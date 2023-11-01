Zeitz Mocaa to kick off Cape Town Art Week with its annual gala fundraiser this February

Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz Mocaa) is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated annual Zeitz Mocaa Fundraising Gala, set to take place on Sunday, 11 February 2024 at the iconic museum premises. This enchanting evening promises to be a celebration of artistic excellence as the institution raises funds to support their curatorial and education programmes.

Patrons of Zeitz Mocaa enjoy an exclusive preview of the new survey exhibition titled When We See Us: A Century of Black Figuration in Painting ahead of the show’s opening on Sunday, 20 November 2022. Image: Mad Little Badger, courtesy of Zeitz Mocaa

The Zeitz Mocaa Gala sets the stage for the Cape Town Art Week, kicking off a week-long celebration of art, creativity, and cultural exploration. As the city comes alive with the Investec Cape Town Art Fair (ICTAF) and various artistic activations, the Gala stands as the pinnacle event, inviting attendees to immerse themselves in the transformative power of art.

The Gala serves as a very special gathering for rejuvenation through a synergy of private philanthropy and corporate social responsibility. Koyo Kouoh, Zeitz Mocaa executive director and chief curator, stated: "The Gala is a unique opportunity for philanthropists and corporates alike to join hands in fostering artistic brilliance and sustaining the cultural tapestry of our continent. Our fundraiser serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of communal support for one of Africa's premier art institutions and its Centre for Art Education (CFAE).”

Sibling collective Dear Rebane, dressed in Gucci. Image: Mad Little Badger, courtesy of Zeitz Mocaa

Highlighting the significance of the evening, Kouoh added: "We will be presenting our prestigious Zeitz Mocaa Honorary Awards for Artistic Excellence and Philanthropic Achievements, recognising those who have made exceptional contributions to our art ecology and to our mission. It's a moment to honour the visionaries shaping the thriving landscape of contemporary art in Africa."

Emceed by South African model and businesswoman Jo-Ann Strauss, the evening includes tours of the museum exhibitions and a seated dinner. One of the Gala's focal points is an Exclusive Auction facilitated by Strauss & Co featuring works by some of the most influential artists working today such as William Kentridge, Zandile Tshabalala, Kemang Wa Lehulere, and Abdoulaye Konaté, to name a few. Artist Athi-Patra Ruga has been commissioned by the museum to create the scenography for the overall communication materials and atmosphere of the evening.

Visual artist and photographer Trevor Stuurman, dressed in Gucci. Image: Courtesy of Gucci Koyo Kouoh, executive director and chief curator, dressed in XULY.Bët with accessories by L’Artisane and shoes by Christian Louboutin, and Fawaz Mustapha, chief operating officer, at Zeitz Mocaa. Image: Mad Little Badger, courtesy of Zeitz Mocaa

Proceeds from the Gala will directly benefit Zeitz Mocaa's curatorial and education programming, ensuring the continued growth and impact of the institution. Kouoh encouraged art enthusiasts, philanthropists, and businesses to participate, stating: “Your support through attendance of the Zeitz Mocaa Gala transcends an event; it becomes a catalyst for institutional sustainability.”

The Gala includes a special invite-only Collateral Programme for select VIP guests hosted by Kouoh. The five-day curated VIP programme runs from Saturday, 10 to Thursday, 15 February and brings together some of the world's most significant art collectors, museum directors and other influential players in the global arts industry to engage with our local art ecology. Highlights include: Walkabout of the reimagined Zeitz Mocaa collection exhibition titled Sala with Storm Janse van Rensburg, Zeitz Mocaa senior curator and head of curatorial affairs and curator of the exhibition with co-curators, the 2023 museum fellowship cohort; a visit to !Khwa Ttu; studio visits with notable artists who live and work in Cape Town, visits to galleries and art institutions, and cultivation and networking events with local collectors.

Tickets for the Zeitz Mocaa Gala are available now. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a night that unites passion, purpose, and the pursuit of artistic excellence.

To purchase tickets information and reservations, please visit: https://zeitzmocaa.museum/zeitz-mocaa-gala-2024/