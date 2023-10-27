World Champagne Day is marked on the fourth Friday of October every year. On this day, champagne enthusiasts worldwide raise their glasses, honouring the artistry of winemaking and the sheer joy of being alive.

The Absa Champagne in Africa Festival, 10 – 11 November 2023, brings champagne from the region of Champagne to our doorstep for a two-day festival in Sandton, Johannesburg. With over 35 champagne houses under one roof, the festival is set to embody the African Renaissance – an opportunity to honour and appreciate the continent’s diversity, culture, and excellence. By melding Champagne’s grace with authentic African cuisine, a new narrative unfolds that seamlessly blends tradition and innovation.

In celebration of World Champagne Day and anticipation of the Absa Champagne in Africa Festival, wine expert Tinashe Nyamudoka shares some pearls of wisdom on truly relishing your glass of champagne:

Never serve Champagne warm.



Opening champagne should not make a loud pop – unless you are at a lively party.



Always open a bottle of champagne at a 35-degree angle just in case it begins to foam out – it may have been shaken.



The best glass to enjoy champagne is one with a tulip shape – the traditional flute concentrates CO2 at the top, making it challenging to savour the aroma. While it is still ideal for events like weddings, where the spectacle is paramount.

The Absa Champagne in Africa Festival is an affair that venerates herniate, craftsmanship, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

By embracing the intricacies of Champagne production, and infusing it with the spirit of Africa, this festival not only tantalizes the taste buds but also nurtures the soul. Cheers to World Champagne Day and the Absa Champagne in Africa Festival – where excellence meets tradition