Mzansi Bride Wedding Showcase returns for 2022

The Mzansi Bride Wedding Showcase 2022 is back and promises to be bigger and better.
Image supplied: Wedding gown designer and cofounder of The Mzansi Bride Collective, Anna Di Donato
The Black professional wedding supplier exhibition is a curated premier experience, that entails the latest in wedding couture, decor, cuisine, makeup and more; including a fashion show that will be profiling some of SA's best wedding designers, all Black-owned.
“This year, the event comes at a time when our wedding professionals have honed their business offerings, identified collaborations and are looking forward to be of service to the brides and grooms looking for the best the wedding industry has to offer”, says wedding gown designer and cofounder of The Mzansi Bride Collective, Anna Di Donato.
The first Mzansi Bride Wedding Showcase made history, by being the first and only wedding expo to specifically highlight Black-owned wedding businesses. It took place in June 2019, with 50 black-owned wedding businesses, exhibiting various wedding offerings.
The Mzansi Bride Collective has provided a platform for couples planning their weddings to find every single product and service they require for their wedding, all under one roof!
This year's showcase promises to be even bigger and better, with a wider variety of wedding professionals to select from, a wedding dress pop-up sale, delicious food, cake tastings, amazing live performances and premium lounges for couples to just relax and enjoy the day.
The fashion show will also be back by popular demand, showcasing the latest in wedding fashion. The highly anticipated Win-A-Wedding competition is also back, where one lucky couple will walk away with the grand prize of having their wedding sponsored by the Mzansi Bride Collective.
The event is set to take place over three days, from 1-3 of July 2022, at the new female and Black-owned establishment, The Fortress Venue, in Johannesburg.
Entry to the event will be at a cost of R150 per ticket each day and the tickets are available here
.