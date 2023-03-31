School sports wins with City Lodge Hotels

South Africans are sports mad and this passion for a variety of sporting codes starts early. School sports teams are where we first feel the thrill of the match, develop our competitive spirit, camaraderie, and that unstoppable desire to put our physical and mental best towards a shared goal.

Whether we’re in the grandstands watching a live match or cheering on our team in a neighbourhood pub or around the braai, sports is a national pastime. City Lodge Hotel Group has long been a favourite with school sports teams on tour and has now partnered with SuperSport Schools to host school sports teams at its hotels around the country.

SuperSport Schools records and live streams school sports on television and on its app, allowing supportive parents and other interested parties to watch live from anywhere, on demand, at any time, and at no cost to the viewer. They are passionate about growing school sports and shining a spotlight on our young athletes.

Town Lodges and Road Lodges are favourites with travelling school sports teams, coaches and families as they are budget-friendly, offer all three meals in their restaurants, and most have swimming pools with decks and gardens for outdoor relaxation.

Courtyard Hotels and City Lodge Hotels are equally well equipped to host teams and supporters looking for more upmarket accommodation when on the road, and are often located near a Town Lodge or Road Lodge, making hosting groups with different accommodation needs even easier. The Group as a whole is geared up to host sports teams and cater to the needs of these athletic guests, taking care of towels and laundry arrangements, special snacks and drinks, and providing an extra corner in our hotels to store bulky sporting kits and gear.

Gerhard Steyn, general manager at SuperSport Schools, says: “SuperSport Schools' primary objective is to broadcast school sports events nationwide in South Africa. Given the extensive presence of City Lodge Hotel Group throughout the country, we are delighted to partner with them to offer schools sports teams a suitable place to prepare for and recover after their games.”

Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer at City Lodge Hotel Group, adds, “After the pandemic it was wonderful to see school sports teams on tour once again. Sports plays an important role in childhood development as well as identifying which athletes will go on to represent their schools, provinces and country.

We at City Lodge Hotel Group are delighted to enter into this partnership with SuperSport Schools to further promote healthy sporting activities among our youngsters. We have 56 hotels across South Africa in major and secondary cities, as well as in Windhoek, Namibia; Gaborone, Botswana; and Maputo, Mozambique, which means there will most likely be one of our hotels near your next match or game.”