2020 Cannabis Vexpo Africa kicks off, lineup revealed

The 2020 Cannabis Vexpo Africa kicked on 26 November and will run until 28 November. Over 1,000 visitors were registered, live presentations and panel discussions were enthusiastically attended, and records were broken.
The largest number of unique visitors and exhibitors to attend an African related virtual cannabis event was accomplished, and organisers are expecting the visitor numbers to double each day going forward.
Opening the livestream presentations was a passionate talk by Dr Ahmed Jamaloodeen on mass collaboration in the cannabis industry, with presentations throughout the day quickly shifting through topics and panel discussions on investing and moving toward more inclusive regulations.
The lineup is packed with live panel discussions and presentations from cannabis experts, leaders and changemakers from around the world.
With over 50 exhibitors taking part, hundreds of delegates and thousands of visitors attending, moods were high and encouraging toward the future of the cannabis industry in Africa.
This is the first time that anything of this scale in the African cannabis industry has been hosted, and we are really happy with what the exhibitors, key speakers and our team have achieved,” stated the virtual expo director Silas Howarth.
“Our first day was a good learning curve and a great launch. We have established a fantastic platform and we are looking forward to the next two days of the event.”
With a vast array of businesses and industry leaders represented, such as Cannabis Oil Research, Atami Nutrients, The Best Grow and more, The Cannabis Vexpo Africa is the best place to do cannabis business, virtually!Visitors are invited to register for free now to attend The Cannabis Vexpo Africa, with delegate tickets also available. Registration and information at TheCannabisVexpo.com