Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DistellAmbani Reputation ManagementThe Publicity WorkshopdotGOODDNA Brand ArchitectsGauteng Tourism AuthorityaHead Marketing ServicesAFDAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Lifestyle News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Tresor launches R100m Jacquel Ventures investment firm

    22 Nov 2023
    22 Nov 2023
    From refugee to car guard, to multi-millionaire; African pop maverick Tresor’s next chapter is built on grit, humility, and wild dreams. Officially announcing the launch of his R100m Jacquel Ventures investment firm, Tresor takes a stand and puts his money where his mouth is as he seeks to build and invest in luxury goods, real estate, consumer brands, entertainment, and technology-enabled companies that will shift the narrative of African brands globally.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    “Jacquel Ventures has been a long-life dream. I have dedicated most of my life to music and it has changed my life beyond my wildest dreams. It has been my primary creative outlet, but I also must confess my deep love for fashion, film, architecture, interior design, and entrepreneurship that I am excited to explore. Be ready for all that I am, unapologetically, and in the loudest form,” expresses Tresor.

    Culture, innovation and purpose are key elements in everything that Tresor does and he brings these key pillars to his latest business endeavour with the trailblazing Jacquel Ventures investment firm. With the aim to be at the forefront of shaping the future of businesses that impact lives and shift culture in Africa and beyond, Jacquel Ventures envisions a world where innovation, purpose, and excellence converge to create a better tomorrow.

    Tresor’s cash injection of R100m will be a game changer for South Africa and young African entrepreneurs. As a fully self-funded venture firm, Tresor intends to invest in things he wholeheartedly believes in.

    With generational wealth and creating a legacy on his mind, not just for himself but for the African child that dares to do more and be bold enough to live their dreams out loud, Tresor is proving to be a multi-dimensional creative that will leave an impact on the world far beyond music and joins the wave of new age African entrepreneurs that will impact lives across the continent and help shift the African narrative globally.

    Read more: African entrepreneurs, Tresor
    NextOptions

    Related

    Dream VC launches VC Fellowship Programme for Africa
    Dream VC launches VC Fellowship Programme for Africa
    31 May 2021
    Deadline for Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme nears
    Deadline for Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme nears
    22 Feb 2021
    2021 Anzisha Prize applications now open
    2021 Anzisha Prize applications now open
    16 Feb 2021
    #YouthMonth: Influencing young African entrepreneurs
    #YouthMonth: Influencing young African entrepreneurs
     15 Jun 2020
    Toya Delazy, Tresor and Lira to perform at virtual Africa Day concert
    Toya Delazy, Tresor and Lira to perform at virtual Africa Day concert
    20 May 2020
    #AfricaMonth: 3 young entrepreneurs committed to social transformation
    #AfricaMonth: 3 young entrepreneurs committed to social transformation
     4 May 2020
    #StartupStory: Haute Afrika embodies sophistication and elegance
    #StartupStory: Haute Afrika embodies sophistication and elegance
     1 May 2020
    2020 Anzisha Prize open for entries
    2020 Anzisha Prize open for entries
    19 Feb 2020
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz