Cape Town Jazzathon returns for a celebration of African music

With an array of African musicians, artists and performers, the Cape Town Jazzathon takes to the stage at the Grand Arena, Grand West, Cape Town from Friday, 23 to Sunday, 25 June 2023.

The Cape Town Jazzathon will host its 26th anniversary in fitting style, bringing all the glitz and glamour to deliver a truly African celebration of music from across South Africa and other African countries, including Mozambique and Congo.

The festival, supported by The Department of Sports Arts & Culture, The City of Cape Town and The Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport, is also fondly known as ‘The Peoples Festival’; the iconic event will feature at least six performances, daily, at the Grand Arena, between 12noon - 8pm.

There are also many exciting attractions and brand-new additions to the June edition of the Cape Town Jazzathon African Celebration. The festival will include a variety of genres, an exclusive music showcase venue at The Roxy Revue Bar, a Funk-n-Fusion stage at Hanover Street featuring DJs, Hip Hop, Afro-fusion, solo acts, afterparties, a corporate area, and more.

This year’s other significant feature is a joint venture with Music Exchange (MEX), which will host prominent international music business executives and artists at several festivals in the Grand West Market Hall events from 22 to 24 June.

Tickets to attend the Cape Town Jazzathon cost between R150 and R250. Tickets for fringe events range from R150 to R200.

