NPO launches the Know Your Worth Health Walk

Fix a Woman's Crown - a newly established NPO with the aim of supporting GBV victims and survivors in their healing journey - has announced its first Health Walk taking place at Ruimsig Stadium on 1 April 2023.

The Know your Worth Health Walk is a family event aimed at raising funds to enable the implementation of programmes within the NPO’s calendar. It boosts a 5km and 10km walk / run to allow greater participation by communities in and around Gauteng.

Carol Mutsharini, founder and president of Fix a Woman’s Crown, says “This is an exciting time for me as a GBV survivor, as it says to me you’ve healed and it is time to assist others heal. This Walk is the first and one of the many initiatives I plan to carry out to touch as many lives as possible in our country. South Africa’s future is in the hands of our children, and most of these children are the most affected by the GBV pandemic. It is for this reason that I established this NPO, to not only attend to the needs of the GBV victim, but to also drill down to the effects these have on the children’s psychology and outlook on life. This initiative will assist in raising the much needed funds to make a difference in our communities.”

The event will be packed with activities, such as entertainment, food stalls, small business exhibitions, kiddies’ fun area, motivational talks and networking opportunities. “This is an event with purpose, for a good cause. I am appealing to South Africa to participate as your contribution will help in healing our nation one step at a time. Join us and walk / run for a purpose,” says Mutsharini.

Tickets are available at Quicket.

For more, go to https://fixawomanscrown.org/