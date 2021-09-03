New food incubatees at V&A's Makers Landing market this weekend

This weekend, the V&A Waterfront's Makers Landing market showcases its new cohort of food entrepreneurs. Their offerings will be available from 9am - 5pm from 4 - 5 September at Makers Landing in the Cape Town Cruise Terminal.

These new businesses all use the kitchen incubator commercial kitchen, but do not necessarily have a space here to sell their products. The Makers Market is an opportunity for them to test their wares, and also to show the public this amazing, added layer of Makers Landing”, says Angelique Smith, Incubator and Markets Manager.

The new incubatees:

Amma's Creamery (cultured vegan butter and cream cheese spreads)

Kasi Kuisine (elevated taste of Kasi kotas)

The Charming Chef (a qualified pastry-chef adds flavourful twists on eclairs & sweetie pies)

Honeycomb Eatery (gluten free baking, catering and meals)

Sweet as Pie (sweet tarts)

Mondvol Soet (nougat, panforte, biscotti and take-home cookie dough)

Wild Yeast (sourdoughbased breads and family products like pancakes, choc-chip cookies and pizza dough)

Wrapper Co (wraps)

Food lovers can look forward to a wide selection of delicious eats such as vegan butter and cream cheese spreads, a flavourful twist on eclairs & sweetie pies, plant-based African cuisine, elegant nougat, panforte and sourdough-based breads and products, to name a few.Central to Makers Landing is a nurturing environment for young food entrepreneurs. A structured Food Incubator programme offers opportunities to qualified start-ups and existing small food businesses that can show that they will benefit significantly from mentorship, training, and affordable access to a licensed commercial kitchen space. The programme has been set up with grant funding from the National Treasury’s Jobs Fund and a curriculum designed by Stellenbosch University’s Launch Lab.Following the success of its first graduation ceremony earlier this year, the next selection of eight incubatees have started the programme running August to December 2021.Alex Kabalin, V&A Waterfront Retail Sales Executive explains, “Our Makers Landing incubation programme immerses emerging entrepreneurs in an inclusive and innovative space. During the time they spend with us, they are nurtured by food industry mentors who are influential and successful in their own right. By matching natural creativity and passion for food with knowledge and new skills gained, our young trainees will be better prepared for success in what is a tough and competitive industry.”