

In the serenity, comfort and harmony of the place, I felt right at home. It was such a safe space for my soul; one that allowed me to simply be.

And then there was fire…

Good food is at the heart of any sweet escape. Fortunately for me, dining at And then there was fire... lived up to a mouthwatering and soul-warming experience.

The aesthetic of the place feeds into the overall feel of Farmhouse58, dominated by whites and nudes. The food was absolutely amazing! As a meat lover, I was impressed by the excellently prepared and tender beef fillet. The plating of the food is also a display of thoughtfulness by the hands that prepared it.

Although I opted to not have dessert, the selection of decadent treats on the menu looked rather inviting.

As I feasted on delicious food and took in the beauty of my surrounds, I was able to enjoy a calm and grounded atmosphere.

A hike that is nothing short of epic

I’ve been on a number of hikes in different parts of the country. However, the contemplative hike I experienced at Farmhouse58 through Epic Hikes was slightly different and has a special place in my heart.

Throughout the hike, there were various rest points where we would stop to have real and reflective conversations. The waterfall was my highlight, and engaging in a few minutes of gratitude meditation to the sound of water was such a healing experience. I was left feeling at peace and a whole lot lighter.

All things artsy at Nirox Sculpture Park

Nirox Sculpture Park is a haven of creativity where art meets nature. The 30 hectare Sculpture Park hosts more than 50 long-term and permanent installations by artists from all over the world. Taking a walk on the grassy fields, I was surrounded by trees and waterways. The striking outdoor installations were undoubtedly a feast for my eyes. I also got to visit the private artist residency. As a creative myself, being at the sculpture park helped me feed off the creativity of the various artists and their work.

When you feel like your cup is running dry and your sense of purpose longs for renewal, it’s a good idea to journey back to where it all began – The Cradle of Humankind. In doing so, one is able to come home to self and boldly continue on their path.