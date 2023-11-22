DreamWorks “Find The Fun” is coming to Johannesburg in December

Industries

    22 Nov 2023
    22 Nov 2023
    NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer (NBCUIN & DTC) and Mall of Africa announced that the first DreamWorks activation in South Africa is set to take place in Johannesburg this festive season. The immersive experience, DreamWorks “Find the Fun”, will be open to visitors of Mall of Africa from 13-23 December 2023.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Designed for children of all ages, the free-of-charge activation space will offer a range of interactive elements including games, competitions, and play zones featuring cherished DreamWorks franchises such as Trolls, How to Train Your Dragon and Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia.

    Visitors can meet-and-greet their favourite DreamWorks characters across the 10-day period, including Poppy, the queen of the Trolls; King Julien, the beloved ring-tailed Lemur from Madagascar; Po, Kung Fu Panda - the Dragon Warrior, and Puss in Boots, the one-and-only swashbuckling feline.

    DreamWorks “Find the Fun” will also bring competitions hosted on stage, and a screening area where kids can enjoy the DreamWorks channel offering.

    “Through our DreamWorks ‘Find the Fun' activation this festive season, we are excited to provide children in Johannesburg the opportunity to engage with the shows and characters they know and love from the DreamWorks channel,” commented Marco Giusti, SVP Marketing, EMEA Networks & DTC, NBCUniversal.

    “We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with NBCUniversal and the DreamWorks channel’s very first activation in South Africa this holiday season, curating a colourful experience for families and children of all ages” commented Johann Fourie, general manager of Mall of Africa.

    DreamWorks “Find the Fun” will be open during Mall of Africa’s trading hours, which are extended during the festive period.

    Available on DStv channel 304 across Africa, DreamWorks is a 24-hour channel dedicated to kids and family entertainment featuring some of the world’s most beloved franchises and characters.

    Johann Fourie, DreamWorks, Mall of Africa, NBCUniversal International Networks
