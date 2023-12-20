Cape Malay Cooking Queen, Fatima Sydow passes away

Following a three-year battle with soft tissue sarcoma, cookbook author and TV personality Fatima Sydow has died at the age of 50.

Fatima Sydow, a cook and former caterer, possessed a rare talent of using her food to unite people. Her infectious love of both cooking and humanity radiated through every dish, bringing joy to countless individuals around South Africa. Through her Facebook page, which she started in 2011, she generously shared her recipes and garnered a massive following and became a beloved national treasure.

From Cape Town, South Africa, she is fondly referred to as the Cape Malay Cooking Queen.

According to a statement issued by her family, "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Fatima Sydow, renowned culinary artist and beloved personality, who left an indelible mark on the culinary world,"

"Fatima, known for her exceptional culinary skills, infectious enthusiasm and warm personality, passed away peacefully earlier today [Tuesday, 19 December 2023] at Vincent Pallotti Hospital in Cape Town after battling soft tissue sarcoma since 2020."

In 2020, she embarked on a new culinary journey, starting a YouTube channel called Fatima Sydow Cooks that quickly gained traction, amassing over 167,000 subscribers. Her ability to connect with her audience showcased her genuine passion for cooking and her unwavering commitment to sharing her knowledge.

She also shared her battle with soft tissue sarcoma for all her fans to witness.

Together with her twin sister, Gadija, Sydow graced the television screens of food enthusiasts with their own cooking programme, Kaap, Kerrie & Koesisters, on Via TV (DStv 147). The dynamic duo brought warmth and flavour to households, creating a lasting impact on the foodie landscape.

The collaboration between Fatima and Gadija resulted in the publication of Cape, Curry & Koesisters, available in both English and Afrikaans. Subsequently, Sydow continued to share her expertise in Fatima Sydow Cooks and her most recent book, Fatima Sydow, Cape Malay Cooking.

Fatima’s publisher, Lindy Samery said, “Fatima was more than an author, she became one of my good friends. We journeyed together on all her books – what a remarkable human. I am honoured to have known her. Fly high, my dearest Fati, till we meet again.”

Tributes have been pouring in on social media since the news of her passing...

Our hearts are breaking at the news of beloved chef Fatima Sydow's passing. Her passion, vibrant spirit, and delicious creations leave an indelible mark. Our deepest condolences to her friends and family. Rest in peace, dear Fatima. Your culinary legacy and warm spirit endure. pic.twitter.com/syAmZisuRP — Fairlady Magazine (@FairladyMag) December 20, 2023