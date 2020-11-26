Durban Fashion Fair 2020 to showcase designer mentees, new face models

The Durban Fashion Fair (#DFF2020) Class of 2020 show will be held in conjunction with the Durban Fashion Fair (DFF) Recognition Awards, which will take place on 11 December at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.
The show will showcase the work of designer mentees and new face models next month. This event will not only celebrate the fascination of fashion but also introduce newcomers (models and designers) to the world of fashion – a move that could prove central to growing Durban’s clothing and textile industries and boosting the city’s economy.
The close association between the world of fashion and the economy stretches further as the DFF is an integral part of the broader Durban Business Fair (DBF) programme.
This premier business gathering (DBF), proudly hosted by eThekwini Municipality through the business support, tourism and markets unit, has reflected the local government's commitment to boosting business growth for more than 21 years. It is an integral part of the city’s economic recovery plan, which aims to uplift the economy as well as develop the skills amongst the youth.
The DFF Class of 2020 event will officially mark the end of an intensive five-month learning period for a diverse group of young designers who range from self-taught to recent graduates from fashion schools across the city. They have honed their creative skills under the guidance of the Fezile Fashion Skills Academy and the Fezile Mdletshe Fashion Agency based in KwaMashu.
You can expect the best that local fashion has to offer and find out who will walk away with the following sought-after awards - the Best Ladies’ Wear Collection, the Best Menswear Collection, the Next Generation/ Emerging Durban Designer of the Year, the Fashion Innovator and the Collection of the Week.
Guests can also look forward to the DFF New Faces Award and the prestigious Durban Designer of the Year Award as well as who will be our three rising designer stars from the Class of 2020.
All Covid-19 protocols will be in place to ensure the safety of both our new talents and visitors to the show.Tickets for the evening are on sale via webtickets.co.za or at Pick ‘n Pay outlets. They are priced at R150 per person.